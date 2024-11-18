NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN GTA WEST

MNP Joins Forces with Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation, Building on Commitment to Support the South Central Ontario Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation, effective February 1, 2025. Based in Oakville, Ontario, the firm is led by partner Lional Liao, who will join MNP as a Partner, supported by its existing team members.

Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation has deep roots in the GTA West business community, providing a wide range of accounting and tax services to private enterprise companies, including numerous local and international businesses, which play a significant role in the region's economy.

MNP has grown rapidly across South Central Ontario over the last several years, growing to include 54 partners plus over 370 team members. Bill Sloper, CPA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for South Central Ontario, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation team to our Firm. Like our existing group, they have a deep understanding of the region's business community and a focus on helping mid-market companies thrive. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our growing clients with a wide breadth of services."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We are very excited to welcome Lional and his great team into the MNP family." added Jared Bourne, Executive Vice President, Ontario outside GTA at MNP. "We have had continued growth throughout Ontario and have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team. Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation is well-aligned with our MNP culture and values. Our firms share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, and we are excited to support and build our dynamic business community together."

Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation Partner, Lional Liao, CPA, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said Liao. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

The Hagar Liao CPA Professional Corporation team will move into MNP's Burlington office on February 1, 2025.

About MNP LLP

