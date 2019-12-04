National Professional Services Firm Joins Forces with Montreal Consulting Firm

Mobilis Strategic Advisors Merges with MNP for Enhanced Strategic Advisory Offerings

CALGARY, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting and business consulting firms, announced today that Mobilis Strategic Advisors, a strategic advisory firm based in Montreal, will merge with MNP, effective January 1, 2020.

"MNP is always looking for ways to grow its consulting solutions practice, in response to client demand for strategic services that help them grow their businesses and solve an ever-wider spectrum of business issues," says Sean Murphy, MNP's Regional Managing Partner, Consulting, Eastern Canada. "We are delighted to have Mobilis join our team, with the support that they provide to business leaders in the areas of strategic thinking and execution. This merger will allow us to build on our existing strengths and offer new solutions, particularly in the areas of leadership and culture, which will bring great additional value to our clients."

Mobilis Strategic Advisors' co-founders Mary Larson and Kevin Joy will join MNP as new partners. Together, they bring decades of client experience in areas that help businesses to accelerate strategic thinking and execution and develop strategic clarity in the face of disruption. Mobilis also builds leadership capacity, aligns teams and helps embed cultures that foster collaboration, trust and outstanding execution.

"We knew MNP would be a good fit for us when we looked at the breadth of services they already had in place, which we quickly realized would be highly complementary to our own set of focused advisory services," adds Mary Larson, CEO, Mobilis. "As our merger discussions progressed, we grew more and more impressed with the quality of those services, as well as with the people and leaders we met, and most importantly with MNP's commitment to its culture. At Mobilis, we strongly believe that culture must be aligned to strategy, and MNP shares that core value."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 75 locations and 5,000 team members coast to coast and delivers diverse services in accounting, consulting and tax, as well as specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. Not only is MNP the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, it has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses at home and abroad to succeed.

"I knew when I met Mary and Kevin that they had the kind of strategic experience and expertise that organizations value," explained Jeremy Cole, Executive Vice President for MNP's Ontario, Quebec & Atlantic Region. "Our clients, from start-ups to public entities, are all looking at how they build leadership capability and drive execution. The services offered by Mobilis strengthen our ability to help clients deliver on those opportunities. We are thrilled to have the Mobilis team join us in our commitment to providing clients with the strategic leadership support they're looking for."

Kevin Joy, President, Mobilis, added that the MNP's Canada-wide presence was a key consideration for joining MNP. "Our clients include C-suite executives and CEOs from a wide variety of mid-sized and large North American organizations, who face ever more complex business challenges. We recognized that with 5,000 professionals across the country, and their global alliance with Praxity, MNP would help our clients with projects that expand across the country and internationally."

The Mobilis team will move into MNP's Montreal office in the CIBC building in January.

About MNP LLP

MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. We proudly serve and respond to the needs of our clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Through partner-led engagements, we provide a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business and personalized strategies to help organizations succeed across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

