MNP and Berthierville based Gilles Ducharme CPA inc. to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Expertise and Experiences

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Gilles Ducharme CPA inc., effective June 1, 2023.

Founded almost 30 years ago by partner Gilles Ducharme, the Berthierville based firm includes a second partner, Marie-France Beaufort, who will also join Gilles as a new partner at MNP. Their team of 10 professionals will join MNP as part of the merger. The firm provides a wide range of accounting and tax services to organizations throughout the Berthierville region and surrounding areas. This will be MNP's first office in the Lanaudière region.

MNP has built a strong presence in the province of Québec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. The firm has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Québec, particularly over the past two years. Today, MNP has 25 offices, more than 150 partners and over 1,200 team members across the province, and recently opened its first office in Québec City.

Alain Caillé, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Québec-Centre region, which includes offices in Trois-Rivières, Bécancour, Drummondville, Shawinigan and Saint-Hyacinthe, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to investing and growing in the province.

"It is important to us to have a presence in Lanaudière and to support the businesses and organizations that thrive in their extended community." said Caillé. "We are very excited to welcome Gilles Ducharme CPA inc. – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the MNP fold."

Gilles Ducharme says that the merger strengthens his team's ability to offer additional and complementary professional services to their existing clients.

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us service clients across the Lanaudière region," said Ducharme. "We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how we can come together to give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. By joining MNP we will add more resources and specialized services, which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of professional services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of and advisory services, including fast-growing consulting and digital practices that help clients with their business journeys.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," explained Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Québec Regions. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome Gilles Ducharme CPA's highly respected practice into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

