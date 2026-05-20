MNP Joins Forces with Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc., Building on Commitment to Grow the Maritime Region of Québec

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc., effective October 1, 2026.

Based in Cap-aux-Meules, in the Magdalen Islands, Québec, Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc. is led by four partners: Jean-Paul Landry, Stéphane Lapierre, Sabrina Gaudet and Olivier Bénard, supported by a team of 14 employees. The firm offers a comprehensive range of accounting and business advisory services to private enterprise companies across the region, including a number of fisheries and fish harvesters, as well as non-profit organizations.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 39 offices, 239 partners and over 1,500 team members across the province.

Regional Managing Partner for the Bas St-Laurent, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie, Abibiti-Témiscamingue, Bathurst, and Acadian Peninsula regions. Jean-François Leblanc, FCPA, said this merger reflect MNP's continued commitment to the growth of MNP in Eastern Quebec. The firm already has well-established teams in Gaspé, Amqui, Rivière-du-Loup, Sept-Îles, Rimouski, Matane and Trois-Pistoles.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc. team to our own. We have been actively looking for a firm in the Magdalen Islands-- a strategic location for us, with a dynamic and rapidly growing economic environment. We look forward to helping support Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc.'s clients by offering an even broader range of services to help them seize opportunities and meet the challenges of today's market."

Jean-Paul Landry, Partner at Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc., says their team of partners firmly believe that the merger strengthens their team's ability to support their clients:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc. into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

The Cyr Landry Lapierre Inc. team will remain in their current location which will be MNP's first office in the Magdalen Islands.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Tanja Gehring, Senior Director of Marketing, MNP (for French media), at [email protected]; Jean-Paul Landry, CPA auditeur, associé, Cyr, Landry, Lapierre Inc., [email protected]