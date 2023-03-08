MNP and Shawinigan Based Sylvain Béland CPA inc. to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Expertise and Experiences

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Sylvain Béland CPA inc., effective June 1, 2023.

Founded over 35 years ago by Partner Sylvain Béland, the Shawinigan based firm includes a team of two professionals, who will join MNP as part of the merger. Sylvain Béland will join as a partner. The firm provides a wide range of accounting and tax services to organizations throughout the Mauricie region. The team will join MNP's existing Shawinigan office.

MNP has built a strong presence in the province of Québec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. The firm has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Québec, particularly over the past two years. Today, MNP has 25 offices, more than 150 partners and over 1,200 team members across the province.

Alain Caillé, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for the Québec-Centre region, which includes offices in Trois-Rivières, Bécancour, Drummondville, Saint-Hyacinthe and Shawinigan, said that the merger reflects MNP's ongoing commitment to investing and growing in the province.

"We are thrilled to bolster our presence in Shawinigan, which has a thriving business community. The city is known for its focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in the energy, technology and manufacturing sectors. We are very excited to welcome Sylvain Béland CPA inc. – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the MNP fold. We strongly believe this merger will better support both of our groups of clients."

Sylvain Béland says that the merger strengthens his team's ability to offer additional and complementary professional services to their existing clients.

"We are particularly excited about MNP's strong focus on entrepreneurial companies, which is a specific group of people we have exceptional expertise and experience working with" said Béland. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings for our business community and brings greater bench strength that we believe will help us provide even greater value to our clients across the Mauricie region."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of professional services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of and advisory services, including fast-growing consulting and digital practices that help clients with their business journeys.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has placed great emphasis on its entrepreneurial culture, constantly looking for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," explained Jeremy Cole, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Québec Regions. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome Sylvain Béland CPA inc.'s highly respected practice into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Tanja Gehring, Director, Marketing, Québec, MNP at 514.228.7810 or [email protected]; Sylvain Béland, Founder and Partner, Sylvain Béland CPA inc. at 819.538.8851 or [email protected]