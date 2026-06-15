National overdose deaths decline and federal response expands

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The toxic drug crisis continues to have devastating impacts on individuals, families, and communities across the country. While decreases in deaths and harms are encouraging, as highlighted in the latest national data on substance-related harms released earlier today, deaths remain higher than a decade ago and regional trends remain different across the country.

The progress we are seeing today reminds us that change is possible. But it also reminds us that there is more work to do. This crisis is complex. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to preventing or reducing its harms, and the drivers that surround it.

Our response must address all factors across health, social and public safety systems and must be a collective effort with all levels of government and Indigenous communities, health professionals, community organizations, and people with lived and living experience.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, Dr. Joss Reimer, Chief Public Health Officer, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar, highlighted the cross-federal government's actions over the past year to address this national public health crisis.

The illegal drug supply remains unpredictable, and communities need timely information to respond.

Initiatives like the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance dashboard, the Drug Analysis Service, and the Canadian Drug Analysis Centre, are improving our ability to identify and respond to new and emerging dangerous drugs being used in Canada. In addition, through Canada's Border Plan, the Government of Canada supports law and border enforcement in detecting and disrupting the illegal drug trade by increasing testing and identifying substances seized by law enforcement agencies.

People also need support at every stage of their recovery journeys and support that reflect their realities. Communities need services that fit their cultures, languages, and local challenges.

Having access to treatment, harm reduction and recovery supports are crucial aspects of the government's approach to this crisis. Over the last year, 180 organizations received 145 million dollars, through the Emergency Treatment Fund and the Substance Use and Addictions Program, to deliver urgent health services, social supports, and culturally grounded programs that save lives every day.

Prevention and education are also important parts of the government's overall strategy. The Youth Substance Use Prevention Program is supporting communities to develop a tailored approach to substance use prevention for youth. Also, through a combination of targeted public education activities, experiential outreach such as "Know More Opioids" and "Reduce Your Risk" of Substance Use marketing campaigns , the government continues to strengthen opioid awareness and overdose prevention efforts across Canada.

Addressing the toxic drug crisis means not only responding to harm, but also creating the conditions that help people heal, recover, and build healthier futures.

Quotes

"Too many cities and communities are haunted by stories no one should have to tell. Those stories command our attention, actions and results. Over the last year, our new government has taken concrete steps to detect and disrupt the illegal drug trade, and to help people struggling with addictions. Despite some positive results, the fight against the toxic drug crisis is far from over."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Every life lost to drug toxicity is a profound tragedy that leaves an enduring impact on families, friends, and communities. Over the past year, provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities across Canada have worked together to better understand this crisis and strengthen our collective response. While much work remains, these efforts have helped save lives and build a path toward a healthier future for all."

Dr. Joss Reimer

Chief Public Health Officer

"Organized crime is fueling the illegal drug supply and putting communities at risk across the country. Over the past year, we have strengthened enforcement and border security, supported by key legislative measures. We are working closely with domestic and international partners to disrupt organized crime networks, the flow of precursor chemicals, and the illicit finances that sustain them, while investing in prevention to stop crime before it starts. We will continue to use every tool available to protect Canadians and build safer, healthier communities for all."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Indigenous Peoples continue to be disproportionately impacted by the toxic drug crisis, a reality I hear directly from leaders, families, and service providers in their communities. Indigenous Services Canada is working with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners to strengthen comprehensive supports across the full continuum of care, from prevention and harm reduction to treatment and recovery. With targeted investments, including emergency funding, we are proud to support Indigenous-led, culturally grounded solutions that help communities meet urgent needs and build stronger systems of care over time."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

"Today's data release tells us that collective action is saving lives. While it is encouraging to see the national rates of drug toxicity deaths in decline, we know there is much more work to be done. We are deploying all the tools at the federal government's disposal and working collaboratively with other levels of government, law enforcement and communities to continue making progress and staying ahead of criminal organizations who profit off harming Canadians."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Quick Facts

Due to factors including naloxone distribution and changes in the drug supply, national rates of drug toxicity deaths declined by 23% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Health Canada's Drug Analysis Service provides scientific and technical services to support Canadian law enforcement agencies and public health partners in their activities involving illicit drugs.

A new public education campaign targeting young adults launched on June 12, 2026. The campaign will run on various digital and social media channels for six weeks.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the ETF provided over $70 million to more than 90 projects supporting municipalities and Indigenous communities across Canada. During the 2025-26 fiscal year, SUAP provided over $75 million to more than 90 projects supporting municipalities and Indigenous communities across Canada.

In August 2025, $2.9 million was announced through the Youth Substance Use Prevention Program (YSUPP) to support four projects in Alberta and Ontario. In November 2025, an additional $6 million was announced through the YSUPP to support nine community projects across Canada , to expand their prevention efforts and strengthen local initiatives.

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SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media RelationsHealth Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709