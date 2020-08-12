MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - COVID-19 has caused massive uncertainty for organizations of all sizes, leaving many worried about the future. To make that future more clear, NATIONAL Public Relations has launched NEXT, a framework that gives organizations the tools and perspective to recognize how the pandemic is affecting them and, more importantly, how they can rise to the challenge and succeed.

"Over these past months we have been in the centre of profound change brought on by the pandemic, helping organizations around the globe and across industries navigate uncertainty. While there is no one-size-fits-all response to disruption, there is a vital need to look ahead and make critical, strategic choices in this transformed landscape that offers new challenges and opportunities," says Martin Daraiche, President of NATIONAL Public Relations.

"While NATIONAL has helped organizations effectively deal with crises, change, and transformation for over 40 years, this is the first time in our history where such significant disruption has affected all of us at once. This introduces a whole new layer of complexity which certainly, at the same time, serves as a source for exceptional opportunity," he adds.

As part of the NEXT framework, NATIONAL unveils a new content hub, http://www.national.ca/next, that will serve as the de facto resource for leaders seeking inspiration, industry trend commentary, expert counsel, and support. It features tools and resources that will help organizations assess their business from the inside out and plan for the post-pandemic world.

Learn more at national.ca/next or contact us at [email protected].

