Six Partners from MTA CPA inc., to Join MNP, Building on Firm's Commitment to Support the Greater Montreal Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that six partners and approximately 30 team members will join the firm from the Brossard-based chartered professional accounting firm, MTA CPA inc., effective October 1, 2024. The group of former MTA CPA inc. partners and their team will remain at their current, centrally located offices, which will become MNP's new South Shore of Montreal location.

All six partners (Sylvain Fontenelle, Nicole Peterson, Roxanne Rinfret, Daniel Blanchet, Patrick Lafleur and Sylvain Morneau) are well established in Montreal's South Shore market. Jacques Gagnon will also join as a senior consultant. The group is delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Greater Montreal.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 29 offices in the province, including a growing presence in the Greater Montreal area with over 600 team members located in four offices: two in Montreal, one in Laval and one in Longueuil. The firm also has nearby offices in Saint-Hyacinthe, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Drummondville, Farnham, Granby and Cowansville. MNP now has more than 190 partners and over 1,400 team members supporting clients in cities and regions of all sizes across Quebec.

Regional Managing Partner for the Greater Montreal Area, Jean-Philippe Langevin, CPA, CFA, CBV/EEE, CFF, said the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to the region:

"We've been looking for the right people to support our growth in the South Shore of Montreal for some time," said Langevin. "It is at the core of a thriving business community, which has made it a vitally important part of the region's economy, and so we are delighted to build on our existing presence there. We are very excited to welcome our new partners and their team, all of whom share our values and client-centric approach, into the MNP fold. Their addition to our existing team will enable us to help more businesses in the Greater Montreal reach their full potential."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome this well-respected team of partners and professionals into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Sylvain Fontenelle, ASC, CPA, says that one of the key reasons that the group of partners decided to join MNP was the firm's client-centric culture:

"We are particularly excited about the personalized experience MNP brings in tailoring solutions to entrepreneurial businesses in Quebec" said Fontenelle. "MNP truly understands our business community and brings fantastic bench strength that we believe will help us provide even greater value to our clients. Joining MNP also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

