OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the National Indian Brotherhood Trust Fund (NIBTF) announced the launch of the Beyond Reconciliation $100 Million Fundraising Campaign – a landmark initiative aimed at addressing the profound impacts of the Indian Residential Schools system and uplifting First Nation and Métis individuals and communities. NIBTF also announced the change of its name to Future Generations Foundation (FGF) today.

In alignment with the FGF's mission to reach beyond reconciliation to empower future generations and create lasting impacts for First Nation and Métis peoples, families, and communities, the Campaign aims to provide critical resources in education, culture, language, and healing, bridging historical gaps and fostering positive change for generations to come.

To kick start the campaign, TD Bank Group (TD) has pledged a transformative donation of $5 million through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform.

"We are grateful to TD for their transformative $5 million donation," said Keith Martell Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Future Generations Foundation. "This contribution propels us towards realizing our vision of creating an empowered future for First Nation peoples. Our new name, Future Generations Foundation, reflects the mission and commitment to fostering long and lasting impacts for the community and beneficiaries we serve."

Despite a track record of touching over 184,161 lives in the past five years, limited available funding has compelled the Future Generations Foundation to decline approximately 55% of individual applicants and 63% of group applicants requests for funding. The Beyond Reconciliation Campaign aims to narrow these gaps and make a significant difference. FGF and TD invite partners, allies, corporations, and philanthropic collaborators to join hands in driving change. The campaign will support vital initiatives in community development, addressing the deep-rooted challenges faced by First Nation and Métis communities.

"The Future Generations Foundation is helping address the deep and lasting impacts of the Indian residential school system," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group. "TD is pleased to make a founding contribution to the Beyond Reconciliation campaign and support their work to bring positive change to Indigenous individuals, families and communities for years to come."

For more information about the FGF and the Beyond Reconciliation Fundraising Campaign, please visit beyondreconciliation.ca or fgfoundation.ca.

About Future Generations Foundation:

The Future Generations Foundation, formerly known as the National Indian Brotherhood Trust Fund, is dedicated to empowering Indigenous communities through education, healing, culture, and language initiatives. With a vision for positive and lasting change, the Foundation's Beyond Reconciliation Fundraising Campaign seeks to uplift First Nation individuals, families, and communities, supporting future generations for years to come.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE Future Generations Foundation (FGF)

For further information: Media Contact: Jillian Morgan, Communications and Engagement Manager, [email protected]; Media Contact: Isabella Nasak Kima, Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]