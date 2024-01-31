MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Congress of Italian Canadians (NCIC) proudly announces a triumphant fusion of heritage and innovation as it commemorates its 50th anniversary through a spectacular cross-country train adventure and the launch of italcanheritage.ca, a revolutionary website uniting Italian community associations from coast to coast.

The centerpiece of the 50th-anniversary festivities is the "Italian Journey Across Canada," a breathtaking train odyssey that symbolizes the vibrant tapestry of Italian culture woven into the Canadian landscape. Starting in Vancouver, this unprecedented adventure will wind its way across the country, stopping at iconic locations to celebrate the contributions of Italian Canadians.

Activities will begin with a flag raising ceremony followed by a cocktail in Ottawa in early June. The train adventure begins with a launch party January 11 in Vancouver followed by community activities at stops in Edmonton and Winnipeg and gala evenings in Toronto on June 14 and Montreal on June 15. The journey will culminate in Halifax on June 17 with a grand finale event at Pier 21.

Simultaneously, the NCIC will launch italcanheritage.ca, a dynamic online platform designed to connect Italian community associations nationwide. This platform provides a centralized space for associations to promote their cultural events, fostering collaboration and inclusivity. The website will be a testament to the NCIC's commitment to embracing technology and enhancing community engagement. The full website will go online in mid-February.

"We are thrilled to embark on this dual celebration of our 50th anniversary, combining the historic 'Italian Journey Across Canada' with the launch of italcanheritage.ca. These initiatives symbolize our dedication to unity, cultural preservation, and embracing the digital age to strengthen our community bonds," stated Roberto Colavecchio, National President of the NCIC.

About the National Congress of Italian Canadians:

The National Congress of Italian Canadians (NCIC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of Italian Canadians. Established in1974, the NCIC (Canada) serves as a unifying force for the Italian Canadian community, advocating for its interests and contributing to the multicultural mosaic of Canada.

SOURCE National Congress of Italian Canadians

For further information: Trina Costantini-Powell, Vice-president, NCIC Canada, [email protected], (613) 816-4315, (613) 816-4315