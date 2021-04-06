National Energy Equipment Inc. selects Financeit as a Preferred Financing Provider

Canadian fintech to offer financing solutions to NEE's leading manufacturers Trane and International Comfort Products

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider, Financeit, announced today the addition of the largest distributor of energy related equipment in Canada, National Energy Equipment Inc. (NEE), to its growing home improvement portfolio. The announcement follows many prominent wins for the award-winning Canadian fintech company.

NEE's combined resources of 15 branches across Canada and a culture of operational excellence combine to create a $300 million industrial distribution and service company with a full range of world class product lines. The partnership appoints Financeit as a preferred financing vendor for NEE's 400 plus dealers. It includes dealer financing programs in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec for high-profile HVAC supplier Trane, a world leader in creating and sustaining safe, comfortable, and energy efficient environments. In addition, International Comfort Products dealers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will be able to take advantage of Financeit's market leading technology and sales accelerator financing tools.

With the rising consumer demand for sustainable products and services, dealers will also have access to Financeit's exclusive 'CleanBC Better Homes' program. Due to Financeit's commitment to sustainability and transparency, the Government of British Columbia selected Financeit in 2020 as the preferred fintech provider for the initiative. Launched in partnership with the Government of British Columbia, the program provides low-interest financing options to encourage residents to incorporate energy efficient heating units into their homes. It offers zero to low-interest loans and no upfront fees to homeowners to support high-efficiency heat pump purchases.

"At NEE, we're always contemplating new ways to support our community of dealers and businesses," says Troy Vodarek, General Manager, HVAC Canada, National Energy Equipment Inc. "This was a unique opportunity to seek the right partner to support our globally leading HVAC suppliers, and our existing relationship with Financeit through the Project Loan Installer program made it incredibly easy. The 'CleanBC' program is an extremely important initiative to us and our partners, Trane and International Comfort Products, who also value a sustainable business approach."

"Sustainability is a part of our core values at Financeit, and we're proud to partner with a Canadian leader such as NEE and support sustainably conscious global manufacturing leaders such as Trane with their residential financing and home improvement dealer programs," says Casper Wong, COO, GM, and Co-Founder of Financeit. "Our innovative cloud-based technology platform has proven time and time again that it is possible to provide flexible, tech-based solutions with ease – it should be simple so businesses can focus on introducing the best products in market to more consumers during a highly demanding time."

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management. For more information on Financeit, visit www.financeit.io .

About National Energy Equipment Inc.

National Energy Equipment, Inc. is the largest distributor of energy related equipment in Canada, providing service from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland. The combined resources of 15 branches across Canada and a culture of operational excellence combine to create a $300 million Industrial Distribution and Service Company with a full range of world class product lines. With over 400 employees to serve your needs, NEE's objective is to provide the best sales and service support in our industries, while synergizing product offerings for optimum benefit to our customers.

