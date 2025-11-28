New survey reveals only 25% of Canadians feel very informed about freshwater in Canada

Freshwater is ranked as Canada's most valued natural resource

Health and future generations drive public priorities

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - A recent national poll of nearly 1,200 Canadians showed that, despite widespread and growing appreciation for the importance of freshwater, three-quarters of Canadians do not feel well informed about it.

Commissioned by AquaAction and conducted through Cint market research, the survey supports the development of a national water literacy campaign in partnership with leading educational institutions and with support from the Government of Canada.

About the Survey

Building on questions first asked in a 2021 survey by Environment and Climate Change Canada, the survey was conducted from August 14 to September 9, 2025, among a representative sample of Canadians and Americans living in Michigan. Findings highlight both a persistent knowledge gap and a growing sense of freshwater's importance.

Key findings:

Freshwater ranked #1: Over half of Canadians (52.6%) identify freshwater as the country's most important natural resource, far ahead of forests and others.

Over half of Canadians (52.6%) identify freshwater as the country's most important natural resource, far ahead of forests and others. Values vs. knowledge gap: While water is highly valued, only 25% feel "very informed" and more than one‑third feel poorly informed, limiting the public's ability to understand threats and take meaningful action.

While water is highly valued, only 25% feel "very informed" and more than one‑third feel poorly informed, limiting the public's ability to understand threats and take meaningful action. Rising importance since 2021: Freshwater's perceived importance has grown further past forests and other resources has grown, reflecting public exposure to climate-related events like droughts and floods, contamination incidents, and awareness of Indigenous water crises.

Freshwater's perceived importance has grown further past forests and other resources has grown, reflecting public exposure to climate-related events like droughts and floods, contamination incidents, and awareness of Indigenous water crises. Health & future generations prioritized: Clean water for future generations and safeguarding human health dominate public motivations; economic and aesthetic factors rank much lower.

Clean water for future generations and safeguarding human health dominate public motivations; economic and aesthetic factors rank much lower. Quality concern without urgency: 70.8% express concern about water quality, but only 32.4% show strong concern. Few (15.8%) rate protections as "excellent," suggesting limited urgency.

70.8% express concern about water quality, but only 32.4% show strong concern. Few (15.8%) rate protections as "excellent," suggesting limited urgency. The Concern–Knowledge–Urgency Gap : Canadians value water, lack understanding, and don't feel urgently threatened. 12% report no personal connection to freshwater, underscoring its "invisibility" in daily life.

Canadians value water, lack understanding, and don't feel urgently threatened. 12% report no personal connection to freshwater, underscoring its "invisibility" in daily life. Language matters: Terms like "water security" and "water crisis" resonate with urgency, while "watershed" reveal widespread unfamiliarity. Vocabulary gaps hinder public participation in policy and conservation.

AquaAction unveiled the findings during an exclusive webinar, sharing them with experts across the water ecosystem to strengthen communication, enhance education strategies, and better mobilize Canadians in addressing freshwater threats.

For the full survey white paper, visit aquaaction.org/en/press-releases

Quotes

" This new survey reveals that people deeply value freshwater, but they're not seeing the excellence they expect. By making education a required part of water programs, framing policies through health outcomes, and accelerating the adoption of proven innovation, we can move toward stronger, more accountable freshwater protection. Residents on both sides of the border are telling us exactly what they want in this study, now it's time to deliver it."

- Soula Chronopoulos, President AquaAction

Quick Links

AquaAction's Water Literacy Program Page: https://aquaaction.org/en/our-programs/water-literacy-project

Environment and Climate Change Canada's 2021 Survey: https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2021/eccc/En4-447-1-2021-eng.pdf

AquaAction's Statement on ECCC investment into Water Literacy: https://aquaaction.org/en/press-releases/aquaaction-statement-following-landmark-investments-into-water-literacy-in-canada

Quick Facts

AquaAction is designing a multi-modal water literacy project with leading educational institutions aimed at creating environmentally conscious individuals.

The transformational initiative will co-create dynamic, age-tailored learning modules for students from kindergarten through Grade 12, and beyond.

Designed to inspire behavior change, it will equip participants with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to address freshwater conservation and sustainability challenges.

