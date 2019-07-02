National Trust for Canada Announces UNESCO Participation for Canada Historic Places Day, July 6th, 2019

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 6, Canada's UNESCO World Heritage sites Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and Pimachiowin Aki will celebrate Canada Historic Places Day, a nation-wide day of activities and events coordinated across more than 500 historic sites. For the third annual day of celebration, Canadians coast-to-coast are encouraged to visit and support local heritage places and learn about Canada's history and culture.

"We are delighted to offer so many rich experiences for Canadians in the 2019 Canada Historic Places day and we are especially thrilled to incorporate the heritage of Canada's Indigenous communities, given that it is the first International Year of Indigenous Languages," says Alison Faulknor, Director of New Initiatives at the National Trust for Canada.

Also among new registers this year are:

Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre, Ontario

Brockville Railway Tunnel, Ontario

James J. O'Mara Pharmacy Museum, Newfoundland and Labrador

and Historic Joy Kogawa House , Alberta

, Regina Government House, Saskatchewan

These sites will join more than 500 other Canadian historic places, including more than 200 National Historic Sites, across the country in welcoming the public for the third year in a row. Canadians will also be able to visit sites at or near all nine of Canada's cultural UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

"Historic sites and heritage attractions across the country tell our story better than any textbook," says Natalie Bull, Executive Director at the National Trust for Canada. "Canada Historic Places Day is a great opportunity for sites of all types and sizes to share their story, and for Canadians to get out and enjoy."

Participating sites receive national exposure and access to resources for organizing events and attracting new audiences on July 6th and beyond at www.historicplacesday.ca. The National Trust is also offering $1,000 to one visitor and $1,000 to one participating historic site through a social media selfie contest, taking place on July 6th.

The National Trust for Canada is a national charity that inspires and leads action to save places that matter, whether they are historic lighthouses or schools, places of faith, industrial complexes or cultural landscapes. With the support of donors and partners and through programs like Regeneration Works and Launch Pad the National Trust raises awareness for historic places at risk, directs much needed funding to communities renewing historic places, and offers support and tools to passionate volunteers, community organizations and the next generation of heritage leaders.

