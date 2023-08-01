NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN PRINCE GEORGE

MNP Join Forces with Derek Dougherty to Benefit Businesses in Prince George

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that Derek Dougherty, previously of KPMG, will join MNP in Prince George, BC as Partner effective August 1, 2023.

Derek has worked in Prince George and the Northern BC region and is delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Prince George.

"I believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how we can come together to give clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. By joining MNP I will help to provide clients, including Indigenous nations, businesses, and individuals, with even greater value in the future," says Derek Dougherty.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," adds Jameel Sayani, Regional Managing Partner, Northern BC, MNP. "We are excited to welcome Derek into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Derek says that one of his deciding factors to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to me, and so the 'fit' had to be right. I just felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

Derek will be joining MNP's Prince George office location and will work closely with MNP's existing teams across Northern BC to enjoy access to greater resources and services to help businesses across the province.

"With skills and experiences across Northern BC we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed," adds Darren Turchansky, MNP's Executive Vice President, British Columbia. "We are thrilled to have found Derek to join forces with – an individual who shares our values and is focused on putting clients first."

