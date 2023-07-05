NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN VANCOUVER

MNP and Strategex Chartered Professional Accountants LLP Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Vancouver

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Strategex Chartered Professional Accountants LLP ('Strategex"), effective August 1, 2023.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the partners of Strategex consisting of Lakh Multani, Conrad Yen and Robert Monteverde, and a team of 15 team members will join MNP. The firm provides a range of professional services (including accounting and taxation services) to organizations throughout Vancouver.

Dan Trotter, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Vancouver, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in their clients:

"Like MNP, Strategex helps clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals. We're excited to be joining forces at a time when we believe we can help businesses across the region to navigate in an uncertain environment," said Trotter.

Canadian private companies and not-for-profit organizations are encountering rapid technological change, increased volatility due to inflation and rapid capital market changes and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Lakh Multani, said the merger will strengthen his team's ability to support their clients against this challenging backdrop:

"As a firm we have been talking about how we could provide additional service lines to best support the success of our clients in this unpredictable and complex environment. We were focused on ways to strengthen the experience and expertise that our team offers," said Multani.

"MNP has terrific experience in all the areas we work in, and their team will complement and expand our current service offerings. They will bring additional bench strength to service our clients and provide a wonderful home for our team members" added Robert Monteverde.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting, advisory and digital services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Darren Turchansky, MNP's Executive Vice President, British Columbia. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Strategex into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Conrad Yen emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in," added Yen. "An entrepreneurial spirit and camaraderie amongst team members have been the mainstays of Strategex's past success; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The Strategex team will remain at their present location at 900 West Hastings Street, in Vancouver, and work closely with MNP's existing teams in Vancouver to provide greater resources and services to business across the region.

"Organizations across all industries are currently facing new challenges in the shape of inflationary pressures and the possibility of a potential recessionary period," added Trotter. "As a result, we're experiencing growing demand from businesses who are looking for help navigating in this difficult environment. This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Vancouver marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more of those organizations with their journey. We're thrilled to welcome Strategex partners Lakh, Conrad, and Robert, and all the professionals from Strategex to the MNP team."

