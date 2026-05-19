NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN CENTRAL EASTERN ONTARIO WITH PORT HOPE MERGER

MNP Welcomes Lynch Rutherford Tozer, Building on Commitment to Support the Central Eastern Ontario Market

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Lynch Rutherford Tozer, effective July 6, 2026.

Based in Port Hope, Ontario, the firm is led by Kerry Lynch, Pat Rutherford, Ryan Poelstra and Andrew Lovshin who will join MNP as partners. The partners are supported by 22 team members.

Lynch Rutherford Tozer has deep roots in the Northumberland County and surrounding business community, providing a wide range of assurance, tax and business advisory services to companies in a wide variety of industries, including professionals, retail, manufacturing, entrepreneurs, agriculture and not-for-profit sectors.

MNP has invested in Central Eastern Ontario in recent years, adding Peterborough and Lindsay locations to its existing long standing Oshawa office in 2024. The region now includes over 105 team members, including 15 partners.

Niko Anastassakis, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Central Eastern Ontario, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the Lynch Rutherford Tozer team to our Firm. Like our existing group in Central Eastern Ontario, they have a deep understanding of the region's business community and a focus on helping mid-market companies thrive. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support all our clients with a wide breadth of services."

Lynch Rutherford Tozer Partner, Kerry Lynch CPA, CA, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"As we looked to add depth to our team and broaden the ways we support our clients, we wanted a partner that would help us deliver even greater value. MNP strengthens our current service offerings and brings additional resources that will better position our clients for long-term success."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Lynch Rutherford Tozer partners and their team to MNP," added Jared Bourne, Executive Vice President, Ontario outside GTA at MNP. "Central Eastern Ontario is a key growth market for us, which started with our Oshawa office, expanding into Lindsay and Peterborough in 2024, and now Port Hope. With this merger, we are showing our commitment to the growth of the region, with a firm that shares the entrepreneurial spirit and trusted business approach that define MNP. "

Lynch Rutherford Tozer Partner, Pat Rutherford, CPA, CA, says one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the culture.

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the "fit" has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The Lynch Rutherford Tozer team will remain at their current location, which will become MNP's first office in Port Hope, and their fourth office in the Central Eastern Ontario region.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Kerry Lynch, CPA, CA, Partner, Lynch Rutherford Tozer at [email protected]