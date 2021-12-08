Eric Duguay, CPA, joins MNP to Add Additional Value to Businesses in the Gaspé Area

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will acquire the chartered professional accounting firm, Eric Duguay, CPA, effective January 1, 2022.

Based in the city of Gaspé, Quebec, Eric Duguay, CPA was founded by Eric Duguay over 20 years ago. The firm provides a wide range of accounting, tax and advisory services to private enterprise companies in diverse industries throughout the Gaspésie region. Eric Duguay will join MNP as a partner.

Firmly established in Montreal since 2011, MNP expanded its footprint to the rest of the province in March 2021, with its acquisition of a subset of Deloitte's offices throughout the province, bringing its numbers to 21 offices and more than 900 team members.

"The Gaspésie region is home to an impressive amount of small and mid-size businesses and organizations that are at the core of our client focus," said Stéphane Doiron, Office Managing Partner for MNP's Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie offices. "MNP is proud to play its part in the Gaspésie business community, helping clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals. We have been looking for opportunities to further our commitment to the region, and we are very excited to welcome such a well-established firm in Eric Duguay, CPA, to MNP."

In response to increasing demand from his clients, Eric Duguay had been looking for a firm that could help to support his growth.

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we could help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in today's ever-changing business environment," said Duguay. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength to service our clients across the Gaspésie region."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services. MNP's Digital practice is one of the fastest-growing parts of its business.

"We have grown significantly in Québec this year, but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who include in our team," adds Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome Eric and his very well-respected practice into the MNP fold. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Duguay and his team will remain in their Gaspé City location, which will be MNP's first office in the Gaspésie region. MNP already has offices in Rimouski, Trois-Pistoles, Matane, Sept-Îles and New Richmond, which will work closely with the Gaspé City team to support their clients.

"The Gaspésie region has an incredibly dynamic business community, with some of the most innovative companies in the province," added Duguay. "MNP shares my vision of supporting our clients by expanding our services and our presence in this community. I'm very excited to be taking that next step together."

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and private and public companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

SOURCE MNP LLP

For further information: Tanja Gehring, Director of Marketing, Quebec, MNP at 514.228.7810 or, [email protected]; Eric Duguay, Partner, Eric Duguay, CA, at 418.368.3700, or, [email protected]