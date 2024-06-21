National Indigenous History Month Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous business owners, entrepreneurs, advocates, allies, and financial service industry partners joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to celebrate National Indigenous History Month and to open the market.

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, an opportunity to learn about the unique cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, [email protected]

