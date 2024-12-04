The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and on the audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2024 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS® Accounting Standards) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS Accounting Standards represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - For the fourth quarter of 2024, National Bank is reporting net income of $955 million, up 27% from $751 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share stood at $2.66 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.09 in the corresponding quarter in 2023. These increases were driven by good performance in all of the business segments. Excluding specified items(1) recorded during the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $928 million compared to $850 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings(1) per share stood at $2.58 compared to $2.39 in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 8%.

For fiscal 2024, the Bank's net income totalled $3,816 million, up 16% from $3,289 million in fiscal 2023. Diluted earnings per share stood at $10.68 for fiscal 2024 versus $9.24 in fiscal 2023. These increases were driven by good performance in all of the business segments owing to revenue growth, partly offset by increases in non-interest expenses, provisions for credit losses, and income taxes. Excluding specified items(1), adjusted net income(1) totalled $3,716 million for fiscal 2024, up 10% from $3,363 million in fiscal 2023, and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $10.39, up 10% from $9.46 in fiscal 2023.

"Through disciplined execution, strong organic growth and resilient credit performance, we met all of our medium-term financial objectives in 2024," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada. "Looking ahead to 2025 in what will remain a complex environment, we will continue to leverage our diversified business model and disciplined approach to credit, capital and costs as we pursue our growth path."

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars)



Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31









2024





2023(2)



% Change



2024





2023(2)



% Change

Net income



955





751



27



3,816





3,289



16

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$ 2.66



$ 2.09



27

$ 10.68



$ 9.24



16

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,352





963



40



5,346





4,305



24

Return on common shareholders' equity(3)



16.4 %



14.1 %







17.2 %



16.3 %





Dividend payout ratio(3)



40.1 %



42.7 %







40.1 %



42.7 %





Operating results – Adjusted(1)









































Net income – Adjusted



928





850



9



3,716





3,363



10

Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted (dollars)

$ 2.58



$ 2.39



8

$ 10.39



$ 9.46



10

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted



1,408





1,264



11



5,592





4,954



13





































































As at October 31, 2024



As at October 31, 2023







CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(4)























13.7 %



13.5 %





Leverage ratio under Basel III(4)























4.4 %



4.4 %











(1) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17. (3) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 130 to 133 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Financial Reporting Method

The Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the Consolidated Financial Statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS Accounting Standards.

The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2023. This presentation reflects the retrospective application of accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17– Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17). For additional information, see Note 2 to the audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . The figures for the 2023 quarters and fiscal year have been adjusted to reflect these accounting policy changes.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation 52-112 Respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

non-GAAP ratios;

supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. In addition, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists in grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates (notably dividends) by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets, regardless of their tax treatment. However, in light of the enacted legislation with respect to Canadian dividends, the Bank did not recognize an income tax deduction, nor did it or use the taxable equivalent basis method to adjust revenues related to affected dividends received after January 1, 2024 (for additional information see the Income Taxes section).

The key non-GAAP financial measures used by the Bank to analyze its results are described below, and a quantitative reconciliation of these measures is presented in the tables in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section on pages 3 to 6. It should be noted that, for the quarter and the year ended October 31, 2024, after the agreement to acquire Canadian Western Bank (CWB) was concluded, several acquisition-related items have been excluded from results since, in the opinion of the management, such items are not reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, the following items, net of income taxes, have been excluded from results: amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs of $7 million ($10 million for fiscal 2024); a gain of $39 million ($125 million for fiscal 2024) resulting from the remeasurement at fair value of the CWB common shares already held by the Bank; the impact of managing fair value changes, representing a gain of $3 million (a loss of $2 million for fiscal 2024); and acquisition and integration charges of $8 million ($13 million for fiscal 2024). For additional information on the CWB transaction, see the CWB Transaction section of this Press Release and Notes 14 and 16 to the audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, the following items were excluded from results: impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment of $62 million net of income taxes, litigation expenses of $26 million net of income taxes, and provisions for contracts of $11 million net of income taxes. Also, for the year ended October 31, 2023, the following items were excluded from results: a gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest of $67 million net of income taxes, an expense of $18 million net of income taxes related to the retroactive impact of changes to the Excise Tax Act, and a $24 million income tax expense related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures. For additional information on these tax measures, see the Income taxes section of this Press Release.

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 14 to 20 and 130 to 133, respectively, of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation of Results – Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Quarter ended October 31























2024

2023(1)





Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Operating results



























Net interest income 934

213

(662)

358

(59)

784

735

Non-interest income 256

514

1,390

20

(20)

2,160

1,825

Total revenues 1,190

727

728

378

(79)

2,944

2,560

Non-interest expenses 644

427

301

116

104

1,592

1,597

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 546

300

427

262

(183)

1,352

963

Provisions for credit losses 96

(1)

4

63

−

162

115

Income before income taxes (recovery) 450

301

423

199

(183)

1,190

848

Income taxes (recovery) 123

82

117

42

(129)

235

97

Net income 327

219

306

157

(54)

955

751































Items that have an impact on results



























Net interest income





























Taxable equivalent(2) −

−

−

−

(13)

(13)

(90)



Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(9)

(9)

−

Impact on net interest income −

−

−

−

(22)

(22)

(90)

Non-interest income





























Taxable equivalent(2) −

−

−

−

(81)

(81)

(75)



Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

54

54

−



Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

4

4

−

Impact on non-interest income −

−

−

−

(23)

(23)

(75)

Non-interest expenses





























CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) −

−

−

−

11

11

−



Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(7) −

−

−

−

−

−

86



Litigation expenses(8) −

−

−

−

−

−

35



Provision for contracts(9) −

−

−

−

−

−

15

Impact on non-interest expenses −

−

−

−

11

11

136

Income taxes





























Taxable equivalent(2) −

−

−

−

(94)

(94)

(165)



Income taxes on the amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(2)

(2)

−



Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

15

15

−



Income taxes on management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

1

1

−



Income taxes on the CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) −

−

−

−

(3)

(3)

−



Income taxes on impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(7) −

−

−

−

−

−

(24)



Income taxes on litigation expenses(8) −

−

−

−

−

−

(9)



Income taxes on provisions for contracts(9) −

−

−

−

−

−

(4)

Impact on income taxes −

−

−

−

(83)

(83)

(202)

Impact on net income −

−

−

−

27

27

(99)

Operating results – Adjusted



























Net interest income – Adjusted 934

213

(662)

358

(37)

806

825

Non-interest income – Adjusted 256

514

1,390

20

3

2,183

1,900

Total revenues – Adjusted 1,190

727

728

378

(34)

2,989

2,725

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 644

427

301

116

93

1,581

1,461

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 546

300

427

262

(127)

1,408

1,264

Provisions for credit losses 96

(1)

4

63

−

162

115

Income before income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 450

301

423

199

(127)

1,246

1,149

Income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 123

82

117

42

(46)

318

299

Net income – Adjusted 327

219

306

157

(81)

928

850







(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Year ended October 31























2024

2023(1)





Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Operating results



























Net interest income 3,587

833

(2,449)

1,303

(335)

2,939

3,586

Non-interest income 1,086

1,953

5,479

112

(169)

8,461

6,472

Total revenues 4,673

2,786

3,030

1,415

(504)

11,400

10,058

Non-interest expenses 2,486

1,633

1,246

439

250

6,054

5,753

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 2,187

1,153

1,784

976

(754)

5,346

4,305

Provisions for credit losses 335

(1)

54

182

(1)

569

397

Income before income taxes (recovery) 1,852

1,154

1,730

794

(753)

4,777

3,908

Income taxes (recovery) 509

317

476

166

(507)

961

619

Net income 1,343

837

1,254

628

(246)

3,816

3,289































Items that have an impact on results



























Net interest income





























Taxable equivalent(2) −

−

−

−

(79)

(79)

(332)



Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(14)

(14)

−

Impact on net interest income −

−

−

−

(93)

(93)

(332)

Non-interest income





























Taxable equivalent(2) −

−

−

−

(306)

(306)

(247)



Gain on the fair value remeasurement of equity interests(4)(5) −

−

−

−

174

174

91



Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(6) −

−

−

−

(3)

(3)

−

Impact on non-interest income −

−

−

−

(135)

(135)

(156)

Non-interest expenses





























CWB acquisition and integration charges(7) −

−

−

−

18

18

−



Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(8) −

−

−

−

−

−

86



Litigation expenses(9) −

−

−

−

−

−

35



Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(10) −

−

−

−

−

−

25



Provision for contracts(11) −

−

−

−

−

−

15

Impact on non-interest expenses −

−

−

−

18

18

161

Income taxes





























Taxable equivalent(2) −

−

−

−

(385)

(385)

(579)



Income taxes on the amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(4)

(4)

−



Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement of equity interests(4)(5) −

−

−

−

49

49

24



Income taxes on management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(6) −

−

−

−

(1)

(1)

−



Income taxes on the CWB acquisition and integration charges(7) −

−

−

−

(5)

(5)

−



Income taxes on impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(8) −

−

−

−

−

−

(24)



Income taxes on litigation expenses(9) −

−

−

−

−

−

(9)



Income taxes on the expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(10) −

−

−

−

−

−

(7)



Income taxes on provisions for contracts(11) −

−

−

−

−

−

(4)



Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures(12) −

−

−

−

−

−

24

Impact on income taxes −

−

−

−

(346)

(346)

(575)

Impact on net income −

−

−

−

100

100

(74)

Operating results – Adjusted



























Net interest income – Adjusted 3,587

833

(2,449)

1,303

(242)

3,032

3,918

Non-interest income – Adjusted 1,086

1,953

5,479

112

(34)

8,596

6,628

Total revenues – Adjusted 4,673

2,786

3,030

1,415

(276)

11,628

10,546

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 2,486

1,633

1,246

439

232

6,036

5,592

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 2,187

1,153

1,784

976

(508)

5,592

4,954

Provisions for credit losses 335

(1)

54

182

(1)

569

397

Income before income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 1,852

1,154

1,730

794

(507)

5,023

4,557

Income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 509

317

476

166

(161)

1,307

1,194

Net income – Adjusted 1,343

837

1,254

628

(346)

3,716

3,363







(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

Presentation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted

(Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2024





2023(1)



2024



2023(1)

Basic earnings per share

$ 2.69



$ 2.11

$ 10.78

$ 9.33

Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(2)



0.02





−



0.03



−

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of equity interests(3)(4)



(0.11)





−



(0.36)



(0.20)

Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5)



(0.01)





−



−



−

CWB acquisition and integration charges(6)



0.02





−



0.04



−

Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(7)



−





0.19



−



0.19

Litigation expenses(8)



−





0.08



−



0.08

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(9)



−





−



−



0.05

Provision for contracts(10)



−





0.03



−



0.03

Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures(11)



−





−



−



0.07

Basic earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.61



$ 2.41

$ 10.49

$ 9.55



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.66



$ 2.09

$ 10.68

$ 9.24

Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(2)



0.02





−



0.03



−

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of equity interests(3)(4)



(0.11)





−



(0.36)



(0.20)

Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5)



(0.01)





−



−



−

CWB acquisition and integration charges(6)



0.02





−



0.04



−

Impairment losses on intangible assets and premises and equipment(7)



−





0.19



−



0.19

Litigation expenses(8)



−





0.08



−



0.08

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(9)



−





−



−



0.05

Provision for contracts(10)



−





0.03



−



0.03

Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures(11)



−





−



−



0.07

Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.58



$ 2.39

$ 10.39

$ 9.46





































(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31







2024





2023(1)



% Change



2024





2023(1)

% Change

Operating results







































Total revenues



2,944





2,560



15



11,400





10,058

13

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,352





963



40



5,346





4,305

24

Net income



955





751



27



3,816





3,289

16

Return on common shareholders' equity(2)



16.4 %



14.1 %







17.2 %



16.3 %



Operating leverage(2)



15.3 %



(8.9) %







8.1 %



(5.8) %



Efficiency ratio(2)



54.1 %



62.4 %







53.1 %



57.2 %



Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 2.69



$ 2.11



27

$ 10.78



$ 9.33

16



Diluted

$ 2.66



$ 2.09



27

$ 10.68



$ 9.24

16

Operating results – Adjusted(3)







































Total revenues – Adjusted(3)



2,989





2,725



10



11,628





10,546

10

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted(3)



1,408





1,264



11



5,592





4,954

13

Net income – Adjusted(3)



928





850



9



3,716





3,363

10

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(4)



15.9 %



16.0 %







16.7 %



16.6 %



Operating leverage – Adjusted(4)



1.5 %



3.7 %







2.4 %



(0.7) %



Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(4)



52.9 %



53.6 %







51.9 %



53.0 %



Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted(3)

$ 2.58



$ 2.39



8

$ 10.39



$ 9.46

10

Common share information







































Dividends declared

$ 1.10



$ 1.02



8

$ 4.32



$ 3.98

9

Book value(2)

$ 65.74



$ 60.40







$ 65.74



$ 60.40





Share price









































High

$ 134.23



$ 103.58







$ 134.23



$ 103.58







Low

$ 111.98



$ 84.97







$ 86.50



$ 84.97







Close

$ 132.80



$ 86.22







$ 132.80



$ 86.22





Number of common shares (thousands)



340,744





338,285









340,744





338,285





Market capitalization



45,251





29,167









45,251





29,167



















































(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2024



As at October 31, 2023(1)

% Change

Balance sheet and off-balance-sheet















Total assets

462,226



423,477

9

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

243,032



225,443

8

Deposits

333,545



288,173

16

Equity attributable to common shareholders

22,400



20,432

10

Assets under administration(2)

766,082



652,631

17

Assets under management(2)

155,900



120,858

29





















Regulatory ratios under Basel III(5)















Capital ratios

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

13.7 %

13.5 %





Tier 1

15.9 %

16.0 %





Total

17.0 %

16.8 %



Leverage ratio

4.4 %

4.4 %



TLAC ratio(5)

31.2 %

29.2 %



TLAC leverage ratio(5)

8.6 %

8.0 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)(5)

150 %

155 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)(5)

122 %

118 %



Other information















Number of employees – Worldwide (full-time equivalent)

29,196



28,916

1

Number of branches in Canada

368



368

−

Number of banking machines in Canada

940



944

−







(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

Financial Analysis

This Press Release should be read in conjunction with the 2024 Annual Report (which includes the audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A) available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca . Additional information about the Bank, including the Annual Information Form, can be obtained from the Bank's website at nbc.ca or SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Total Revenues

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank's total revenues amounted to $2,944 million, up $384 million or 15% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. In the Personal and Commercial segment, total revenues rose 6% due to growth in personal and commercial loans and deposits, which more than offset the impact of lower net interest margin, as well as increases in insurance revenues, credit card revenues, revenues from derivative financial instruments and internal commission revenues related to the distribution of Wealth Management products. These increases were offset by lower revenues from bankers' acceptances resulting from the transition of this product to loans referencing the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA). In the Wealth Management segment, total revenues grew 14%, mainly attributable to increases in fee-based revenues, notably revenues from investment management and trust service fees as well as mutual fund revenues. This growth was also due to an increase in net interest income and securities brokerage commissions, which was driven by an increase in client activity. In the Financial Markets segment, total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis were down 1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a decrease in global markets revenues and corporate and investment banking revenues. In the USSF&I segment, total revenues were up 21% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of revenue growth at ABA Bank stemming from business growth as well as an increase in Credigy's revenues. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2024, a gain of $54 million was recorded under gains on non-trading securities of the Other heading of segment disclosures following a remeasurement at fair value of the Bank's interest in CWB. Adjusted total revenues amounted to $2,989 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2024, up 10% compared to $2,725 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023.

For the year ended October 31, 2024, the Bank's total revenues amounted to $11,400 million, up $1,342 million or 13% from $10,058 million in fiscal 2023. In the Personal and Commercial segment, total revenues rose $269 million or 6%, mainly driven by growth in net interest income arising from growth in loans and deposits, offset by a decrease in net interest margin, as well as an increase in insurance revenues, credit card revenues, revenues from merger and acquisition activity, and internal commission revenues related to the distribution of Wealth Management products. These increases were partly offset by a decrease in revenues from bankers' acceptances. In the Wealth Management segment, total revenues grew 11%, mainly due to higher fee-based revenues, notably revenues from investment management and trust service fees as well as investment fund revenues as a result of growth in assets under administration and management. The growth was also attributable to the rise in net interest income and securities brokerage commissions, which was driven by an increase in client activity. In the Financial Markets segment, total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis rose $374 million or 14% compared to fiscal 2023 as a result of growth in global markets revenues as well as corporate and investment banking revenues. In the USSF&I segment, total revenues rose 17% compared to the prior year, which was driven by revenue growth at ABA Bank stemming from business growth, revenue growth at Credigy as well as dividend income recorded in fiscal 2024 related to an investment in a financial group. For fiscal 2024, a gain of $174 million was recorded under gains on non-trading securities in the Other heading of segment disclosures following a remeasurement at fair value of the Bank's interest in CWB, while a $91 million gain had been recorded in fiscal 2023 under other revenues following a remeasurement at fair value of the Bank's interest in TMX. Adjusted total revenues amounted to $11,628 million in the year ended October 31, 2024, up 10% compared to $10,546 million in fiscal 2023.

Non-Interest Expenses

For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expenses stood at $1,592 million, down $5 million from the corresponding quarter in 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, compensation and employee benefits were up due to salary growth as well as higher variable compensation related to revenue growth. Occupancy expenses, including depreciation expense, were down compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 as a result of impairment losses on premises and equipment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, offset in part by higher expenses related to the Bank's new head office building and the expansion of the banking network at the ABA Bank subsidiary. The decrease in technology expenses, including depreciation expense, is attributable to impairment losses on intangible assets recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, despite significant investments made to support the Bank's technological evolution and business development plan in the fourth quarter of 2024. Communications expenses were stable compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023, while professional fees also rose, notably due to the increase in the external management fees in the Wealth Management segment and expenses of $11 million related to the acquisition and integration of CWB recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in other expenses is partly explained by litigation expenses of $35 million and provisions for contracts of $15 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses stood at $1,581 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 8% from $1,461 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended October 31, 2024, non-interest expenses totalled $6,054 million, up 5% compared to the prior year. This increase was essentially due to the same reasons provided above for the quarter, except for occupancy expenses, which are up compared to fiscal 2023 due to higher expenses related to the Bank's new head office building and the expansion of the banking network at the ABA Bank subsidiary. In addition, other expenses included a $25 million expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act in fiscal 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses stood at $6,036 million for the year ended October 31, 2024, an 8% increase from $5,592 million in fiscal 2023.

Provisions for Credit Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded provisions for credit losses of $162 million compared to $115 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. Provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) loans(1), rose $57 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase came from Personal Banking (including credit card receivables), in an environment characterized by a normalization of credit performance, Commercial Banking as well as the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries. Provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans decreased by $38 million compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023, mainly due to the more favourable impact of updated macroeconomic scenarios and a more significant deterioration in credit risk in the fourth quarter of 2023. These decreases were offset by the impact of recalibrating certain risk parameters. Furthermore, provisions for credit losses on POCI loans rose $28 million, mainly due to the favourable remeasurement of certain Credigy portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as higher credit loss recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023 following repayments of POCI loans in Commercial Banking.

For the year ended October 31, 2024, the Bank's provisions for credit losses totalled $569 million compared to $397 million in fiscal 2023. The increase came from higher provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding POCI loans(1) in Personal Banking (including credit card receivables), in an environment characterized by a normalization of credit performance, Commercial Banking, the Financial Markets segment, as well as the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries. Furthermore, provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans were down, mainly due to the more favourable impact of revised macroeconomic outlooks during fiscal 2024 and a more significant deterioration in credit risk in fiscal 2023. These elements were offset by the impacts of recalibrating certain risk parameters and the growth in loan portfolios. Furthermore, provisions for credit losses on POCI loans were up due to the favourable remeasurement of certain Credigy portfolios in fiscal 2023, partly offset by higher credit loss recoveries in fiscal 2024 following repayments of POCI loans in Commercial Banking.

Income Taxes

For the fourth quarter of 2024, income taxes stood at $235 million compared to $97 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter effective income tax rate was 20% compared to 11% in the corresponding quarter in 2023. This is mainly explained by a lower level and proportion of tax-exempt income in the fourth quarter of 2024, which reflects the denial of the deduction in respect of dividends covered by Bill C-59 since January 1, 2024.

For the year ended October 31, 2024, the effective income tax rate stood at 20% compared to 16% for fiscal 2023. The change in effective income tax rate was due to the same reason as that mentioned for the quarter, partly offset by the impact of the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures recorded in the first quarter of 2023, namely the Canada Recovery Dividend and the additional 1.5% tax on banks and life insurers.

(1) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 130 to 133 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Results by Segment

The Bank carries out its activities in four business segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International, which mainly comprises the activities of the Credigy Ltd. (Credigy) and Advanced Bank of Asia Limited (ABA Bank) subsidiaries. Other operating activities, certain specified items, Treasury activities, and the operations of the Flinks Technology Inc. (Flinks) subsidiary are grouped in the Other heading of segment disclosures. Each business segment is distinguished by services offered, type of clientele, and marketing strategy.

Personal and Commercial

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2024



2023(1)



% Change

2024



2023(1)



% Change

Operating results

































Net interest income

934



857



9

3,587



3,321



8

Non-interest income

256



261



(2)

1,086



1,083



−

Total revenues

1,190



1,118



6

4,673



4,404



6

Non-interest expenses

644



680



(5)

2,486



2,462



1

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

546



438



25

2,187



1,942



13

Provisions for credit losses

96



65



48

335



238



41

Income before income taxes

450



373



21

1,852



1,704



9

Income taxes

123



102



21

509



468



9

Net income

327



271



21

1,343



1,236



9

Less: Specified items after income taxes(2)

−



(49)







−



(49)







Net income – Adjusted(2)

327



320



2

1,343



1,285



5

Net interest margin(3)

2.30 %

2.36 %





2.33 %

2.35 %





Average interest-bearing assets(3)

161,738



144,321



12

153,980



141,458



9

Average assets(4)

163,186



151,625



8

158,917



148,511



7

Average loans and acceptances(4)

161,565



150,847



7

157,286



147,716



6

Net impaired loans(3)

505



285



77

505



285



77

Net impaired loans as a % of total loans and acceptances(3)

0.3 %

0.2 %





0.3 %

0.2 %





Average deposits(4)

91,706



87,873



4

90,382



85,955



5

Efficiency ratio(3)

54.1 %

60.8 %





53.2 %

55.9 %





Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(5)

54.1 %

54.7 %





53.2 %

54.4 %











(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17. (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the segment recorded, under Non-interest expenses, $59 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($42 million net of income taxes) on technology development as well as charges of $9 million ($7 million net of income taxes) for contract termination penalties. (3) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 130 to 133 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 20 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the Personal and Commercial segment, net income totalled $327 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 21% from $271 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. Furthermore, adjusted net income was up 2% compared to $320 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which excluded the specified items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 9% increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by growth in personal and commercial loans and deposits, which more than offset the impact of the decrease in net interest margin to 2.30% compared to 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, non-interest income declined by $5 million or 2% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 notably due to the transition from bankers' acceptances to CORRA loans.

Personal Banking's total revenues increased by $50 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by higher net interest income, attributable to growth in loans and deposits, as well as increases in insurance revenues, credit card revenues and internal commission revenues related to the distribution of Wealth Management products. Commercial Banking's total revenues grew $22 million compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023, mainly due to an increase in net interest income that was driven by loan and deposit growth, partly offset by lower net interest margin on loans. This increase was offset by lower revenues from bankers' acceptances.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expenses stood at $644 million, a 5% decrease compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. This decrease was mainly due to specified items totalling $68 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, offset by higher compensation and employee benefits resulting from salary increases and greater investments made as part of the segment's technological evolution. The efficiency ratio of 54.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved by 6.7 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the specified items for the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment's adjusted non-interest expenses were up 5% compared to $612 million in the corresponding period in 2023, and the adjusted efficiency ratio improved by 0.6 percentage point compared to 54.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The segment recorded provisions for credit losses of $96 million compared to $65 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in provisions for credit losses on impaired loans in Personal Banking (including credit card receivables), which reflects a normalization of credit performance, and on impaired loans in Commercial Banking was partly offset by a decrease in provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans. In addition, the segment recorded lower credit loss recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024 following repayments of POCI loans in Commercial Banking.

For fiscal 2024, Personal and Commercial's net income totalled $1,343 million, up 9% from $1,236 million in 2023, as a result of the $269 million or 6% growth in total revenues, partly offset by the increase in provisions for credit losses. Furthermore, adjusted net income was up 5% compared to $1,285 million in 2023, which excluded the specified items recorded in fiscal 2023. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes amounted to $2,187 million in fiscal 2024, up 13% from fiscal 2023. The increase in Personal Banking's total revenues was mainly attributable to loan and deposit growth, higher loan and deposit margin, and an increase in insurance revenues, credit card revenues, and internal commission revenues related to the distribution of Wealth Management products. In addition, the rise in Commercial Banking's total revenues was driven by growth in loans and deposits, partly offset by a lower loan margin and a decrease in revenues from bankers' acceptances.

For fiscal 2024, non-interest expenses stood at $2,486 million, a 1% increase compared to the prior year, mainly due to higher compensation and employee benefits resulting from salary increases and greater investments made as part of the segment's technological evolution. These increases were offset by specified items totalling $68 million recorded in fiscal 2023. The efficiency ratio of 53.2% improved by 2.7 percentage points compared to October 31, 2023. Excluding the 2023 specified items, the segment's adjusted non-interest expenses were up 4% compared to $2,394 million in 2023, and the adjusted efficiency ratio improved by 1.2 percentage points compared to 54.4% in 2023. In the Personal and Commercial segment, provisions for credit losses rose $97 million compared to fiscal 2023 and amounted to $335 million in 2024. This increase was mainly due to higher provisions for credit losses on impaired loans in Personal Banking (including credit card receivables) and Commercial Banking. In addition, provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans were down compared to fiscal 2023 and higher credit loss recoveries were recorded in fiscal 2024 as a result of repayments of POCI loans in Commercial Banking.

Wealth Management

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2024



2023



% Change

2024



2023



% Change

Operating results

































Net interest income

213



188



13

833



778



7

Fee-based revenues

425



371



15

1,603



1,432



12

Transaction-based and other revenues

89



79



13

350



311



13

Total revenues

727



638



14

2,786



2,521



11

Non-interest expenses

427



423



1

1,633



1,534



6

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

300



215



40

1,153



987



17

Provisions for credit losses

(1)



1







(1)



2







Income before income taxes

301



214



41

1,154



985



17

Income taxes

82



59



39

317



271



17

Net income

219



155



41

837



714



17

Less: Specified items after income taxes(1)

−



(32)







−



(32)







Net income – Adjusted(1)

219



187



17

837



746



12

Average assets(2)

9,839



8,494



16

9,249



8,560



8

Average loans and acceptances(2)

8,690



7,523



16

8,204



7,582



8

Net impaired loans(3)

11



8



38

11



8



38

Average deposits(2)

43,008



40,280



7

42,361



40,216



5

Assets under administration(3)

766,082



652,631



17

766,082



652,631



17

Assets under management(3)

155,900



120,858



29

155,900



120,858



29

Efficiency ratio(3)

58.7 %

66.3 %





58.6 %

60.8 %





Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(4)

58.7 %

59.6 %





58.6 %

59.1 %











(1) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the segment recorded, in the Non-interest expenses item, $8 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($6 million net of income taxes) on technology development as well as $35 million in litigation expenses ($26 million net of income taxes) to resolve litigations and other disputes on various ongoing or potential claims against the Bank. (2) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (3) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 130 to 133 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 20 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the Wealth Management segment, net income totalled $219 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 41% increase from $155 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. Adjusted net income was $219 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 17% compared to $187 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The segment's total revenues amounted to $727 million, up $89 million or 14% from $638 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 13% increase in net interest income compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 is explained by higher loan and deposit volumes. The 15% increase in fee-based revenues was due to the rise in stock markets compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 and positive net inflows for the various solutions. Transaction and other revenues rose 13% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 due to increased client activity.

Non-interest expenses stood at $427 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 1% increase from $423 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was due to higher variable compensation and external management fees in line with revenue growth, as well as higher technology expenses related to the segment's initiatives. Non-interest expenses included specified items of $43 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. At 58.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, the efficiency ratio improved from 66.3% in the corresponding quarter in 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses of $427 million were up 12% compared to $380 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio improved by 0.9 percentage point compared to 59.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Wealth Management recorded credit loss recoveries of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while it had recorded provisions for credit losses of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the Wealth Management segment, net income totalled $837 million in fiscal 2024, up 17% from $714 million in fiscal 2023. This increase is attributable to growth in the segment's total revenues, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses. Adjusted net income of $837 million in fiscal 2024 was up 12% compared to $746 million in fiscal 2023. The segment's total revenues amounted to $2,786 million in fiscal 2024, up 11% from $2,521 million in fiscal 2023. Net interest income increased by 7% mainly due to higher loan and deposit volumes. Fee-based revenues rose 12% compared to 2023 as a result of growth in assets under administration and assets under management caused by the rise in stock markets as well as positive net inflows for the various solutions. In addition, transaction and other revenues were up 13% compared to fiscal 2023 due to increased client activity during fiscal 2024. Non-interest expenses stood at $1,633 million in fiscal 2024 compared to $1,534 million in fiscal 2023, a 6% increase that was due to higher variable compensation and external management fees in line with revenue growth, as well as higher technology investments related to the segment's initiatives. These increases were partly offset by the impact of the specified items of $43 million recorded in fiscal 2023. At 58.6% in fiscal 2024, the efficiency ratio improved from 60.8% in fiscal 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses of $1,633 million were up 10% compared to $1,491 million in fiscal 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio of 58.6% improved by 0.5 percentage point compared to 59.1% in fiscal 2023. Wealth Management recorded credit loss recoveries of $1 million in fiscal 2024, while it had recorded provisions for credit losses of $2 million in fiscal 2023.

Financial Markets

(taxable equivalent basis)(1)

































(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2024



2023



% Change

2024



2023



% Change

Operating results

































Global markets



































Equities

283



319



(11)

1,018



904



13



Interest rate and credit

111



84



32

573



417



37



Commodities and foreign exchange

39



32



22

198



173



14





433



435



−

1,789



1,494



20

Corporate and investment banking

295



300



(2)

1,241



1,162



7

Total revenues(1)

728



735



(1)

3,030



2,656



14

Non-interest expenses

301



319



(6)

1,246



1,161



7

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

427



416



3

1,784



1,495



19

Provisions for credit losses

4



24



(83)

54



39



38

Income before income taxes

423



392



8

1,730



1,456



19

Income taxes(1)

117



108



8

476



401



19

Net income

306



284



8

1,254



1,055



19

Less: Specified items after income taxes(2)

−



(5)







−



(5)







Net income – Ajusted(2)

306



289



6

1,254



1,060



18

Average assets(3)

200,888



193,484



4

195,881



180,837



8

Average loans and acceptances(3) (Corporate Banking only)

31,749



30,254



5

31,887



29,027



10

Net impaired loans(4)

78



30







78



30







Net impaired loans as a % of total loans and acceptances(4)

0.2 %

0.1 %





0.2 %

0.1 %





Average deposits(3)

70,646



59,406



19

65,930



57,459



15

Efficiency ratio(4)

41.3 %

43.4 %





41.1 %

43.7 %





Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(5)

41.3 %

42.4 %





41.1 %

43.4 %











(1) The Total revenues and Income taxes items of the Financial Markets segment are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Taxable equivalent basis is a calculation method that consists in grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, Total revenues were grossed up by $91 million ($162 million in 2023) and an equivalent amount was recognized in Income taxes. For the year ended October 31, 2024, Total revenues were grossed up by $376 million ($571 million in 2023) and an equivalent amount was recognized in Income taxes. The effect of these adjustments has been reversed under the Other heading of segment results. In light of the enacted legislation with respect to Canadian dividends, the Bank did not recognize an income tax deduction or use the taxable equivalent basis method to adjust revenues related to affected dividends received after January 1, 2024 (for additional information, see the Income Taxes section of this Press Release). (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. During the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, the segment recorded, in the Non-interest expenses item, $7 million in intangible asset impairment losses ($5 million net of income taxes) on technology development. (3) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (4) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 130 to 133 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 14 to 20 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the Financial Markets segment, net income totalled $306 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 8% from $284 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. Furthermore, adjusted net income was up 6% compared to $289 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which excluded impairment losses on intangible assets. Total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $728 million, down $7 million or 1% from $735 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Global markets revenues were down $2 million due to an 11% decrease in equities revenues, partly offset by a 32% increase in interest rate and credit products revenues and a 22% increase in commodities and foreign exchange revenues. Corporate and investment banking revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased 2% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 due to lower revenues from merger and acquisition activity, partly offset by higher banking service revenues.

Non-interest expenses stood at $301 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 6% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was attributable to lower compensation and employee benefits, notably caused by variable compensation. Technology investment expenses, professional fees and other expenses related to the segment's business growth were up compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio of 41.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved by 2.1 percentage points from 43.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the quarter ended October 31, 2024, the segment recorded provisions for credit losses of $4 million compared to $24 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. This decrease is essentially explained by lower provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans mainly due to the favourable impact of updated macroeconomic scenarios.

For fiscal 2024, the segment's net income totalled $1,254 million, up 19% compared to 2023. Total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $3,030 million in 2024, an increase of $374 million or 14% compared to fiscal 2023. Global markets revenues were up 20%, driven by increases in all revenue types, including a 13% increase in equities revenues, a 37% increase in interest rate and credit products revenues, and a 14% increase in commodities and foreign exchange revenues. In addition, corporate and investment banking revenues were up 7% compared to fiscal 2023 as a result of growth in banking service revenues and revenues from capital markets activity, partly offset by lower revenues from merger and acquisition activity.

For fiscal 2024, non-interest expenses rose 7% compared to the prior year. This increase was due to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably variable compensation resulting from revenue growth, as well as higher technology investment expenses and other expenses related to the segment's business growth. The efficiency ratio of 41.1% in fiscal 2024 improved by 2.6 percentage points from 43.7% in fiscal 2023. Financial Markets recorded provisions for credit losses of $54 million in fiscal 2024 compared to $39 million in 2023. This growth was mainly due to a $31 million increase in provisions for credit losses on impaired loans, offset by a $16 million decrease in provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, mainly due to the impact of updated macroeconomic scenarios.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I)

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2024



2023



% Change

2024



2023



% Change

Total revenues



































Credigy

144



126



14

544



483



13



ABA Bank

234



187



25

860



726



18



International

−



−







11



−













378



313



21

1,415



1,209



17

Non-interest expenses



































Credigy

36



38



(5)

144



140



3



ABA Bank

79



68



16

293



260



13



International

1



−







2



2











116



106



9

439



402



9

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

262



207



27

976



807



21

Provisions for credit losses



































Credigy

33



10







113



81



40



ABA Bank

29



13







68



32









International

1



−







1



−













63



23







182



113



61

Income before income taxes

199



184



8

794



694



14

Income taxes



































Credigy

16



17



(6)

60



55



9



ABA Bank

27



22



23

105



91



15



International

(1)



−







1



−













42



39



8

166



146



14

Net income



































Credigy

59



61



(3)

227



207



10



ABA Bank

99



84



18

394



343



15



International

(1)



−







7



(2)













157



145



8

628



548



15

Average assets(1)

29,053



24,258



20

27,669



23,007



20

Average loans and receivables(1)

22,343



19,729



13

21,733



18,789



16

Purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) loans

365



511



(29)

365



511



(29)

Net impaired loans excluding POCI loans(2)

550



283



94

550



283



94

Average deposits(1)

13,745



11,399



21

12,987



10,692



21

Efficiency ratio(2)

30.7 %

33.9 %





31.0 %

33.3 %











(1) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (2) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 130 to 133 of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

In the USSF&I segment, net income totalled $157 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 8% from $145 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023, essentially attributable to ABA Bank. The growth in the segment's total revenues was dampened by rising non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. For fiscal 2024, the segment posted net income of $628 million compared to $548 million in fiscal 2023, a 15% increase attributable to the activities of the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries as well as to dividend income recorded in fiscal 2024 related to an investment in a financial group.

Credigy

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Credigy reported net income of $59 million, down $2 million compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. The subsidiary posted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalling $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 23% compared to 2023. Total revenues amounted to $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $126 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase that was driven by growth in loan volumes, while non-interest income decreased. Non-interest expenses stood at $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a $2 million decrease compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. Provisions for credit losses rose $23 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to higher provisions for credit losses on POCI loans attributable to the favourable remeasurement of certain portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2023. Provisions for credit losses on impaired loans also increased, owing to normal maturation of loan portfolios, while provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans decreased.

For fiscal 2024, Credigy reported net income of $227 million, up 10% from fiscal 2023. The subsidiary posted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalling $400 million in fiscal 2024, up 17% from fiscal 2023. Total revenues amounted to $544 million in fiscal 2024, up 13% from $483 million in fiscal 2023. This increase was driven by growth in loan volumes and non-interest income arising primarily from the fair value remeasurement of certain portfolios and a realized gain in fiscal 2024 from the disposal of a loan portfolio, partly offset by revenues recognized as a result of a credit facility prepaid in fiscal 2023. Non-interest expenses for fiscal 2024 were up $4 million compared to 2023, owing primarily to compensation and employee benefits. The subsidiary reported a $32 million increase in provisions for credit losses compared to prior year, which was due to the same reasons provided above for the quarter.

ABA Bank

For the fourth quarter of 2024, ABA Bank recorded net income totalling $99 million, up $15 million or 18% from the corresponding quarter in 2023. Total revenues rose 25%, mainly attributable to sustained growth in assets. Non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 stood at $79 million, an $11 million or 16% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 attributable to higher compensation and employee benefits, as well as higher occupancy expenses driven by business growth and opening of new branches. The subsidiary reported provisions for credit losses totalling $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up $16 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, owing to higher provisions for credit losses on impaired loans.

For fiscal 2024, ABA Bank recorded net income totalling $394 million, up $51 million or 15% from fiscal 2023 owing to higher total revenues, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and provisions for credit losses. The subsidiary posted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes amounting to $567 million in fiscal 2024, up 22% from fiscal 2023. The 18% year-over-year increase in the subsidiary's total revenues stemmed from business expansion at the subsidiary, driven mainly by sustained asset growth. ABA Bank reported non-interest expenses totalling $293 million, up 13% from a year earlier, due to the same reasons provided above for the fourth quarter, as well as to the increase of technology expenses. The subsidiary reported provisions for credit losses totalling $68 million in fiscal 2024, up $36 million from fiscal 2023, owing to higher provisions for credit losses on impaired loans, partly offset by lower provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans.

Other

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating results

















Net interest income(1)

(59)

(161)

(335)

(591)

Non-interest income(1)

(20)

(83)

(169)

(141)

Total revenues

(79)

(244)

(504)

(732)

Non-interest expenses

104

69

250

194

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

(183)

(313)

(754)

(926)

Provisions for credit losses

−

2

(1)

5

Income before income taxes

(183)

(315)

(753)

(931)

Income taxes (recovery)(1)

(129)

(211)

(507)

(667)

Net loss

(54)

(104)

(246)

(264)

Non-controlling interests

−

−

(1)

(2)

Net loss attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

(54)

(104)

(245)

(262)

Less: Specified items after income taxes(2)

27

(13)

100

12

Net loss – Adjusted(2)

(81)

(91)

(346)

(276)

Average assets(3)

66,829

64,134

65,546

69,731







(1) For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, Net interest income was reduced by $13 million ($90 million in 2023), Non-interest income was reduced by $81 million ($75 million in 2023), and an equivalent amount was recorded in Income taxes (recovery). For the year ended October 31, 2024, Net interest income was reduced by $79 million ($332 million in 2023), Non-interest income was reduced by $306 million ($247 million in 2023), and an equivalent amount was recorded in Income taxes (recovery). These adjustments include a reversal of the taxable equivalent of the Financial Markets segment and the Other heading. Taxable equivalent basis is a calculation method that consists in grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. In light of the enacted legislation with respect to Canadian dividends, the Bank did not recognize an income tax deduction, nor did it use the taxable equivalent basis method to adjust revenues related to affected dividends received after January 1, 2024 (for additional information, see the Income Taxes section of this Press Release).

For the Other heading of segment results, a net loss of $54 million was posted in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $104 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023. The change in net loss resulted in part from a higher contribution from Treasury activities resulting from higher gains on investments in the fourth quarter of 2024, principally attributable to the gain on the remeasurement at fair value of the CWB common shares already held by the Bank ($39 million net of income taxes). These items were partly offset by an increase in non-interest expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase is due in part to higher compensation and employee benefits and higher professional fees, in particular the CWB acquisition and integration charges. The specified items recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, related to the agreement to acquire CWB, had a favourable impact of $27 million on net loss compared to the unfavourable impact of $13 million of the specified items recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2023. The adjusted net loss stood at $81 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $91 million in the corresponding quarter in 2023.

For fiscal 2024, net loss stood at $246 million compared to a net loss of $264 million in fiscal 2023. The change in net loss is due to the same reasons provided above for the quarter. In addition, the fiscal 2024 specified items related to the CWB acquisition agreement had a $100 million favourable impact on the net loss compared to a $12 million favourable impact for the fiscal 2023 specified items. The adjusted net loss stood at $346 million for fiscal 2024 compared to $276 million for fiscal 2023.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2024

As at October 31, 2023(1)

% Change

Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

31,549

35,234

(10)

Securities

145,165

121,818

19

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

16,265

11,260

44

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

243,032

225,443

8

Other

26,215

29,722

(12)







462,226

423,477

9

Liabilities and equity













Deposits

333,545

288,173

16

Other

101,873

110,972

(8)

Subordinated debt

1,258

748

68

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 25,550

23,582

8

Non-controlling interests

−

2

(100)







462,226

423,477

9







(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

Assets

As at October 31, 2024, the Bank had total assets of $462.2 billion, up $38.7 billion or 9% from $423.5 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash and deposits with financial institutions as at October 31, 2024, stood at $31.5 billion, down $3.7 billion compared with the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at October 31, 2023, owing primarily to a decline in deposits with regulated financial institutions, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, partly offset by growth in deposits with the Bank of Canada.

Securities have risen $23.4 billion since October 31, 2023, owing to a $15.9 billion or 16% increase in securities at fair value through profit or loss driven mainly by equity securities, offset by declines in securities issued or guaranteed by the Canadian government and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, other U.S. agencies and other foreign governments. Securities other than those measured at fair value through profit or loss were up $7.5 billion. Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed increased by $5.0 billion since October 31, 2023, driven primarily by the Financial Markets segment and Treasury activities.

As at October 31, 2024, loans and acceptances, net of allowances for credit losses, totalled $243.0 billion, up $17.6 billion or 8% since October 31, 2023. The following table provides a breakdown of the main loan and acceptance portfolios.

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2024

As at October 31, 2023 Loans and acceptances







Residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit

124,431

116,444 Personal

17,461

16,761 Credit card

2,761

2,603 Business and government

99,720

90,819





244,373

226,627 Allowances for credit losses

(1,341)

(1,184)





243,032

225,443

Residential mortgages (including home equity lines of credit) amounted to $124.4 billion, up $8.0 billion or 7% since October 31, 2023. This growth was mainly driven by sustained demand for mortgage credit in the Personal and Commercial segment, as well as by business activities in the Financial Markets segment and at Credigy and ABA Bank. Personal loans totalled $17.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2024, up $0.7 billion from $16.8 billion as at October 31, 2023. This increase was fuelled mainly by Personal Banking business growth. Credit card receivables amounted to $2.8 billion, up $0.2 billion since October 31, 2023. As at October 31, 2024, business and government loans and acceptances totalled $99.7 billion, up $8.9 billion or 10% since October 31, 2023. The increase stemmed primarily from business growth in Commercial Banking and the Wealth Management and Financial Markets segments, as well as at ABA Bank and Credigy.

Impaired loans include all loans classified in Stage 3 of the expected credit loss model and POCI loans. As at October 31, 2024, gross impaired loans stood at $2,043 million compared to $1,584 million as at October 31, 2023. Net impaired loans totalled $1,629 million as at October 31, 2024 compared to $1,276 million as at October 31, 2023. Net impaired loans excluding POCI loans rose $538 million to $1,144 million from $606 million as at October 31, 2023. This increase resulted primarily from rises in net impaired loans in the loan portfolios of Personal and Commercial Banking, Financial Markets, Credigy (excluding POCI loans) and ABA Bank. Net POCI loans fell to $485 million as at October 31, 2024 from $670 million as at October 31, 2023, owing to maturities of certain loan portfolios and loan repayments.

As at October 31, 2024, other assets totalled $26.2 billion, down $3.5 billion from $29.7 billion as at October 31, 2023, resulting mainly from a $5.2 billion decline in derivative financial instruments related to Financial Markets business activities. This decrease was offset by a $1.4 billion increase in other assets, particularly amounts due from clients, dealers and brokers, as well as receivables, prepaid expenses and other items.

Liabilities

As at October 31, 2024, the Bank had total liabilities of $436.7 billion compared to $399.9 billion as at October 31, 2023.

As at October 31, 2024, deposits stood at $333.5 billion, up $45.3 billion or 16% since the previous fiscal year-end. Personal deposits amounted to $95.2 billion as at October 31, 2024, up $7.3 billion since October 31, 2023. This increase was driven by business growth in Personal Banking, in the Financial Markets segment, and at ABA Bank.

Business and government deposits totalled $232.7 billion as at October 31, 2024, up $35.4 billion from $197.3 billion as at October 31, 2023. This increase stemmed from Financial Markets and Treasury funding activities, including $5.8 billion in deposits subject to bank recapitalization (bail-in) conversion regulations, as well as business activities in Commercial Banking, the Wealth Management segment and at ABA Bank, and $1.0 billion related to the investment agreements for subscription receipts issued as part of the agreement to acquire CWB. Deposits from deposit-taking institutions totalled $5.6 billion, up $2.6 billion since the previous fiscal year-end.

As at October 31, 2024, other liabilities stood at $101.9 billion, down $9.1 billion since October 31, 2023, resulting primarily from a decrease of $6.6 billion in acceptances, owing to the transition from bankers' acceptances to CORRA loans, $4.1 billion in derivative financial instruments, and $2.8 billion in obligations related to securities sold short. These decreases were offset by a $3.4 billion increase in liabilities related to transferred receivables and a $1.3 billion increase in other liabilities, particularly accounts payable and accrued expenses, and interest and dividends payable.

Subordinated debt has risen since October 31, 2023 as a result of the February 5, 2024 issuance of $500 million in medium-term notes.

Equity

As at October 31, 2024, equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments totalled $25.6 billion, up $2.0 billion from $23.6 billion as at October 31, 2023. This increase stemmed from net income net of dividends and the common share issuances under the Stock Option Plan. The increases were partially offset by the net fair value change attributable to credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss and by the net change in gains (losses) on cash flow hedges.

CWB Transaction

On June 11, 2024, the Bank entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB) by way of a share exchange valuing CWB at approximately $5.0 billion. Each CWB common share, other than those held by the Bank, will be exchanged for 0.450 of a common share of National Bank. CWB is a diversified financial services institution based in Edmonton, Alberta. This transaction will enable the Bank to accelerate its growth across Canada. The business combination brings together two complementary Canadian banks with growing businesses, thereby enhancing customer service by offering a full range of products and services nationwide, with a regionally focused service model.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in 2025. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated from the date of closing.

Between the announcement and closing of the transaction, the Bank is exposed to changes in the fair value of the assets and liabilities of CWB due to changes in market interest rates. Increases in interest rates will impact the fair value of net assets on closing of the transaction, increasing the amount of goodwill and reducing capital ratios. In order to manage the volatility of goodwill and capital on closing of the transaction, the Bank entered into interest rate swaps to economically hedge its exposure. Mark-to-market changes have been recognized in Non-interest income — Trading revenues (losses) in the Consolidated Statement of Income.

Income Taxes

Notice of Assessment

In April 2024, the Bank was reassessed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for additional income tax and interest of approximately $110 million (including estimated provincial tax and interest) in respect of certain Canadian dividends received by the Bank during the 2019 taxation year.

In prior fiscal years, the Bank had been reassessed for additional income tax and interest of approximately $965 million (including provincial tax and interest) in respect of certain Canadian dividends received by the Bank during the 2012-2018 taxation years.

In the reassessments, the CRA alleges that the dividends were received as part of a "dividend rental arrangement".

In October 2023, the Bank filed a notice of appeal with the Tax Court of Canada, and the matter is now in litigation. The CRA may issue reassessments to the Bank for taxation years subsequent to 2019 in regard to certain activities similar to those that were the subject of the above-mentioned reassessments. The Bank remains confident that its tax position was appropriate and intends to vigorously defend its position. As a result, no amount has been recognized in the Consolidated Financial Statements as at October 31, 2024.

Canadian Government's 2022 Tax Measures

On November 4, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-32, An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 to implement tax measures applicable to certain entities of banking and life insurer groups, as presented in its April 7, 2022 budget. These tax measures included the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD), which is a one-time, 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, as well as a 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate. On December 15, 2022, Bill C-32, received royal assent. Given that these tax measures had been enacted as at January 31, 2023, a $32 million tax expense for the CRD and an $8 million tax recovery for the tax rate increase, including the impact related to current and deferred taxes for fiscal 2022, were recognized in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2023.

Other Tax Measures

On November 30, 2023, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-59, An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement tabled in Parliament on November 21, 2023 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on March 28, 2023 to implement tax measures applicable to the Bank. The measures include the denial of the deduction in respect of dividends received after 2023 on shares that are mark-to-market property for tax purposes (except for dividends received on "taxable preferred shares" as defined in the Income Tax Act), as well as the application of a 2% tax on the net value of equity repurchases occurring as of January 1, 2024. On June 20, 2024, Bill C-59 received royal assent, and these tax measures were enacted at the financial reporting date. The Consolidated Financial Statements reflect the denial of the deduction in respect of dividends contemplated by Bill C-59 as of January 1, 2024.

On May 2, 2024, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-69, An Act to implement certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 16, 2024. The bill includes the Pillar 2 rules (global minimum tax) published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that will apply to fiscal years beginning on or after December 31, 2023 (November 1, 2024 for the Bank). On June 20, 2024, Bill C-69 received royal assent. To date, the Pillar 2 rules have been included in a bill or enacted in certain jurisdictions where the Bank operates. The Pillar 2 rules do not apply to this fiscal year. The Bank is still assessing its income tax exposure arising from these rules but estimates that the impact on its effective income tax rate would be an increase of approximately 1% to 2%. During the years ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, the Bank applied the exception to the recognition and disclosure of information of deferred tax assets and liabilities arising from the Pillar 2 rules in the jurisdictions where they have been included in a bill or enacted.

Capital Management

As at October 31, 2024, the Bank's CET1, Tier 1, and Total capital ratios were, respectively, 13.7%, 15.9% and 17.0%, compared to ratios of, respectively, 13.5%, 16.0% and 16.8% as at October 31, 2023. The CET1 capital ratio increased since October 31, 2023, essentially due to the contribution from net income net of dividends and to common share issuances under the Stock Option Plan. These factors were partly offset by the organic growth in RWA and by the impact of implementing OSFI's revised market risk framework. The Tier 1 capital ratio was more negatively affected by the RWA growth and is down compared to October 31, 2023. The increase of the Total capital ratio is explained by the $500 million issuance of medium-term notes during fiscal 2024.

As at October 31, 2024, the leverage ratio was 4.4%, stable compared to October 31, 2023, as growth in total exposure was offset by growth in Tier 1 capital.

As at October 31, 2024, the Bank's TLAC ratio and TLAC leverage ratio were, respectively, 31.2% and 8.6%, compared with 29.2% and 8.0%, respectively, as at October 31, 2023. The increases in both the TLAC and TLAC leverage ratios are primarily explained by the net issuance of instruments that met the TLAC eligibility criteria during the year.

During the quarter and the year ended October 31, 2024, the Bank was in compliance with all of OSFI's regulatory capital, leverage, and TLAC requirements.

Regulatory Capital(1), Leverage Ratio(1) and TLAC(2)

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31,

2024



As at October 31, 2023



Capital















CET1

19,321



16,920





Tier 1

22,470



20,068





Total

24,001



21,056



Risk-weighted assets

140,975



125,592



Total exposure

511,160



456,478



Capital ratios















CET1

13.7 %

13.5 %



Tier 1

15.9 %

16.0 %



Total

17.0 %

16.8 %

Leverage ratio

4.4 %

4.4 %

Available TLAC

44,040



36,732



TLAC ratio

31.2 %

29.2 %

TLAC leverage ratio

8.6 %

8.0 %







(1) Capital, risk-weighted assets, total exposure, the capital ratios, and the leverage ratio are calculated in accordance with the Basel III rules, as set out in OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline and Leverage Requirements Guideline. (2) Available TLAC, the TLAC ratio, and the TLAC leverage ratio are calculated in accordance with OSFI's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity Guideline.

Dividends

On December 3, 2024, the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.14 per common share, up 4 cents or 4%, payable on February 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2024.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)









As at October 31, 2024

As at October 31, 2023(1)

Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions





31,549

35,234

Securities













At fair value through profit or loss





115,935

99,994

At fair value through other comprehensive income





14,622

9,242

At amortized cost





14,608

12,582











145,165

121,818

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements















and securities borrowed





16,265

11,260

Loans













Residential mortgage





95,009

86,847

Personal





46,883

46,358

Credit card





2,761

2,603

Business and government





99,720

84,192











244,373

220,000

Customers' liability under acceptances



−

6,627

Allowances for credit losses





(1,341)

(1,184)











243,032

225,443

Other













Derivative financial instruments





12,309

17,516

Investments in associates and joint ventures



40

49

Premises and equipment





1,868

1,592

Goodwill





1,522

1,521

Intangible assets





1,233

1,256

Other assets





9,243

7,788











26,215

29,722











462,226

423,477

Liabilities and equity













Deposits





333,545

288,173

Other













Acceptances





−

6,627

Obligations related to securities sold short





10,873

13,660

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements















and securities loaned





38,177

38,347

Derivative financial instruments





15,760

19,888

Liabilities related to transferred receivables





28,377

25,034

Other liabilities





8,686

7,416











101,873

110,972

Subordinated debt





1,258

748

Equity













Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments













Preferred shares and other equity instruments





3,150

3,150

Common shares





3,463

3,294

Contributed surplus





85

68

Retained earnings





18,633

16,650

Accumulated other comprehensive income





219

420











25,550

23,582

Non-controlling interests





−

2











25,550

23,584











462,226

423,477











(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)







Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31







2024

2023(1)

2024

2023(1)

Interest income

















Loans

4,039

3,481

15,581

12,676

Securities at fair value through profit or loss

475

500

1,834

1,681

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

162

73

541

279

Securities at amortized cost

130

115

468

473

Deposits with financial institutions

352

433

1,547

1,668







5,158

4,602

19,971

16,777

Interest expense

















Deposits

3,371

2,957

13,198

10,015

Liabilities related to transferred receivables

206

168

752

633

Subordinated debt

18

11

62

47

Other

779

731

3,020

2,496







4,374

3,867

17,032

13,191

Net interest income(2)

784

735

2,939

3,586

Non-interest income

















Underwriting and advisory fees

91

101

419

378

Securities brokerage commissions

48

42

194

174

Mutual fund revenues

169

146

638

578

Investment management and trust service fees

302

262

1,141

1,005

Credit fees

76

157

460

574

Card revenues

55

49

212

202

Deposit and payment service charges

75

77

294

300

Trading revenues (losses)

1,115

864

4,299

2,677

Gains (losses) on non-trading securities, net

102

21

318

70

Insurance revenues, net

20

17

73

59

Foreign exchange revenues, other than trading

60

53

225

183

Share in the net income of associates and joint ventures

2

2

8

11

Other

45

34

180

261







2,160

1,825

8,461

6,472

Total revenues

2,944

2,560

11,400

10,058

Non-interest expenses

















Compensation and employee benefits

954

887

3,725

3,425

Occupancy

96

101

366

350

Technology

274

329

1,046

1,078

Communications

15

15

56

58

Professional fees

102

69

316

256

Other

151

196

545

586







1,592

1,597

6,054

5,753

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

1,352

963

5,346

4,305

Provisions for credit losses

162

115

569

397

Income before income taxes

1,190

848

4,777

3,908

Income taxes

235

97

961

619

Net income

955

751

3,816

3,289

Net income attributable to

















Preferred shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

40

35

154

141

Common shareholders

915

716

3,663

3,150

Bank shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

955

751

3,817

3,291

Non-controlling interests

−

−

(1)

(2)







955

751

3,816

3,289

Earnings per share (dollars)



















Basic

2.69

2.11

10.78

9.33



Diluted

2.66

2.09

10.68

9.24

Dividends per common share (dollars)

1.10

1.02

4.32

3.98















(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect accounting policy changes arising from the adoption of IFRS 17.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)