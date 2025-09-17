MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (Imperial) has submitted its recommendations to the Government of Canada's third legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA), highlighting urgent compliance and enforcement challenges that are fueling the illicit trade in tobacco, vaping products, and now nicotine pouches.

"Canada has a unique opportunity to improve its regulation of tobacco and vaping products while strengthening enforcement" said Eric Gagnon, Vice-President of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs at Imperial. "The federal government can unite provinces and stakeholders to fight the illegal market, protect youth, and help adult smokers to access safer nicotine products. To achieve Canada's goal of a smokeless Canada by 2035, we all must collaborate."

Illicit tobacco sales remain alarmingly high at nearly 30% of the market - estimated to be the most profitable illegal trade in the world. Illicit vaping products are close behind at 20%. Now, illegal and unregulated nicotine pouches are spreading rapidly, filling the void left by the misguided decision by the previous Health Minister to remove ZONNIC - Canada's first ever Health Canada approved pouch - from convenience stores.

"These illegal products are being sold on the street, online, and on social media, with zero oversight and no proof-of-age checks," said Gagnon. "They pose a risk to kids while undermining the integrity of Canada's public health regulations."

Weak federal enforcement and poor coordination between provinces have given organized crime free rein to expand across multiple product categories. Restricting access to legal, regulated nicotine alternatives only drives more Canadians to the illicit market.

"Illegal cigarettes continue to flood the market. Illegal vapour products are growing. And now illegal nicotine pouches are available from coast-to-coast," Gagnon warned. "Without decisive and coordinated action, the problem will only accelerate—posing serious risks to youth, public health, and government revenues."

In its submission, Imperial proposed a comprehensive set of recommendations, including:

Establishing a national enforcement body to coordinate across jurisdictions

Launching public education campaigns to raise awareness of illicit products

Empowering inspectors, targeting "hot spots" and leveraging digital tools and AI

Introducing digital excise stamps to improve compliance and traceability

Enacting harmonized provincial vaping legislation to close loopholes

These measures reflect Imperial's experience as a legal manufacturer and its commitment to public health, regulatory integrity, and responsible business practices.

"We believe that by working together - Health Canada, governments, health groups, and industry - Canada can make real progress and achieve its goal, becoming a smokeless country by 2035," said Gagnon. "The TVPA review shouldn't just be another regulatory exercise. It is a critical opportunity to close enforcement gaps, tackle the illicit market, protect youth, and achieve the public health objectives set out in the Act itself."

To read the full submission, please click here.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is the leading tobacco and nicotine company in Canada, part of the global BAT group. Our mission at BAT is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by promoting a Smokeless World. We envision a future where smokeless products replace cigarettes, encouraging smokers to make a Switch to Better.

Imperial is committed to advancing THR through transparency, innovation, and collaboration. One such initiative is Omni™, a platform developed by our parent company BAT, to support education and stakeholder engagement around THR. Omni™ serves as a dynamic resource for those working toward a smoke-free future.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Dalia Esposito, Torchia Communications, 514 654-2635, [email protected]; Nancy Ibrahim, Imperial Relation Média, [email protected]