National Caregiver Week 2019 - Doing More and Better Together for Caregivers

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - This year, National Caregiver Week (NCW) is happening against an especially exciting backdrop in which the very first national policy for Quebec caregivers is under development. The partners of the TCNA are thrilled to be able to highlight caregivers, their actions and the kindness they show toward their loved ones. With the many initiatives planned during this event, NCW 2019 will be the perfect time to promote caregiver recognition and take full measure of their role in society.

From November 3 to 9, we are all invited to show our support for caregivers, not only through a collective campaign on Facebook, but also by participating in the activities organized by community organizations throughout Quebec.

Whether out of love, solidarity or necessity, any of us may be called to become the caregiver of a parent, child, friend or even a neighbour. This is especially true as the number of caregivers will certainly grow in the coming years with the ageing of the population and the increase of chronic disease cases in Quebec.

According to the study produced in 2019 by l'Appui pour les proches aidants d'aînés in collaboration with SOM, 35% of adults in Quebec are caregivers of seniors and nearly half of them do not recognize themselves as such. This rewarding role also comes with its share of challenges. In particular, we are thinking of the difficulty in reconciling work, family and providing care to a loved one, or the physical, psychological and financial impacts inherent to these responsibilities.

Thus, around the slogan Because we will all be caregivers, the partners of the TCNA encourage all caregivers, their family and friends, professionals, policy makers and the general public to take an interest in the role of caregivers and show their commitment to this joint action.

Uniting for better recognition: a campaign and many other activities

The Facebook campaign illustrates the everyday actions of caregivers, as well as the special relationship caregivers have with their loved one. By publishing evocative and emotional visuals, Internet users can gain a concrete idea of this role. They can also identify themselves as a caregiver or show their appreciation by using the hashtag #TousProchesAidants.

This impetus will also resonate in the various regions of Quebec, where many organizations that provide services to caregivers are holding awareness and wellness activities or fairs for caregivers, as well as anyone who is interested. The details of these activities will be communicated directly by the organizations.



Signatories

The partners of this initiative are:



Baluchon Alzheimer

Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies

Parkinson Québec

Regroupement des aidants naturels du Québec (RANQ)

Huddol

Réseau de coopération des ESSAD

Réseau FADOQ

Canadian Cancer Society

ALS Québec

Quebec intellectual disability society

About the TCNA

The Table de concertation nationale pour les aidants (TCNA) was created from the desire of national organizations involved with caregivers to act together and in partnership to ensure greater complementarity. Although each of our organizations has its own unique mission, we all share a common goal: to ensure that caregivers receive more recognition and support in carrying out their role.

The signatories of the 2019 campaign are members of the TCNA.

SOURCE L'Appui pour les proches aidants d'aînés

