MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada acknowledges the 2025–2035 National Health Prevention Strategy and makes a clear call for constructive collaboration with the industry to strengthen smoking and prevent vaping among youth. The company reiterates that existing regulations must be strictly enforced to ensure adequate control of nicotine products.

A recent Léger survey reveals that despite the provincial ban on flavours in vaping products, flavoured products remain widely available in Québec and are highly sought after by consumers. In fact, 76% of consumers continue to purchase illegal products despite existing regulations; numerous physical stores in Québec actively engage in selling these illegal products without any repercussions.

"In Québec, over 80% of the vaping market is illegal," explains Eric Gagnon, Vice-President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Not only does this lead to significant financial losses for the province, but it also compromises efforts to prevent and combat youth vaping and smoking," he stresses. "The government should focus on enforcing its current regulations."

Towards a strategy dedicated to the fight against smoking and youth vaping

Faced with challenges related to access, Imperial Tobacco Canada recommends that the government adopt a holistic approach to developing a new strategy exclusively for smoking and vaping prevention among youth. For this strategy to be truly effective, it is essential that all stakeholders be brought to the table, and that all issues, most notably the illicit market, be fully taken into consideration. "While the guidelines put forth by the national health prevention strategy are commendable, without a realistic plan that incorporates input from all relevant parties, progress will be slow," believes Mr. Gagnon. "As market dynamics shift and the industry changes, it's critical to develop a robust strategy based on an assessment of all possible approaches that can be used to meet set objectives. The industry, armed with field expertise and market knowledge, can indeed play a crucial role," adds Gagnon.

Alternatives to combustible tobacco—including vaping products and innovative nicotine replacement therapies such as Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches—all need to be better understood and integrated into this reflective process. Unfortunately, these products are all too often lumped together as one. "There are currently several alternatives available to adults who wish to quit using traditional tobacco products, and access to these alternatives is central to the fight. A strategy that systematically excludes these alternatives from the equation is simply wishful thinking," concludes Gagnon.

