AquaAction, Canadian Geographic and the Canadian Museum of Nature will engage young people to protect Canada's most precious resource – water

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark the beginning of Canada Water Week, AquaAction is announcing the first-ever national water literacy initiative aimed at engaging youth and educators across the country, in partnership with two national organisations – Canadian Geographic and the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Despite its reputation for abundant freshwater, Canada faces growing water security challenges. Human pressures and climate change are degrading water quality, creating scarcity, and straining a critical resource that communities rely on to survive and prosper. At the same time, public opinion research shows that many Canadians lack a basic understanding of water issues. Addressing this knowledge gap could help tackle labour shortages and drive Canadian-led innovation in the water sector.

Together, the partner organizations are laying the foundation for a dynamic national education and awareness initiative, called the Water Literacy Project, designed to create a generation of informed and empowered water stewards. Through action-oriented learning materials, the initiative encourages students to learn about freshwater in Canada, enable problem-solving, entrepreneurial thinking and other job-ready skills connected to Canada's water future.

The Water Literacy Project is supported by a $635,296 investment from Environment and Climate Change Canada's Climate Action and Awareness Fund, with matching funds from the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation. The Canada Water Agency and NRCAN have also contributed $40,000 each to support the initiative.

The full launch of the Water Literacy Project is scheduled for the start of the school year in September and will offer the following resources:

ReFresh Water! Action Packs : Developed by AquaAction, ReFresh Water! is a library of action-based learning materials designed to spark community projects and engagement with water issues. It will feature learning modules, videos, digital journals, and water action packs that guide students and communities through activities that explore real-world water challenges. A comprehensive library will be ready for September.

: Developed by AquaAction, ReFresh Water! is a library of action-based learning materials designed to spark community projects and engagement with water issues. It will feature learning modules, videos, digital journals, and water action packs that guide students and communities through activities that explore real-world water challenges. A comprehensive library will be ready for September. Freshwater: Lifeblood of the Land Giant Floor Map : Starting September 2026, educators can reserve this large-format interactive map created by Canadian Geographic and explore Canada's freshwater and water-related careers. The Giant Floor Maps will be accompanied by a Teacher's Guide and twelve curriculum-linked lesson plans with activities and additional resources.

: Starting September 2026, educators can reserve this large-format interactive map created by Canadian Geographic and explore Canada's freshwater and water-related careers. The Giant Floor Maps will be accompanied by a Teacher's Guide and twelve curriculum-linked lesson plans with activities and additional resources. Virtual Workshops: Starting in September 2026, these live and interactive sessions, led by expert science interpreters from the Canadian Museum of Nature, will connect Grade 8 classrooms across Canada directly to the museum for experiments and immersive lessons on the hydrological cycle.

Designed for educators, students, and the broader public, the Water Literacy project is delivered through an online portal where users can choose grade levels and access tailored, high quality learning resources. The platform also weaves in Indigenous perspectives and teachings about water, while using engaging, gamified features such as digital badges to recognize learning and achievement.

Additional organizations are joining the partnership, including ClearWater Futures Foundation, founding creators of Future Chicken! Adding hopeful learning and extra impact through screen-based, multi-platform media, and the Roots of Resilience Charter School in Drayton Valley, Alberta -- Canada's only public K-12 indigenous charter school -- who will be piloting the ReFresh Water Action Packs.

Canadians of all ages are being challenged to take the Freshwater Quiz from Canadian Geographic Education.

Take the Quiz

QUOTES:

"Young Canadians care deeply about the future of our environment and are eager to be part of the solution. It's up to us to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed and turn that passion into action. The Water Literacy Project is a great example of how we can empower students to think about the daily choices they make and the paths they can pursue to help protect our water, and build a more sustainable future."

-- Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"Water is at the center of our communities, our environment, and our future. Initiatives like the Water Literacy Project are helping young people across Canada build the knowledge and skills they need to understand the value of freshwater and take action to protect it. By bringing together educators, scientists, and community partners, this work is empowering the next generation to protect one of our most vital resources. This initiative not only raises awareness but also inspires innovation and leadership in safeguarding Canada's water for years to come."

-- Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"When we teach water, we shape the future. Water runs everything. It spins turbines, fills our pipes, grows our food. It gives life to the landscapes and communities we call home. The Water Literacy Project is a resource hub that gives teachers what they need to deepen students' understanding of water and inspire them to care. We are excited by how far it has come and how much potential we have to grow."

-- Soula Chronopoulos, President, AquaAction

"Canada is a water nation. We have a shared responsibility to care for and protect the waters that sustain all life here and on earth. Canadian Geographic's network of educators and explorers are instrumental to equip youth with knowledge and understanding of freshwater in Canada. We are proud to be inspiring our future water leaders."

-- Meredith Brown, Director of Water and Land Relations, Canadian Geographic

"Water literacy is essential to building a more sustainable Canada, where freshwater ecosystems shape our environment, communities, and way of life. At the Canadian Museum of Nature, we are pleased to contribute our experience delivering virtual workshops to hundreds of classrooms across Canada. Through this initiative, we are excited to engage young people in learning about freshwater, encouraging them to reflect on the health of the natural world and how our actions affect it--helping inspire the next generation of environmental stewards."

-- Danika Goosney, President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature

"At the Canada Water Agency, we know that water security begins with knowledge. By helping young Canadians understand where their water comes from and the challenges facing our freshwater systems, initiatives like the Water Literacy Project strengthen the awareness and stewardship needed to protect this vital resource for generations to come"

-- Mark Fisher, President of the Canada Water Agency

""Water knowledge is a wake-up call. The more we learn, the harder it becomes to ignore the dangerous myth that Canada's freshwater is limitless. It's time to open our eyes, face the facts, and mobilize a new generation to protect the water that sustains us all."

-- Francois de Gaspé Beaubien, Founding Chair, AquaAction

"Water knowledge is foundational to water security. It equips young people to understand the many pressures on our freshwater, from pollution and climate change to aging infrastructure and growing demand. In a country where only half of Canadians know where their tap water comes from, education is how we overcome the illusion of abundance and empower the next generation to safeguard our water future."

-- Marie-Paule Jeansonne, Executive Director of the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation

QUICK FACTS:

AquaAction public opinion research on water literacy rates:

https://aquaaction.org/en/press-releases/canadians-value-freshwater-but-feel-uninformed-new-poll-finds

About AquaAction

At AquaAction, we develop leaders to protect and restore our most vital resource: freshwater. We empower people, from young innovators to community advocates, to protect and restore freshwater through innovation, advocacy, and conservation. By supporting entrepreneurship, advancing education and awareness, and driving policy change, we help communities build resilience and ensure access to clean water for generations to come. Our mission is simple yet profound: a generation of leaders safeguarding freshwater for the health of people and the planet.

About Canadian Geographic and The Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Canadian Geographic is Canada's #1 paid magazine, reaching 4.6 million people each month. Through Canadian Geographic Education, the organization has also built one of the country's largest educational networks, connecting with more than 28,000 teachers and educators in every province and territory.

Approaching its 100th anniversary in 2029–2030, Canadian Geographic and its charitable home, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, were founded in 1929 with a clear mission: to "make Canada better known to Canadians and to the world." The organization continues to fulfill this mission through the publication of the magazine, and through excellence in its educational programming that is dedicated to deepening understanding of the country's human and physical geography. Its motto, Ducit Amor Patriae--"Love of Country leads me"--reflects a guiding ideal that resonates strongly with the challenges and opportunities Canadians face today.

About Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum advances the understanding and appreciation of nature through evidence, knowledge, engagement and a sense of wonder. It achieves this through scientific research, a 15-million-specimen collection, education programs and school-workshops, world-class exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.

SOURCE AquaAction

Media Contact: AquaAction: Melanie Fontaine, Senior Manager, Media and Communications, [email protected], 450-735-3721; Canadian Geographic: Rosemary Thompson, Vice President External, [email protected], 613-240-6739; Canadian Museum of Nature: Dan Smythe, Head, Media Relations, [email protected], 613-698-9253