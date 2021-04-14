"With his extensive experience in corporate communications and investor relations, Mr. Richard will help us serve our clients, and develop and optimize our offering," said Serge Paquette, Managing Partner of the Montreal office. Our mission remains to always offer our clients the best service in the industry through the quality of our thinking and the work we do."

"I am very pleased to be joining NATIONAL, Canada's leading strategic and financial communications and crisis management firm. I look forward to working with all the teams across the country and providing clients with unparalleled service and counsel," said Mr. Richard.

Mr. Richard has more than 25 years of experience in corporate communications and investor relations. Mr. Richard joins NATIONAL from a major investment firm where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources and Corporate Communications. Previously he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Mr. Richard has also worked in communications in the U.S. and with Canada's largest hardware retailer.

Involved in the community, Mr. Richard is Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Les Impatients, which helps people with mental illness through artistic expression. The organization boasts the largest collection of Outsider Art in Canada.

