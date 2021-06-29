OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Chair of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, Ann Bowman, has announced the appointment of four new members to the Foundation's Board of Directors.

The Foundation's Board of Directors, a multi-disciplinary team of prominent Canadians from across the country, all well-versed in the visual arts, welcomes Shabin Mohamed (Toronto, ON), James (Jim) Gogan (Sydney, NS), Anouchka Freybe (Toronto, ON) and Nichole Anderson Bergeron (Toronto, ON).

"The Board plays a critical role in overseeing the important work of the Foundation, and we are delighted to welcome four new Directors. We are confident their deep experience and commitment will be of great benefit," commented Ms. Bowman.

During the Annual General Meeting the Board also celebrated and thanked outgoing Board members, Fred Fountain (Halifax, NS) and Reesa Greenberg (Ottawa, ON) for their many years of service.

"The contributions of Reesa Greenberg and Fred Fountain to the Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada have been stellar. Creative in their support of art and artists and generous in their philanthropy, they have been exemplary companions on the Foundation's exciting journey. As they retire from the Board with our deep appreciation, they will forever remain treasured members of the Gallery and Foundation family," added Chair Emeritus, Tom d'Aquino.

Ms. Greenberg first joined the Board in May 2014 and was a member of the Executive, Fundraising and Stewardship Committees. She has generously committed to continuing as a member of the Venice Fundraising Committee. Mr. Fountain served on the Fundraising, Stewardship and Nominations and Governance Committees and has been a Director since May 2009. Both Fred and Reesa, whose contributions are immeasurable, are Distinguished Patrons of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation.

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is one of the most successful, not-for-profit registered charities in Canada's cultural sector. Since it began operations more than 25 years ago, it has raised more than $75 million and established more than 25 endowments in support of research, scholarship and acquisitions.

Nichole Anderson Bergeron

Nichole is the former President & CEO of Business / Arts (2006-2020), a national organization dedicated to supporting the arts through partnerships with the private sector and in close collaboration with government leaders at all levels. Ms. Anderson Bergeron holds a Master's degree in Art History from the University of Toronto, as well as a BA in International Relations/European Studies. She is a Board Member of the National Ballet of Canada (2020-Present), the Montreal Contemporary Art Gallery Foundation board (2020-Present), and the Arts Access Fund (2017-Present). Previously, Ms. Anderson Bergeron served on the boards of Crow's Theatre, Health Arts Society, TELUS Community Foundation Board, and jury member for the Ramon Hnatyshyn Award for Voluntarism in the Arts and managed the corporate art collection at HBC's Heritage Department.

Anouchka Freybe

Anouchka is a visual arts researcher and a creative non-fiction writer. She has an academic background in both art history and literature, years in museum administration at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, and is an active supporter of various arts and culture initiatives across Canada. She currently sits on the Boards of the Griffin Foundation and PEN Canada, and is a former Board member of Gallery TPW. She spent several years at the AGO with the gallery guide program, sat on the gala committee for the Reel Artists Film Festival, Canadian Art Foundation, co-chaired Gallery TPW's Photorama fundraiser, and is currently Visual Arts Editor for NonBinary Review, an online literary publication. She holds a BFA from Bishop's University and MA in Art History from York University.

Jim Gogan

Jim is a partner of The Breton Law Group in Sydney, Nova Scotia, practicing for over 25 years in the areas of corporate, commercial and regulatory law. He is a graduate of both St. Francis Xavier University (BBA) and the Schulich School of Law (Dalhousie)(LLB) as well as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA/CA). Jim serves as general counsel to a number of private corporations and provides legal services to clients in matters of corporate organization and re-organization, taxation, governance, mergers, amalgamation and financing. Jim is active in his community as former two-term Governor of St. Francis Xavier University and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee; past Chair of The Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation; Talbot House Society and several other volunteer agencies.

Shabin Mohamed

Shabin has dedicated time to serving many boards and arts organizations including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the ROM, the Power Plant, the Aga Khan Museum, the Ryerson Image Centre, the Toronto International Film Festival, Evergreen Brickworks, Tate North American Acquisition Committee and the Writers' Trust of Canada. Shabin is a Chartered Professional Accountant by training.

