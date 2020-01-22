National union leaders join picket line at Co-op Refinery

REGINA, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Union leaders from across Canada will join locked out Unifor Local 594 members in solidarity as they spend a 48thday locked out on a picket line at the Co-op Refinery.

"What's happening here in Regina is a fight for all workers and every union in the country understands that. We appreciate that unions all across Canada have answered our call to action," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Union leaders have come to Regina to show support in what has become a monumental fight over workers' rights and corporate greed at Federated Co-operatives Limited.

Nearly 800 highly skilled members of Unifor Local 594 remain locked out from the Co-op Refinery, which continues to rely on unqualified scab workers and managers to operate the refinery.

Members of the media are invited to attend the solidarity rally:

What: Solidarity Rally for Unifor Local 594 Who: Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer

Linda Silas, President of the Canadian federation of Nurses

Mark Hancock, President, Canadian Union of Public Employees

Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress

Kevin Bittman, President of Unifor 594 When: January 22 at 12:30 p.m. Where: Gate #7 on Fleet Street, North of McDonald Street

For those unable attend, the event will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

