Statement from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Industry on Advancing Canada's Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Sector

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the work of the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Sector Task Force (Task Force) comes to a close, we welcome the report published today and thank the Task Force for its thoughtful discussions on how Canada can strengthen the competitiveness and long-term sustainability of its pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, improve reliable and sustainable access to medicines, and support economic growth.

The Task Force brought together senior leaders and experts from the pharmaceutical sector to explore innovative, made-in-Canada solutions. These productive discussions and engagements have deepened our collective understanding of how health, innovation and regulations are interconnected and work together to support better health outcomes and a growing economy.

More specifically, members discussed topics such as:

Access to and affordability of pharmaceuticals;

Pharmaceutical sovereignty and the security of Canada's supply;

Regulatory approaches for supporting innovation and resilience;

Modernization of decision-making processes, with a focus on data and evidence;

Research, innovation, and the pharmaceutical development pipeline; and

Economic growth, commercialization, and scale-up of life sciences firms.

The Government of Canada will carefully consider the Task Force's recommendations as part of its efforts to improve affordable access to pharmaceuticals while strengthening the growth and resilience of Canada's life sciences sector.

We will continue working to create a healthier, more prosperous future for Canadians. By fostering innovation and strengthening capacity, we are building a more productive, resilient economy that supports long-term growth and opportunity.

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, P.C., M.P.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, P.C. M.P.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]