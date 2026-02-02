DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As the world's largest freshwater watershed faces increasing pressure from extreme weather, population growth, and industrial demand, AquaAction has officially opened registration for the AquaHacking Binational Great Lakes and St. Lawrence 2026 Challenge, calling on students and innovators to develop solutions to critical regional water issues.

The registration launch took place today in Downtown Detroit at Urban Tech Xchange (UTX), announced as the premiere sponsoring partner of the program. The event brought together students, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and community partners to mark the start of AquaAction's largest-ever AquaHacking Challenge, celebrating the program's 10th year.

The seven-month innovation and entrepreneurship challenge serves as a launchpad for students and early-stage innovators from diverse backgrounds to launch water-focused ventures with real-world impact. With a goal of recruiting 1,000 applicants by the April 6, 2026 registration deadline, this is the most ambitious AquaHacking Challenge to date.

Participants gain access to expert mentorship, industry leaders, technical and legal support, paid travel experiences nationally, and the opportunity to compete for up to $70,000 in seed funding, including a $25,000 top prize.

Registration and participation are free, thanks to a strong network of sponsors and partners, including co-hosts The Great Lakes–St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers and The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

Teams in the 2026 Challenge will develop solutions across four core water issue areas:

Water Access & Community Resilience – including equitable access, flood management, and climate-ready infrastructure

Efficient Industry & Energy – such as water-efficient cooling, hybrid energy systems, and water-smart agriculture

Great Lakes Circular Blue Economy – including circular water use, fisheries innovation, and invasive species valorization

Water Quality & Ecosystem Health – from microplastics reduction to data, monitoring, and green infrastructure

"The Great Lakes connect our economies, our communities, and our future." said Soula Chronopoulos, President of AquaAction. "Through this program, we're inviting students and innovators to challenge themselves, build real-world solutions, and help shape the future of freshwater, on both sides of the border. This is a life-changing experience for participants!"

Major sponsors and partners announced

At the launch event, AquaAction announced a growing group of sponsors and partners committed to supporting the next generation of water innovators, including:

Bedrock's Urban Tech Xchange (UTX) – Powered by Program Sponsor

Program Sponsor Detroit / Wayne County Port Authority – Diamond (Industry Challenge) Sponsor

Governors & Premiers of the Great Lakes - Diamond (Industry Challenge) Sponsor

Friends of the Rouge - Diamond (Issue Challenge) Sponsor

Aurora Patents – Silver Sponsor

KPMG – Silver Sponsor

Delta Dental – Silver Sponsor

Warner Norcross + Judd – First Place Prize Co-Sponsor

National Research Council of Canada - Silver Sponsor

Xylem - Silver Sponsor

Peterborough KM Hunter Charitable Foundation – Bronze Sponsor

Central Michigan University – Bronze Sponsor

Atterx – Community Award

Ford Insurance Agency – Water Ally

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union – Water Ally

University of Michigan Flint, Office of Economic Development – Academic & Entrepreneur Support Organization Partner

Northwestern Michigan College – Academic & Entrepreneur Support Organization (EOS) Partner

University of Michigan Flint, College of Innovation and Technology – Academic & (EOS) Partner

Ru4MI – Academic & (EOS) Partner

NewLab Detroit – EOS Partner

....and many more

Together, these organizations will work alongside AquaAction's network of partners to find pilots and career opportunities for participating innovators.

AquaAction encourages other sponsors to support the program. Learn more at aquaaction.org.

Registration now open

Registration for the AquaHacking Binational Great Lakes and St. Lawrence 2026 Challenge is now open. Students, academic institutions, corporate partners, and ecosystem supporters are invited to get involved and help drive solutions to critical regional water issues.

Learn more and register at:

https://aquaaction.org/en/our-programs/aquahacking-challenge/aquahacking-binational-2026

Quotes:

"Local governments are on the front lines of protecting the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence. Programs like AquaHacking play a critical role in connecting student talent and entrepreneurial thinking with the real challenges our cities face every day."

- Jon Altenberg, President and CEO, The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative

"The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence are a shared responsibility--and a shared opportunity. AquaHacking exemplifies the kind of cross-border collaboration and innovation needed to address complex water challenges. By working together, we can help ensure a resilient and sustainable future for the region."

- David Naftzger, Executive Director, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers

"The AquaHacking Challenge creates a platform where students and innovators can test ideas and collaborate with industry experts. Convening this community to share ideas across industries and piloting these technologies at the Urban Tech Xchange helps develop solutions and strengthen our region's water systems, driving the economy forward."

- Kevin Mull, Senior Director, Office of Urban Strategy and Innovation, Bedrock

Co-Founder, Urban Tech Xchange

"Protecting freshwater starts at the community level, in the rivers and watersheds that sustain our neighborhoods. AquaHacking is an exciting opportunity to connect student innovators with real challenges facing the Rouge River and the Great Lakes region."

- Ashley Flintoff, Executive Director, Friends of the Rouge

"The Great Lakes are essential not only to our environment, but to the economic vitality of Detroit and the entire region. Supporting AquaHacking is an investment in the next generation of innovators developing solutions that strengthen water resilience, protect critical freshwater resources, and help ensure a sustainable future for our waterfront communities and industries."

- Jonathan C. Kinloch, Board Chairman, Detroit / Wayne County Port Authority

"Great ideas only create impact when they're protected and positioned to scale. AquaHacking gives student innovators a rare opportunity to pair technical creativity with intellectual property strategy from the very beginning. We're proud to support a program that helps transform water innovations into viable ventures with real-world impact."

- Ashley Sloat, President, Aurora Patents

Quick Facts

Through its flagship programs, including AquaHacking, AquaAction has catalyzed the launch of over 120+ water tech enterprises, that have resulted in:

$200M+ in annual revenues





Over 38,0000 Olympic swimming pools of water saved





400+ green jobs created in the blue economy





Countless other environmental, social and economic benefits to watersheds.

To see examples of past winners of the AquaHacking program and their innovations, visit: https://aquaaction.org/en/portfolio/tech-solutions

About AquaAction

At AquaAction, we develop leaders to protect and restore our most vital resource: freshwater. We empower people--from students and entrepreneurs to community advocates--to protect freshwater through innovation, advocacy, and conservation. By supporting entrepreneurship, advancing education, and driving systems change, we help communities build resilience and ensure access to clean water for generations to come.

