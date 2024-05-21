NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ATLANTIC CANADA WITH FIRST PEI MERGER

MNP Joins Forces with Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants, building on Commitment to Support the Atlantic Canada Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Prince Edward Island-based firm Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants, effective July 15, 2024.

With offices in Stratford and Tignish, Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants is led by Partners Troy K. Bradley, CPA, CA, and Neil L. Handrahan, CPA, CA. Both will join MNP as Partners, supported by a team of 20 additional professionals. The Firm provides a wide range of accounting and tax services to private enterprise companies throughout Prince Edward Island.

This merger will be MNP's entry into the PEI market. The Firm established itself in the Atlantic provinces in 2017, when it merged with WBLI, in Dartmouth and Truro. Most recently, MNP acquired PwC's practice in St. John's. Today, MNP has 31 partners and over 300 team members across Atlantic Canada, with locations in Dartmouth, Moncton, Saint John, St. John's, Sydney and Truro.

Rob Dean, CPA, CA, CFP, TEP, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Atlantic Canada Region, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very excited to be adding Prince Edward Island, with its vibrant and growing economy, to our presence in Atlantic Canada. This merger represents a fantastic opportunity for both our firms to build on the work we are doing across the region to support clients with their growth journeys. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to bringing even greater value to our clients and communities."

Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants Partner, Neil L. Handrahan, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients as they grow and their needs change. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies and Atlantic Canada. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants Partner, Troy K. Bradley, emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants team will remain at their current locations, which will become new MNP offices.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For further information: For further information: Robin Ashford, Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Neil L. Handrahan, Partner, Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants, at [email protected]; Troy K. Bradley, Partner, Bradley Handrahan Chartered Professional Accountants, at [email protected]