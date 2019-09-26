National Support Staff Day in the Education Sector: It's Our Turn!

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Support Staff Day in the Education Sector is being celebrated today across Quebec. This day, introduced in 1999 by Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP–CSN) unions, provides an opportunity to recognize the daily work of thousands of women and men who put in a great deal of effort and perform thousands of tasks that are essential for the effective functioning of Quebec school boards, CEGEPs, and universities.

Important duties, often carried out behind the scenes

These workers hold various positions in the areas of building maintenance, administrative support, and direct support to students, and act as resources who contribute to student success.

"CEGEP support staff are present in all areas of activity in CEGEPs," said Martin Ménard, FEESP–CSN CEGEP Support Sector President. "People on the outside may not see it, but without support staff, there would be no initial registration, no schedule-making, no access to computer equipment and instructional materials, and no graduation ceremony. The laboratories needed for learning would not be set up, and the student community would not have access to a clean and safe environment."

"School board support staff work in Quebec establishments on a daily basis," continued Annie Charland, FEESP–CSN School Sector President. "Whether they work in schools, centres, or administrative offices, these workers, who are divided into 81 support staff job classes, all carry out key and necessary roles in the network. Despite work overload and attraction and retention issues, support staff have continued to work hard to support Quebec's public school system. The government needs to remember that."

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish support staff a Happy National Support Staff Day in the Education Sector," Mr. Ménard and Ms. Charland added. "Their work is appreciated and essential."

The year of collective agreement renewals in the public sector

This year, National Support Staff Day in the Education Sector comes some weeks before the submission of the list of union demands in preparation for collective agreement renewals.

"This round of bargaining involves a number of issues that require special attention from the government," said Stéphanie Gratton, FEESP–CSN Vice-President. "We want to remind the government that the public network has had its share of difficulties, and that attracting support staff has become increasingly difficult in many support staff classes. Shortages and work overload are real and must be seen as problems to be resolved by the government. These situations inevitably lead to burnout and, therefore, to the substantial amount of sick leave being taken. The workers that we represent are among the lowest paid in the public sector, and we want the government to understand that they also deserve wage increases that are representative of the work being performed."

Concordia University support staff without a collective agreement

"In our case, for the Concordia University Support Staff Union–CSN, our collective agreement expired in 2017, and now negotiations have stalled," said Kent Cluff, Concordia University Support Staff Union President. "Instead of respecting our experience and dedication, the employer would rather leave positions vacant or take the opportunity to find lower-paid workers to do our jobs."

About FEESP–CSN

FEESP–CSN represents over 30,000 members at 33 school boards, nearly 6,000 members at 34 CEGEPs, and nearly 640 members at Concordia University, including office agents, caretakers, daycare educators, special education technicians, computer technicians, laboratory technicians, attendants for handicapped students, and school and executive secretaries.

More generally, it brings together 425 affiliated unions that represent over 60,000 unionized workers in the public and parapublic sectors.

