NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS SERVICE OFFERING IN CALGARY

MNP Joins Forces with Kassam

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Kassam, based in Calgary, Alberta, effective Monday, January 26, 2026.

Founder and partner Minaz Kassam, CPA, CA, and the Kassam team of nine are dedicated professionals, delivering tailored tax strategies built on years of expertise and a deep understanding of privately owned, emerging growth companies.

Trevor Winkler, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Calgary, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history working with businesses throughout Alberta. Minaz and the entire Kassam team share our passion for supporting Calgary's business community. Their expertise will help us reach and support more organizations across the province. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

Minaz says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to expand our capabilities and provide our clients with access to broader expertise and resources. MNP is the right fit because it shares our values, our commitment to exceptional client service, and our focus on building trusted, long-term relationships."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Diana Render, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business. We're thrilled to welcome Minaz and the Kassam team to MNP."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Minaz Kassam, CPA, CA, Principal, Green Finance at Kassam at [email protected]