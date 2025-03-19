MNP and Houle and Associates Chartered Professional Accountants to Join Forces in the Ottawa region

CALGARY, AB, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Houle and Associates Chartered Professional Accountants ("Houle and Associates"), effective June 1, 2025. Based in Ottawa, the firm is led by founder and owner Norman Houle, who will join MNP as a Partner, supported by its existing team members.

Based in Ottawa, Houle and Associates is a boutique firm, focused on providing custom-tailored accounting, business and tax advisory services to professional individuals and their practices. Their clients include primarily healthcare professionals, such as physicians and dentists, but extends to lawyers and IT consultants.

MNP has grown rapidly in the Greater Ottawa region over the last several years, growing to include 54 partners plus over 370 team members. Michael Dimitriou, CPA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Ottawa-Gatineau, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the Houle and Associates team to our Firm. Like our existing team focused on healthcare professionals, they have a deep understanding of the sector and a focus on helping professionals and their practices thrive. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our growing clients with a wide breadth of services."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"Since first entering the National Capital marketplace in 2014, our office has grown rapidly to include a strong practice, including team members specializing in the healthcare professionals' sector. By joining forces with Houle and Associates, we are expanding our client base in this area, which is an important focus for our Firm," added Jared Bourne, Executive Vice President, Ontario outside GTA at MNP.

Houle and Associates Partner, Norman Houle, CPA, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said Houle. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

The Houle and Associates team will move into MNP's Ottawa office on June 1, 2025.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Norman Houle, CPA, Partner, Houle and Associates at [email protected]