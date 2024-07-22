Financeit Offers Direct-to-Consumer Personal Loan Program To Financially Empower Canadians

The new personal loan program enhances buying power and provides greater access to funds and flexibility for existing Financeit customers.

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Financeit, Canada's leading provider of point-of-sale financing expands its offerings with its first direct-to-consumer personal loan program in the home improvement lending space. The program offers personal loans to customers who have received a loan through the Financeit merchant network and provides them with the opportunity to receive an additional loan paid directly into their bank account. In response to the ever evolving needs of consumers, the personal loan program was created to help valued customers fund existing and unexpected home improvement projects, while helping renovators expand their projects, manage cash flow, and gain more flexibility.

This new program is available exclusively through the Financeit merchant network which includes 12,000 existing home improvement partners. The loans are available to existing customers for up to $20,000 with flexible terms.

"Financeit is excited to launch this innovative new product based on Canadian's adapting needs. Our customers have been asking for the ability to get a direct to consumer loan for years from us and we are thrilled to announce this new program is available today to help people renovate their homes and provide financial flexibility in a difficult economy," says Financeit CEO, Casper Wong.

This product launch is one of several 2024 milestones expected on Financeit's innovation roadmap, as the company expands their offerings to borrowers and merchants.

About FinanceIt Canada Inc.

FinanceIt Canada Inc. is a leading provider of point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement, recreational vehicle, and retail sectors. Founded in 2011, the company offers flexible payment plans to enterprise businesses, big box retailers, OEMs, and dealer networks, supporting their projects and purchases. Financeit's cloud-based technology empowers merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes through convenient payment plans while ensuring a transparent and efficient loan application process that supports merchant partners across Canada. Financeit operates as a subsidiary of CommunityLend Holdings Inc. For more information, visit www.financeit.io

