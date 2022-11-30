The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and on the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - For the fourth quarter of 2022, National Bank is reporting net income of $738 million, down 4% from $769 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.08 compared to $2.17 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Solid performance in all of the business segments was offset by higher provisions for credit losses recorded to reflect a less favourable macroeconomic outlook in the fourth quarter of 2022, whereas, in the fourth quarter of 2021, reversals of allowances for credit losses had been recorded to reflect a more favourable macroeconomic outlook. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $988 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $943 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 5% increase arising from total revenue growth in all of the business segments.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank's net income totalled $3,383 million, up 8% from $3,140 million in fiscal 2021, and its diluted earnings per share stood at $9.61 in fiscal 2022 versus $8.85 in fiscal 2021. Excellent performance in all of the business segments, driven by revenue growth, contributed to these increases in net income and diluted earnings per share, even with the higher provisions for credit losses that were recorded to reflect, in part, a less favourable macroeconomic outlook in the second half of fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2022, income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $4,422 million, a 10% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth in all of the business segments.

Commenting on the Bank's performance for fiscal year 2022, Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We generated superior organic growth across all our business segments and the operating leverage was positive for the year. We maintain prudent allowances for credit losses and robust capital ratios. We continue to prioritize deploying capital to support organic growth, investing in efficiency improvements and returning capital to shareholders."

"In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for each business segment were up, with strong double-digit growth for the Personal and Commercial and the Wealth Management segments," added Mr. Ferreira.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars)



Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31









2022





2021(1)



% Change



2022





2021(1)



% Change















































Net income



738





769



(4)



3,383





3,140



8

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$ 2.08



$ 2.17



(4)

$ 9.61



$ 8.85



9

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



988





943



5



4,422





4,024



10

Return on common shareholders' equity(2)



15.3 %



18.7 %







18.8 %



20.7 %





Dividend payout ratio(2)



36.8 %



31.7 %







36.8 %



31.7 %













































































As at October 31, 2022



As at October 31, 2021







CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(3)























12.7 %



12.4 %





Leverage ratio under Basel III(3)























4.5 %



4.4 %







(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022. (2) For additional information on composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com . (3) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .



Financial Reporting Method

The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the consolidated financial statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS.

The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2021. This presentation reflects the fact that the loan portfolio comprising borrowers in the "Oil and gas" and "Pipelines" sectors as well as related activities, which had previously been reported in the Personal and Commercial segment, is now reported in the Financial Markets segment. The Bank made this change to better align the monitoring of its activities with its management structure.

In addition, a change in accounting policy, as described in the "Accounting Policy Changes" section of Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022 was applied retrospectively during the year ended October 31, 2022, after the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) issued a final agenda decision on accounting for the costs of configuring or customizing a supplier's software in a cloud computing arrangement. The figures for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change in accounting policy.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation 52-112 Respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

non-GAAP ratios;

supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. In addition, like many other financial institutions, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists of grossing up certain tax-exempt income (particularly dividends) by the income tax that would have been otherwise payable. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets regardless of their tax treatment.

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 16 to 21 and 122 to 125, respectively, of the 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation of Results – Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)















Quarter ended October 31























2022

2021(1)





Personal

and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Net interest income 785

187

49

277

(91)

1,207

1,190

Taxable equivalent −

−

64

−

1

65

39

Net interest income – Adjusted 785

187

113

277

(90)

1,272

1,229

































Non-interest income 286

426

420

(10)

5

1,127

1,021

Taxable equivalent −

−

30

−

−

30

2

Non-interest income – Adjusted 286

426

450

(10)

5

1,157

1,023

































Total revenues – Adjusted 1,071

613

563

267

(85)

2,429

2,252

Non-interest expenses 551

343

252

90

110

1,346

1,268

Impairment losses on intangible assets(2) −

−

−

−

−

−

(9)

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 551

343

252

90

110

1,346

1,259

































Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 520

270

311

177

(195)

1,083

993

Provisions for credit losses 42

2

32

10

1

87

(41)

Income before income taxes – Adjusted 478

268

279

167

(196)

996

1,034

Income taxes 127

70

(20)

35

(49)

163

215

Taxable equivalent −

−

94

−

1

95

41

Income taxes related to impairment losses on intangible assets(2) −

−

−

−

−

−

2

Income taxes – Adjusted 127

70

74

35

(48)

258

258

Net income – Adjusted 351

198

205

132

(148)

738

776

Specified items after income taxes −

−

−

−

−

−

(7)

Net income 351

198

205

132

(148)

738

769

Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

−

−

−

































Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 351

198

205

132

(148)

738

769

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments – Adjusted 351

198

205

132

(148)

738

776

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on limited recourse capital notes



















30

26

Net income attributable to common shareholders – Adjusted



















708

750



(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022. (2) During the quarter ended October 31, 2021, the Bank recorded $9 million ($7 million net of income taxes) in intangible asset impairment losses related to technology developments, which were considered a specified item.

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Year ended October 31























2022

2021(1)





Personal

and

Commercial

Wealth

Management

Financial

Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Net interest income 2,865

594

1,029

1,090

(307)

5,271

4,783

Taxable equivalent −

−

229

−

5

234

181

Net interest income – Adjusted 2,865

594

1,258

1,090

(302)

5,505

4,964

































Non-interest income 1,169

1,781

1,162

20

249

4,381

4,144

Taxable equivalent −

−

48

−

−

48

8

Non-interest income – Adjusted 1,169

1,781

1,210

20

249

4,429

4,152

































Total revenues – Adjusted 4,034

2,375

2,468

1,110

(53)

9,934

9,116

Non-interest expenses 2,149

1,391

1,022

344

324

5,230

4,903

Impairment losses on intangible assets(2) −

−

−

−

−

−

(9)

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 2,149

1,391

1,022

344

324

5,230

4,894

































Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 1,885

984

1,446

766

(377)

4,704

4,222

Provisions for credit losses 97

3

(23)

66

2

145

2

Income before income taxes – Adjusted 1,788

981

1,469

700

(379)

4,559

4,220

Income taxes 474

260

112

143

(95)

894

882

Taxable equivalent −

−

277

−

5

282

189

Income taxes related to impairment losses on intangible assets(2) −

−

−

−

−

−

2

Income taxes – Adjusted 474

260

389

143

(90)

1,176

1,073

Net income – Adjusted 1,314

721

1,080

557

(289)

3,383

3,147

Specified items after income taxes −

−

−

−

−

−

(7)

Net income 1,314

721

1,080

557

(289)

3,383

3,140

Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

(1)

(1)

−

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 1,314

721

1,080

557

(288)

3,384

3,140

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments – Adjusted 1,314

721

1,080

557

(288)

3,384

3,147

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on limited recourse capital notes



















107

123

Net income attributable to common shareholders – Adjusted



















3,277

3,024



(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022. (2) During the year ended October 31, 2021, the Bank recorded $9 million ($7 million net of income taxes) in intangible asset impairment losses related to technology developments, which were considered a specified item.



Presentation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted

(Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022





2021(1)



2022





2021(1)



Basic earnings per share

$ 2.10



$ 2.20

$ 9.72



$ 8.95



Impairment losses on intangible assets(2)



−





0.02



−





0.02



Basic earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.10



$ 2.22

$ 9.72



$ 8.97









































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.08



$ 2.17

$ 9.61



$ 8.85



Impairment losses on intangible assets(2)



−





0.02



−





0.02



Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.08



$ 2.19

$ 9.61



$ 8.87











































(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022. (2) During the quarter and the year ended October 31, 2021, the Bank recorded $9 million ($7 million net of income taxes) in intangible asset impairment losses related to technology developments, which were considered a specified item.



Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended October 31



Year ended October 31







2022





2021(1)



% Change



2022





2021(1)

% Change

Operating results







































Total revenues



2,334





2,211



6



9,652





8,927

8

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



988





943



5



4,422





4,024

10

Net income



738





769



(4)



3,383





3,140

8

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments



738





769



(4)



3,384





3,140

8

Return on common shareholders' equity(2)



15.3 %



18.7 %







18.8 %



20.7 %



Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 2.10



$ 2.20



(5)

$ 9.72



$ 8.95

9



Diluted



2.08





2.17



(4)



9.61





8.85

9

Operating results – Adjusted(3)







































Total revenues – Adjusted(3)



2,429





2,252



8



9,934





9,116

9

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted(3)



1,083





993



9



4,704





4,222

11

Net income – Adjusted(3)



738





776



(5)



3,383





3,147

7

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(4)



15.3 %



18.9 %







18.8 %



20.7 %



Operating leverage – Adjusted(4)



1.0 %



(1.1) %







2.1 %



1.9 %



Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(4)



55.4 %



55.9 %







52.6 %



53.7 %



Earnings per share – Adjusted(3)









































Basic

$ 2.10



$ 2.22



(5)

$ 9.72



$ 8.97

8



Diluted



2.08





2.19



(5)



9.61





8.87

8

Common share information







































Dividends declared

$ 0.92



$ 0.71



30

$ 3.58



$ 2.84

26

Book value(2)



55.24





47.44









55.24





47.44





Share price









































High



94.37





104.32









105.44





104.32







Low



83.12





95.00









83.12





65.54







Close



92.76





102.46









92.76





102.46





Number of common shares (thousands)



336,582





337,912









336,582





337,912





Market capitalization



31,221





34,622









31,221





34,622



















































(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2022



As at October 31, 2021(1)

% Change

Balance sheet and off-balance-sheet















Total assets

403,740



355,621

14

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

206,744



182,689

13

Deposits

266,394



240,938

11

Equity attributable to common shareholders

18,594



16,029

16

Assets under administration(2)

616,165



651,530

(5)

Assets under management(2)

112,346



117,186

(4)





















Regulatory ratios under Basel III(5)















Capital ratios

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

12.7 %

12.4 %





Tier 1

15.4 %

15.0 %





Total

16.9 %

15.9 %



Leverage ratio

4.5 %

4.4 %



TLAC ratio(5)

27.7 %

26.3 %



TLAC leverage ratio(5)

8.1 %

7.8 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)(5)

140 %

154 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)(5)

117 %

117 %



Other information















Number of employees – Worldwide

29,509



26,920

10

Number of branches in Canada

378



384

(2)

Number of banking machines in Canada

939



927

1



(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022. (2) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com. (3) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 4 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (4) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com . (5) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .



Financial Analysis

This press release should be read in conjunction with the 2022 Annual Report (which includes the audited annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A) available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca . Additional information about the Bank, including the Annual Information Form, can be obtained from the Bank's website at nbc.ca or SEDAR's website at sedar.com .

Total Revenues

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank's total revenues amounted to $2,334 million, up $123 million or 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. In the Personal and Commercial segment, fourth-quarter total revenues rose 15% year over year owing to loan and deposit growth, to a higher net interest margin resulting from recent interest rate hikes, and to increases in credit card revenues, revenues from bankers' acceptances, and revenues from foreign exchange activities, partly offset by a decrease in insurance revenues. In the Wealth Management segment, fourth-quarter total revenues grew 9% year over year, mainly due to the higher net interest income resulting from interest rate hikes. This increase was partly offset by a decrease in fee-based revenues, notably mutual fund revenues and revenues from investment management and trust service fees. In addition, securities brokerage commissions decreased year over year given fewer commission-generating transactions. In the Financial Markets segment, fourth-quarter total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis increased by 14% year over year due to increases in global markets revenues and in corporate and investment banking revenues. In the USSF&I segment, fourth-quarter total revenues were up 10% year over year owing to a sustained increase in the ABA Bank subsidiary's revenues as a result of business growth, partly offset by a decrease in the Credigy subsidiary's revenues, notably due to a less favourable impact from fair value remeasurements of certain loan portfolios. For the Other heading, fourth-quarter total revenues were down year over year, mainly due to a lower contribution from Treasury activities and to lower gains on investments.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, total revenues amounted to $9,652 million, up $725 million or 8% from $8,927 million in fiscal 2021. In the Personal and Commercial segment, fiscal 2022 total revenues rose $419 million or 12% year over year as net interest income increased owing to loan and deposit growth, a higher net interest margin arising from interest rate hikes, and increases in credit card revenues, insurance revenues, revenues from bankers' acceptances, revenues from derivative financial instruments, and revenues from foreign exchange activities. In the Wealth Management segment, fiscal 2022 total revenues grew 10% year over year, mainly due to higher net interest income as well as to an increase in fee-based revenues given growth in average assets under administration and assets under management and given greater market performance compared to the year ended October 31, 2021. In the Financial Markets segment, fiscal 2022 total revenues on a taxable equivalent basis were up $250 million or 11% year over year given growth in global markets revenues, partly offset by a decrease in corporate and investment banking revenues. In the USSF&I segment, fiscal 2022 total revenues rose 11% year over year owing to revenue growth at ABA Bank, which was driven by higher loans and deposits, partly offset by a decrease in Credigy's revenues, notably due to a gain that had been realized in fiscal 2021 upon a disposal of loan portfolios and to a more favourable impact of remeasuring certain loan portfolios during fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, the total revenues of the Other heading decreased year over year, as there was a lower contribution from Treasury activities and lower gains on investments in fiscal 2022.

Non-Interest Expenses

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank's non-interest expenses stood at $1,346 million, a 6% year-over-year increase that was essentially driven by higher compensation, notably due to wage growth and a greater number of employees as well as to the variable compensation associated with revenue growth. In addition, fourth-quarter occupancy expenses were also up, partly due to the expansion to ABA Bank's banking network. Fourth-quarter other expenses increased as well, essentially due to an increase in travel and business development expenses given that activities with clients resumed and also due to higher advertising expenses.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank's non-interest expenses stood at $5,230 million, a 7% year-over-year increase that was essentially attributable to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably due to wage growth and a greater number of employees as well as to the variable compensation associated with revenue growth. Fiscal 2022 technology expenses, including amortization, were also up year over year, as significant investments were made to support the Bank's technological evolution and business development plan. Other expenses also rose year over year, due to an increase in travel and business development expenses as activities with clients resumed. These higher expenses were tempered by decreases in certain expenses; in particular, there was a $20 million reversal of the provision for the compensatory tax on salaries paid in Quebec during the first quarter of 2022 as well as a decrease in COVID-19-response expenses, which had been higher during fiscal 2021. Furthermore, a portion of the overall increase in non-interest expenses was attributable to the acquisition of the Flinks Technology Inc. (Flinks) subsidiary at the end of fiscal 2021.

Provisions for Credit Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank recorded $87 million in provisions for credit losses compared to $41 million in recoveries of credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase stems mainly from higher provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans, recorded to reflect less favourable macroeconomic conditions, notably greater inflationary pressures, in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank had recorded reversals of provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans given more favourable macroeconomic conditions at that time. Provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI)(1) loans were also up, rising $50 million year over year given higher provisions for credit losses on the impaired loans of Personal Banking (including credit card receivables), the Financial Markets segment, the Credigy subsidiary (excluding POCI loans), and the ABA Bank subsidiary. Lastly, the provisions for credit losses on Credigy's POCI loans were down given a favourable remeasurement of certain portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the Bank recorded $145 million in provisions for credit losses compared to $2 million in fiscal 2021. This increase was primarily due to higher provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans resulting from a less favourable macroeconomic outlook in the second half of 2022 resulting from higher inflationary pressure, geopolitical instability, and global supply chain disruptions. In fiscal 2021, the Bank had recorded reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans given more favourable macroeconomic conditions at that time. The fiscal 2022 provisions for credit losses on Credigy's POCI loans were also up given a favourable remeasurement of certain portfolios in fiscal 2021. Conversely, the provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding POCI(1) loans were down, in both Commercial Banking and Financial Markets, partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses on impaired Personal Banking loans (including credit card receivables) and impaired ABA Bank loans, resulting from the end of the COVID-19 relief measures that had been granted to the subsidiary's clients.

Income Taxes

For the fourth quarter of 2022, income taxes stood at $163 million compared to $215 million in the same quarter of 2021. The 2022 fourth-quarter effective income tax rate was 18%, compared to 22% in the same quarter of 2021. The change in effective income tax rate stems mainly from a higher level of tax-exempt dividend income compared to the same quarter of 2021.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, the effective income tax rate was 21% compared to 22% in fiscal 2021. This change in the effective income tax rate stems from the same reason as that provided for the quarter.

(1) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .



Results by Segment

The Bank carries out its activities in four business segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. Other operating activities, certain specified items, Treasury activities, and the activities of the Flinks Technology Inc. (Flinks) subsidiary are grouped in the Other heading. Each reportable segment is distinguished by services offered, type of clientele, and marketing strategy.

Personal and Commercial

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022



2021(1)



% Change

2022



2021(1)



% Change

Operating results

































Net interest income

785



654



20

2,865



2,547



12

Non-interest income

286



276



4

1,169



1,068



9

Total revenues

1,071



930



15

4,034



3,615



12

Non-interest expenses

551



511



8

2,149



2,008



7

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

520



419



24

1,885



1,607



17

Provisions for credit losses

42



(5)







97



40







Income before income taxes

478



424



13

1,788



1,567



14

Income taxes

127



113



12

474



416



14

Net income

351



311



13

1,314



1,151



14

Net interest margin(2)

2.25 %

2.05 %





2.14 %

2.11 %





Average interest-bearing assets(2)

138,299



126,816



9

133,754



120,956



11

Average assets(3)

145,382



133,393



9

140,514



126,637



11

Average loans and acceptances(3)

144,532



132,319



9

139,749



125,917



11

Net impaired loans(2)

193



213



(9)

193



213



(9)

Net impaired loans as a % of total loans and acceptances(2)

0.1 %

0.2 %





0.1 %

0.2 %





Average deposits(3)

85,911



79,826



8

82,005



76,442



7

Efficiency ratio(2)

51.4 %

54.9 %





53.3 %

55.5 %







(1) For the quarter and the year ended October 31, 2021, certain amounts have been reclassified, in particular amounts of the loan portfolio of borrowers in the ʺOil and gasʺ and ʺPipelinesʺ sectors as well as related activities, which were transferred from the Personal and Commercial segment to the Financial Markets segment. Moreover, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements (for additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022). (2) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com . (3) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period.



In the Personal and Commercial segment, net income totalled $351 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $311 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 13% increase resulting from growth in total revenues, partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses. The segment's fourth-quarter income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes grew 24% year over year. Its fourth-quarter net interest income rose 20% year over year owing to growth in personal and commercial loans and deposits as well as to a higher net interest margin, which, as a result of recent interest rate hikes, was 2.25% in fourth–quarter 2022 compared to 2.05% in fourth-quarter 2021. As for the segment's fourth-quarter non-interest income, it grew $10 million or 4% year over year.

Personal Banking's fourth-quarter total revenues increased by $25 million year over year. This increase came from an increase in net interest income driven by loan and deposit growth, from an improved deposit margin, and from an increase in credit card revenues given a notable increase in purchasing volume partly offset by a decrease in insurance revenues. Commercial Banking's fourth-quarter total revenues grew $116 million year over year, mainly due to an increase in net interest income, driven by loan and deposit growth, to an improved margin on deposits, as well as to increases in revenues from foreign exchange activities and from bankers' acceptances.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Personal and Commercial segment's non-interest expenses stood at $551 million, an 8% year-over-year increase that was mainly due to higher compensation and employee benefits (given wage growth and a greater number of employees), to operations support charges, and to investments made as part of the segment's technological evolution. At 51.4%, the segment's fourth-quarter efficiency ratio improved by 3.5 percentage points year over year as a result of strong revenue growth. The segment recorded $42 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5 million in recoveries of credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase came from higher provisions for credit losses on impaired Personal Banking loans and from higher provisions for credit losses on non-impaired Personal Banking loans (including credit card receivables) and non-impaired Commercial Banking loans recorded to reflect a less favourable macroeconomic outlook, whereas, in the fourth quarter of 2021, a more favourable macroeconomic outlook had led to reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans.

For fiscal 2022, the Personal and Commercial segment's net income totalled $1,314 million, up from $1,151 million in fiscal 2021. This increase stems mainly from 12% growth in the segment's total revenues. The segment's income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $1,885 million in fiscal 2022, a 17% year-over-year increase. Personal Banking's fiscal 2022 total revenues were up, mainly due to growth in loans and deposits and improved deposit margin (partly offset by a lower margin on loans) as well as to increases in credit card revenues, insurance revenues (reflecting a revision to actuarial reserves), and internal commission revenues related to the distribution of Wealth Management products. In addition, Commercial Banking's total revenues rose 21% owing to loan and deposit growth, to an increase in the net interest margin arising from higher interest rates in fiscal 2022, and to higher revenues from bankers' acceptances, revenues from derivative financial instruments, and revenues from foreign exchange activities.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, the Personal and Commercial segment's non-interest expenses stood at $2,149 million, a 7% year-over-year increase that was mainly due to higher compensation and employee benefits, expenses incurred for the segment's technological evolution, and higher operations support charges. Furthermore, travel and business development costs increased as activities with clients resumed. At 53.3% for the year ended October 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio improved by 2.2 percentage points versus fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, the segment recorded $97 million in provisions for credit losses compared to $40 million in fiscal 2021. This increase came mainly from provisions for credit losses on non-impaired Personal Banking loans (including credit card receivable) recorded to reflect less favourable macroeconomic conditions, whereas, in fiscal 2021, a more favourable macroeconomic environment had led to significant reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans. These increases were tempered by lower provisions for credit losses on impaired Commercial Banking loans as well as by lower provisions for credit losses on non-impaired Commercial Banking loans resulting from more favourable risk parameters in fiscal 2022.

Wealth Management

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022



2021(1)



% Change

2022



2021(1)



% Change

Operating results

































Net interest income

187



114



64

594



446



33

Fee-based revenues

347



359



(3)

1,429



1,322



8

Transaction-based and other revenues

79



88



(10)

352



398



(12)

Total revenues

613



561



9

2,375



2,166



10

Non-interest expenses

343



342



−

1,391



1,293



8

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

270



219



23

984



873



13

Provisions for credit losses

2



1







3



1







Income before income taxes

268



218



23

981



872



13

Income taxes

70



58



21

260



231



13

Net income

198



160



24

721



641



12

Average assets(2)

8,345



7,699



8

8,226



7,146



15

Average loans and acceptances(2)

7,278



6,556



11

7,132



5,998



19

Net impaired loans(3)

15



16



(6)

15



16



(6)

Average deposits(2)

37,600



33,659



12

35,325



33,934



4

Assets under administration(3)

616,165



651,530



(5)

616,165



651,530



(5)

Assets under management(3)

112,346



117,186



(4)

112,346



117,186



(4)

Efficiency ratio(3)

56.0 %

61.0 %





58.6 %

59.7 %







(1) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, certain amounts have been reclassified; in particular, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements (for additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022). (2) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (3) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .



In the Wealth Management segment, net income totalled $198 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 24% increase from $160 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment's fourth-quarter total revenues amounted to $613 million, up $52 million or 9% from $561 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This revenue growth was mainly driven by a $73 million or 64% increase in net interest income owing to higher interest rates and to growth in loan and deposit volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fee-based revenues were down 3% as there was a decrease in assets under administration and assets under management as a result of a decline in stock market performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. As for fourth-quarter transaction-based and other revenues, they were down 10% year over year given lower commissions on transactions in fourth-quarter 2022 attributable to a less favourable market.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the segment's non-interest expenses stood at $343 million, a slight $1 million year-over-year increase that was due to higher compensation and employee benefits as well as to higher operations support charges, partly offset by a decrease in variable compensation and in revenues from external management fees. At 56.0%, the segment's fourth-quarter efficiency ratio improved by 5.0 percentage points from 61.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment recorded $2 million in provisions for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, whereas $1 million in provisions for credit losses had been recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For fiscal 2022, Wealth Management's net income totalled $721 million, up 12% from $641 million in fiscal 2021. The segment's total revenues amounted to $2,375 million in fiscal 2022, a 10% increase from $2,166 million in 2021. Net interest income grew $148 million or 33% year over year owing to higher interest rates, to growth in loan and deposit volumes, and to the deposit margin. Fee-based revenues rose 8% year over year thanks to growth in average assets under administration and average assets under management as a result of net inflows into various solutions and of stronger stock market performance in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to that of fiscal 2021. As for transaction and other revenues, they decreased 12% year over year as a result of lower commission-generating trading volume during fiscal 2022. Also for fiscal 2022, Wealth Management's non-interest expenses stood at $1,391 million compared to $1,293 million in fiscal 2021, an increase that is attributable to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably the variable compensation associated with revenue growth, as well as to higher operations support charges related to the segment's business growth and initiatives. At 58.6%, the efficiency ratio for the year ended October 31, 2022 improved by 1.1 percentage points compared to 59.7% in fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, the Bank recorded $3 million in provisions for credit losses reflecting a less favourable macroeconomic environment, compared to $1 million in fiscal 2021.

Financial Markets

(taxable equivalent basis)(1)

































(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022



2021(2)



% Change

2022



2021(2)



% Change

Operating results

































Global markets



































Equities

207



175



18

979



685



43



Fixed-income

71



58



22

367



357



3



Commodities and foreign exchange

26



34



(24)

156



128



22





304



267



14

1,502



1,170



28

Corporate and investment banking

259



229



13

966



1,048



(8)

Total revenues(1)

563



496



14

2,468



2,218



11

Non-interest expenses

252



213



18

1,022



906



13

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

311



283



10

1,446



1,312



10

Provisions for credit losses

32



(40)







(23)



(24)



4

Income before income taxes

279



323



(14)

1,469



1,336



10

Income taxes(1)

74



85



(13)

389



353



10

Net income

205



238



(14)

1,080



983



10

Average assets(3)

160,778



152,001



6

154,349



151,240



2

Average loans and acceptances(3) (Corporate Banking only)

24,576



19,825



24

22,311



19,630



14

Net impaired loans(4)

91



14







91



14







Net impaired loans as a % of total loans and acceptances(4)

0.4 %

0.1 %





0.4 %

0.1 %





Average deposits(3)

49,487



47,394



4

47,242



44,006



7

Efficiency ratio(4)

44.8 %

42.9 %





41.4 %

40.8 %







(1) The Total revenues and Income taxes items of the Financial Markets segment are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Taxable equivalent basis is a calculation method that consists in grossing up certain tax-exempt income by the amount of income tax that would have been otherwise payable. For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, Total revenues were grossed up by $94 million ($40 million in 2021) and an equivalent amount was recognized in Income taxes. For the year ended October 31, 2022, Total revenues were grossed up by $277 million ($183 million in 2021) and an equivalent amount was recognized in Income taxes. The effect of these adjustments is reversed under the Other heading in the segment results. (2) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, certain amounts have been reclassified, in particular amounts of the loan portfolio of borrowers in the ʺOil and gasʺ and ʺPipelinesʺ sectors as well as related activities, which were transferred from the Personal and Commercial segment to the Financial Markets segment. In addition, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements (for additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022). (3) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (4) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .



In the Financial Markets segment, net income totalled $205 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $238 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 14% decrease resulting from higher provisions for credit losses. Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $311 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment's fourth-quarter total revenues amounted to $563 million, up $67 million or 14% from $496 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter global markets revenues rose 14% year over year, mainly due to higher revenues from equity securities and fixed-income securities, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from commodities and foreign exchange activities. Fourth-quarter corporate and investment banking revenues rose 13% year over year given an increase in revenues from merger and acquisition activity and in banking service revenues driven by growth in loan volumes, partly offset by a decrease in revenues from capital markets activities.

The segment's fourth-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $252 million, an 18% year-over-year increase that was due to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably the variable compensation associated with revenue growth, as well as to higher technology investment expenses and higher operations support charges. At 44.8%, the segment's fourth-quarter efficiency ratio compares to 42.9% in the same quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Financial Markets recorded $32 million in provisions for credit losses compared to $40 million in recoveries of credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was due to a $47 million increase in provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans resulting from reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans that had been recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 given a more favourable macroeconomic outlook during that period as well as a $25 million increase in provisions for credit losses on impaired loans compared to the same period of fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2022, the Financial Markets segment's net income totalled $1,080 million, a 10% year-over-year increase arising from growth in total revenues. The segment's income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $1,446 million in fiscal 2022, a 10% year-over-year increase. Its fiscal 2022 total revenues amounted to $2,468 million versus $2,218 million, up $250 million or 11% year over year. Global markets revenues rose 28% year over year owing to growth across every revenue category, notably revenues from equities as market conditions favoured greater client activity. As for the fiscal 2022 corporate and investment banking revenues, they were down 8% year over year, mainly due to a decrease in revenues related to capital markets activity, tempered by revenues generated by favourable merger and acquisition activity and by growth in loan volumes.

For fiscal 2022, the segment's non-interest expenses rose 13% year over year, essentially attributable to higher compensation and employee benefits, notably the variable compensation associated with revenue growth, and to higher technology investment expenses and operations support charges. At 41.4%, the segment's efficiency ratio for fiscal 2022 compares to 40.8% in fiscal 2021. Financial Markets recorded $23 million in recoveries of credit losses during fiscal 2022 compared to $24 million in recoveries of credit losses in fiscal 2021. A $78 million increase in provision for credit losses on non-impaired loans, resulting from a less favourable macroeconomic outlook in fiscal 2022, was offset by a $77 million decrease in provision for credit losses on impaired loans.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I)

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022



2021



% Change

2022



2021



% Change

Total revenues



































Credigy

88



100



(12)

439



486



(10)



ABA Bank

179



139



29

669



510



31



International

−



3







2



5













267



242



10

1,110



1,001



11

Non-interest expenses



































Credigy

32



30



7

131



139



(6)



ABA Bank

58



45



29

212



173



23



International

−



1







1



3











90



76



18

344



315



9

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

177



166



7

766



686



12

Provisions for credit losses



































Credigy

(2)



−







35



(41)









ABA Bank

12



3







31



26



19







10



3







66



(15)







Income before income taxes

167



163



2

700



701



−

Income taxes



































Credigy

12



15



(20)

57



86



(34)



ABA Bank

23



19



21

86



60



43







35



34



3

143



146



(2)

Net income



































Credigy

46



55



(16)

216



302



(28)



ABA Bank

86



72



19

340



251



35



International

−



2







1



2













132



129



2

557



555



−

Average assets(1)

20,395



17,143



19

18,890



16,150



17

Average loans and receivables(1)

16,642



13,479



23

15,283



12,558



22

Purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) loans

459



464



(1)

459



464



(1)

Net impaired loans excluding POCI loans(2)

180



40







180



40







Average deposits(1)

9,343



7,351



27

8,577



6,699



28

Efficiency ratio(2)

33.7 %

31.4 %





31.0 %

31.5 %







(1) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period. (2) For additional information on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR website at sedar.com .



In the USSF&I segment, net income totalled $132 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $129 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 2% increase attributable to the ABA Bank subsidiary, notably its revenue growth. The segment's fourth-quarter total revenues amounted to $267 million, up $25 million or 10% from $242 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This growth in total revenues was mainly driven by a $40 million increase in ABA Bank's revenues, whereas Credigy's fourth-quarter revenues declined $12 million year over year. For fiscal 2022, the segment's net income totalled $557 million, relatively stable compared to $555 million in fiscal 2021.

Credigy

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Credigy subsidiary's net income totalled $46 million, a $9 million or 16% year-over-year decrease that was essentially due to lower total revenues. The subsidiary's income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes amounted to $56 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 20% year-over-year decrease attributable to the lower revenues, which totalled $88 million in fourth-quarter 2022 versus $100 million in fourth-quarter 2021, due to an unfavourable impact of a fair value remeasurement of certain portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2022. Credigy's fourth-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $32 million, up $2 million year over year. Its fourth-quarter provisions for credit losses were $2 million lower than those of fourth-quarter 2021, mainly due to a favourable remeasurement of the POCI loan portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the Credigy subsidiary's net income totalled $216 million, a 28% year-over-year decrease that was notably due to lower revenues and significantly higher provisions for credit losses. Its income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $308 million in fiscal 2022, down 11% year over year. Credigy's fiscal 2022 total revenues amounted to $439 million, down from $486 million in fiscal 2021. While there was growth in net interest income, it was more than offset by a decrease in non-interest income, as a $26 million gain had been realized in the first quarter of 2021 upon a disposal of loan portfolios, a favourable impact of the fair value remeasurements of certain portfolios during fiscal 2021, and an unfavourable impact upon remeasurements of certain portfolios in fiscal 2022. Credigy's non-interest expenses were down $8 million year over year, mainly due to a decrease in variable compensation. Its provisions for credit losses rose $76 million year over year, whereas in fiscal 2021, reversals of allowances for credit losses on non-impaired loans had been recorded to reflect more favourable macroeconomic conditions at that time and more favourable remeasurements of POCI loan portfolios had been carried out.

ABA Bank

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the ABA Bank subsidiary's net income totalled $86 million, up $14 million or 19% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The subsidiary's fourth-quarter total revenues grew 29% year over year owing to sustained loan growth, partly offset by lower interest rates on loans. The subsidiary's fourth-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $58 million, a $13 million year-over-year increase resulting from higher compensation and employee benefits (notably due to salaries given a greater number of employees and variable compensation associated with revenue growth) and from higher occupancy expenses attributable to the subsidiary's business growth. Provisions for credit losses, which stood at $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, rose $9 million year over year, due to higher provisions for credit losses on impaired loans.

For fiscal 2022, ABA Bank's net income totalled $340 million, up 35% from fiscal 2021. Growth in the subsidiary's business activities, mainly in the form of sustained loan and deposit growth, drove total revenues up 31% year over year. This increase was, however, partly offset by lower interest rates on loans given a competitive environment in Cambodia. The subsidiary's fiscal 2022 non-interest expenses stood at $212 million, a 23% year-over-year increase that was due to the same reasons provided above for the fourth quarter. ABA Bank recorded $31 million in provisions for credit losses in fiscal 2022, which is $5 million more than last year, as provisions for credit losses on impaired loans increased to reflect the end of COVID-19 relief measures that had been granted to the subsidiary's clients.

Other

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022

2021(1)

2022

2021(1)

Operating results

















Net interest income(2)

(155)

(106)

(536)

(379)

Non-interest income(2)

(25)

88

201

306

Total revenues

(180)

(18)

(335)

(73)

Non-interest expenses

110

126

324

381

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

(290)

(144)

(659)

(454)

Provisions for credit losses

1

−

2

−

Income before income taxes

(291)

(144)

(661)

(454)

Income taxes (recovery)(2)

(143)

(75)

(372)

(264)

Net loss

(148)

(69)

(289)

(190)

Non-controlling interests

−

−

(1)

−

Net loss attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

(148)

(69)

(288)

(190)

Specified items after income taxes(3)

−

(7)

−

(7)

Net loss – Adjusted(3)

(148)

(62)

(289)

(183)

Average assets(4)

74,921

61,352

71,868

62,333



(1) For the quarter and year ended October 31, 2021, certain amounts have been reclassified. (2) For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, Net interest income was reduced by $65 million ($39 million in 2021), Non-interest income was reduced by $30 million ($2 million in 2021), and an equivalent amount was recorded in Income taxes. For the year ended October 31, 2022, Net interest income was reduced by $234 million ($181 million in 2021), Non-interest income was reduced by $48 million ($8 million in 2021), and an equivalent amount was recorded in Income taxes. These adjustments include a reversal of the taxable equivalent of the Financial Markets segment and the Other heading. Taxable equivalent basis is a calculation method that consists in grossing up certain tax-exempt income by the amount of income tax that would have otherwise been payable. (3) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 2 to 4 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (4) Represents an average of the daily balances for the period.



For the Other heading of segment results, there was a net loss of $148 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $69 million in the same quarter of 2021. This change in net loss stems essentially from a decrease in total revenues, attributable to a lower contribution from treasury activities, as well as higher gains on investments in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was tempered, however, by a reduction in non-interest expenses, mainly due to the pension plan expense.

The specified items, net of income taxes, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 had consisted of $7 million in intangible asset impairment losses. The fourth–quarter net loss stood at $148 million compared to a $62 million adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, net loss stood at $289 million compared to a net loss of $190 million in fiscal 2021. This change in net loss was due to a decrease in total revenues arising mainly from a lower contribution from treasury activities and from lower gains on investments in fiscal 2022. This decrease was partly offset by a reduction in non-interest expenses, notably variable compensation, the pension plan expense, and a $20 million reversal of the provision for the compensatory tax on salaries paid in Quebec. In fiscal 2021, the net loss had included a $33 million gain on a remeasurement of the previously held equity interest in Flinks and a $30 million loss ($26 million net of income taxes) related to the fair value measurement of the Bank's equity interest in Afrasia.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2022

As at October 31, 2021(1)

% Change

Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

31,870

33,879

(6)

Securities

109,719

106,304

3

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

26,486

7,516

252

Loans and acceptances, net of allowances

206,744

182,689

13

Other

28,921

25,233

15







403,740

355,621

14

Liabilities and equity













Deposits

266,394

240,938

11

Other

114,101

95,233

20

Subordinated debt

1,499

768

95

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 21,744

18,679

16

Non-controlling interests

2

3

(33)







403,740

355,621

14



(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.



Assets

As at October 31, 2022, the Bank had total assets of $403.7 billion, a $48.1 billion or 14% increase from $355.6 billion as at October 31, 2021. Cash and deposits with financial institutions, totalling $31.9 billion as at October 31, 2022, decreased by $2.0 billion, mainly due to a decrease in deposits with the Bank of Canada, partly offset by an increase in deposits with the U.S. Federal Reserve. The high level of cash and deposits with financial institutions is explained in part by the excess liquidity related to the accommodative monetary policies that have been applied by central banks since 2020.

As at October 31, 2022, securities totalled $109.7 billion, increasing $3.4 billion since October 31, 2021. Securities at fair value through profit or loss increased by $2.6 billion or 3%, essentially due to increases in securities issued or guaranteed by the Canadian government and by U.S. Treasury, other U.S. agencies and other foreign governments, partly offset by a decrease in equity securities. Securities other than those measured at fair value through profit or loss were also up, rising $0.8 billion. Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed rose $19.0 billion, an increase that is mainly related to the activities of the Financial Markets segment and of Treasury.

Totalling $206.7 billion as at October 31, 2022, loans and acceptances, net of allowances for credit losses, rose $24.0 billion or 13% since October 31, 2021. The following table provides a breakdown of the main loan and acceptance portfolios.

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2022

As at October 31, 2021



Loans and acceptances











Residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit

109,648

99,146



Personal

15,804

14,449



Credit card

2,389

2,150



Business and government

79,858

67,942









207,699

183,687



Allowances for credit losses

(955)

(998)









206,744

182,689







Since October 31, 2021, residential mortgages (including home equity lines of credit) rose $10.5 billion or 11% due to sustained demand for mortgage credit in the Personal and Commercial segment, as well as to the activities of the Financial Markets segment and the ABA Bank and Credigy subsidiaries. Also since October 31, 2021, personal loans were up as a result of business activity at Personal Banking and ABA Bank, credit card receivables were up as the consumer spending habits of clients gradually resumed and resulted in an increase in purchasing volume, and loans and acceptances to business and government were up $12.0 billion or 18%, mainly due to business growth at Commercial Banking, in corporate banking financial services, and at ABA Bank.

Impaired loans include loans classified in Stage 3 of the expected credit loss model and the POCI loans of the Credigy subsidiary. As at October 31, 2022, gross impaired loans stood at $1,271 million compared to $1,126 million as at October 31, 2021. As for net impaired loans, they totalled $1,030 million as at October 31, 2022 compared to $836 million as at October 31, 2021. Net impaired loans excluding POCI loans amounted to $479 million, rising $196 million from $283 million as at October 31, 2021. This increase was essentially due to the loan portfolio of the Financial Markets segment and to the loan portfolio of ABA Bank, as the COVID-19 relief measures that had been granted to this subsidiary's clients ceased. The increase was partly offset by decreases in the net impaired loans of the Commercial Banking loan portfolio and of the Credigy loan portfolio (excluding POCI loans). Net POCI loans stood at $551 million as at October 31, 2022 compared to $553 million as at October 31, 2021.

Other assets totalled $28.9 billion as at October 31, 2022, rising $3.7 billion since October 31, 2021, mainly due to an increase in derivative financial instruments related to the activities of the Financial Markets segment, which were up $2.0 billion, as well as to a $1.4 billion increase in receivables, prepaid expenses and other items.

Liabilities

As at October 31, 2022, the Bank had total liabilities of $382.0 billion compared to $336.9 billion as at October 31, 2021.

The Bank's total deposit liability stood at $266.4 billion as at October 31, 2022, rising $25.5 billion or 11% from $240.9 billion as at October 31, 2021. At $78.8 billion as at October 31, 2022, personal deposits increased $8.7 billion since October 31, 2021. This increase was driven by business growth in Personal Banking, in both the Wealth Management and Financial Markets segments, and at ABA Bank.

Business and government deposits totalled $184.2 billion as at October 31, 2022, rising $16.3 billion since October 31, 2021. This increase came from the funding activities of the Financial Markets segment and of Treasury, including $2.0 billion in deposits subject to bank recapitalization (bail-in) conversion regulations, as well as from business and government deposits arising from the business activities of Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. Deposits from deposit-taking institutions stood at $3.4 billion as at October 31, 2022, rising $0.4 billion since October 31, 2021.

Other liabilities stood at $114.1 billion as at October 31, 2022, rising $18.9 billion since October 31, 2021, essentially due to a $16.2 billion increase in obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned. Obligations related to securities sold short and liabilities related to transferred receivables were also up, rising $1.5 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

Subordinated debt increased since October 31, 2021 as a result of the $750 million issuance, on July 25, 2022, of medium-term notes, partly offset by the US$7 million redemption, on August 31, 2022, of debentures denominated in foreign currency.

Equity

As at October 31, 2022, equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments totalled $21.7 billion, rising $3.0 billion from $18.7 billion since October 31, 2021. This increase was due to net income net of dividends, to the $500 million issuance of LRCN – Series 3, to the issuances of common shares under the Stock Option Plan, to the net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, and to accumulated other comprehensive income, notably net unrealized foreign currency translation gains on investments in foreign operations. These increases were partly offset by the repurchase of common shares for cancellation and by remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans.

Income Taxes

Notice of Assessment

In September 2022, the Bank was reassessed by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for additional income tax and interest of approximately $150 million (including estimated provincial tax and interest) in respect of certain Canadian dividends received by the Bank during the 2017 taxation year.

In prior fiscal years, the Bank had been reassessed for additional income tax and interest of approximately $725 million (including provincial tax and interest) in respect of certain Canadian dividends received by the Bank during the 2012-2016 taxation years.

In the reassessments, the CRA alleges that the dividends were received as part of a "dividend rental arrangement".

The CRA may issue reassessments to the Bank for taxation years subsequent to 2017 in regard to activities similar to those that were the subject of the above-mentioned reassessments. The Bank remains confident that its tax position was appropriate and intends to vigorously defend its position. As a result, no amount has been recognized in the consolidated financial statements as at October 31, 2022.

Proposed Legislations

On November 4, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-32 – An Act to implement certain provisions of the fall economic statement table in Parliament on November 3, 2022 and certain provisions of the budget tabled in Parliament on April 7, 2022 to implement tax measures applicable to certain entities of banking and life insurer groups, as presented in its budget of April 7, 2022. These tax measures include the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD), which is a one-time 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, and also include a 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate. The amount of CRD for the Bank is estimated at $32 million. Since these tax measures were not substantively enacted at the reporting date, no amount has been recognized in the Bank's consolidated financial statements as at October 31, 2022.

Event After the Consolidated Balance Sheet



Repurchase of Common Shares

On November 29, 2022, the Bank's Board of Directors approved a normal course issuer bid, beginning December 12, 2022, to repurchase for cancellation up to 7,000,000 common shares (representing approximately 2.08% of its outstanding common shares) over the 12-month period ending December 11, 2023. Any repurchase through the Toronto Stock Exchange will be done at market prices. The common shares may also be repurchased through other means authorized by the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable regulations, including private agreements or share repurchase programs under issuer bid exemption orders issued by the securities regulators. A private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulator will be done at a discount to the prevailing market price. The amounts that are paid above the average book value of the common shares are charged to Retained earnings. This normal course issuer bid is subject to the approval of OSFI and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Capital Management

As at October 31, 2022, the Bank's CET1, Tier 1, and Total capital ratios were, respectively, 12.7%, 15.4% and 16.9%, compared to ratios of, respectively, 12.4%, 15.0% and 15.9% as at October 31, 2021. All of the capital ratios have therefore increased since October 31, 2021, essentially due to net income net of dividends and to common share issuances under the Stock Option Plan. These factors were partly offset by growth in RWA, common share repurchases, and the impact of the transitional measures applicable to ECL provisioning, of which the scaling factor decreased from 50% to 25%. The increase in the Tier 1 capital ratio was also due to the $500 million issuance of limited recourse capital notes, i.e., Limited Recourse Capital Notes (LRCN) – Series 3, on September 8, 2022. The increase in the Total capital ratio was also due to the $750 million issuance of medium-term notes on July 25, 2022. As at October 31, 2022, the leverage ratio was 4.5% compared to 4.4% as at October 31, 2021. The growth in Tier 1 capital was partly offset by growth in total exposure, which will continue to benefit, until April 1, 2023, from the temporary measure permitted by OSFI with respect to the exclusion of exposures from central bank reserves.

As at October 31, 2022, the Bank's TLAC ratio and TLAC leverage ratio were, respectively, 27.7% and 8.1%, compared with 26.3% and 7.8%, respectively, as at October 31, 2021. The increase in the TLAC ratio was due to the same factors as those provided for the Total capital ratio and to the net TLAC instrument issuances during the period. The increase in the TLAC leverage ratio was due to the same factors as those provided for the leverage ratio and to the net TLAC instrument issuances.

During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, the Bank was in compliance with all of OSFI's regulatory capital, leverage, and TLAC requirements.

Regulatory Capital(1), Leverage Ratio(1) and TLAC(2)

(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2022



As at October 31, 2021









Adjusted(3)









Adjusted(3)









Capital



























CET1

14,763



14,818



12,866



12,973





Tier 1

17,906



17,961



15,515



15,622





Total

19,727



19,727



16,643



16,643



Risk-weighted assets

116,840



116,840



104,358



104,358

































Total exposure

401,780



401,780



351,160



351,160

































Capital ratios



























CET1

12.6 %

12.7 %

12.3 %

12.4 %



Tier 1

15.3 %

15.4 %

14.9 %

15.0 %



Total

16.9 %

16.9 %

15.9 %

15.9 %

Leverage ratio

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.4 %

Available TLAC(2)

32,351



32,351



27,492



27,492



TLAC ratio(2)

27.7 %

27.7 %

26.3 %

26.3 %

TLAC leverage ratio(2)

8.1 %

8.1 %

7.8 %

7.8 %



(1) Capital, risk-weighted assets, total exposure, the capital ratios, and the leverage ratio are calculated in accordance with the Basel III rules, as set out in OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline and Leverage Requirements Guideline. (2) Available TLAC, the TLAC ratio, and the TLAC leverage ratio are calculated in accordance with OSFI's Total Loss Absorbing Capacity Guideline. (3) Adjusted amounts are calculated in accordance with the Basel III rules, as set out in OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements Guideline, and exclude the transitional measure for provisioning expected credit losses.



Dividends

On November 29, 2022, the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of 97 cents per common share, up 5 cents or 5%, payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 26, 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)









As at October 31, 2022

As at October 31, 2021(1)



















Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions





31,870

33,879

















Securities













At fair value through profit or loss





87,375

84,811

At fair value through other comprehensive income





8,828

9,583

At amortized cost





13,516

11,910











109,719

106,304



















Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements















and securities borrowed





26,486

7,516



















Loans













Residential mortgage





80,129

72,542

Personal





45,323

41,053

Credit card





2,389

2,150

Business and government





73,317

61,106











201,158

176,851

Customers' liability under acceptances



6,541

6,836

Allowances for credit losses





(955)

(998)











206,744

182,689



















Other













Derivative financial instruments





18,547

16,484

Investments in associates and joint ventures



140

225

Premises and equipment





1,397

1,216

Goodwill





1,519

1,504

Intangible assets





1,360

1,274

Other assets





5,958

4,530











28,921

25,233











403,740

355,621



















Liabilities and equity













Deposits





266,394

240,938



















Other













Acceptances





6,541

6,836

Obligations related to securities sold short





21,817

20,266

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements















and securities loaned





33,473

17,293

Derivative financial instruments





19,632

19,367

Liabilities related to transferred receivables





26,277

25,170

Other liabilities





6,361

6,301











114,101

95,233



















Subordinated debt





1,499

768



















Equity













Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments













Preferred shares and other equity instruments





3,150

2,650

Common shares





3,196

3,160

Contributed surplus





56

47

Retained earnings





15,140

12,854

Accumulated other comprehensive income





202

(32)











21,744

18,679

Non-controlling interests





2

3











21,746

18,682











403,740

355,621





















(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.



Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)







Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31







2022

2021(1)

2022

2021(1)























Interest income

















Loans

2,400

1,369

7,136

5,460

Securities at fair value through profit or loss

393

263

1,548

1,092

Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

54

44

163

181

Securities at amortized cost

107

43

263

178

Deposits with financial institutions

247

19

435

76







3,201

1,738

9,545

6,987























Interest expense

















Deposits

1,586

405

3,291

1,635

Liabilities related to transferred receivables

147

102

472

372

Subordinated debt

15

4

28

17

Other

246

37

483

180







1,994

548

4,274

2,204

Net interest income(2)

1,207

1,190

5,271

4,783























Non-interest income

















Underwriting and advisory fees

94

80

324

415

Securities brokerage commissions

42

50

204

238

Mutual fund revenues

141

149

587

563

Investment management and trust service fees

244

251

997

900

Credit fees

125

126

490

506

Card revenues

47

42

186

148

Deposit and payment service charges

78

70

298

274

Trading revenues (losses)

229

55

543

268

Gains (losses) on non-trading securities, net

(3)

20

113

151

Insurance revenues, net

26

33

158

131

Foreign exchange revenues, other than trading

57

45

211

202

Share in the net income of associates and joint ventures

4

6

28

23

Other

43

94

242

325







1,127

1,021

4,381

4,144

Total revenues

2,334

2,211

9,652

8,927























Non-interest expenses

















Compensation and employee benefits

831

754

3,284

3,027

Occupancy

83

75

312

299

Technology

227

237

915

871

Communications

13

11

57

53

Professional fees

68

75

249

246

Other

124

116

413

407







1,346

1,268

5,230

4,903

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

988

943

4,422

4,024

Provisions for credit losses

87

(41)

145

2

Income before income taxes

901

984

4,277

4,022

Income taxes

163

215

894

882

Net income

738

769

3,383

3,140























Net income attributable to

















Preferred shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

30

26

107

123

Common shareholders

708

743

3,277

3,017

Bank shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

738

769

3,384

3,140

Non-controlling interests

−

−

(1)

−







738

769

3,383

3,140























Earnings per share (dollars)



















Basic

2.10

2.20

9.72

8.95



Diluted

2.08

2.17

9.61

8.85

Dividends per common share (dollars)

0.92

0.71

3.58

2.84

























(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022. (2) Net interest income includes dividend income. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)











Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31





2022

2021(1)

2022

2021(1)

Net income

738

769

3,383

3,140





























Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes



















Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income





















Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

322

(37)

471

(314)







Net foreign currency translation (gains) losses on investments in foreign operations

























reclassified to net income

−

16

−

16







Impact of hedging net foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(97)

9

(138)

95









225

(12)

333

(203)





Net change in debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income























Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

(21)

(13)

(197)

6







Net (gains) losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive

























income reclassified to net income

10

7

91

(34)







Change in allowances for credit losses on debt securities at fair value through

























other comprehensive income reclassified to net income

1

(1)

1

(2)













(10)

(7)

(105)

(30)





Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(50)

129

(25)

280







Net (gains) losses on designated derivative financial instruments reclassified to net income

10

9

33

26













(40)

138

8

306





Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

−

−

(2)

−































Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income





















Remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans

(257)

28

(126)

475





Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

(1)

5

(27)

64





Net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities























designated at fair value through profit or loss

10

17

601

(12)













(248)

50

448

527

Total other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

(73)

169

682

600

Comprehensive income

665

938

4,065

3,740

Comprehensive income attributable to



















Bank shareholders and holders of other equity instruments

665

938

4,066

3,753



Non-controlling interests

−

−

(1)

(13)







665

938

4,065

3,740































(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cont.)

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)

Income Taxes – Other Comprehensive Income

The following table presents the income tax expense or recovery for each component of other comprehensive income.









Quarter ended October 31

Year ended October 31







2022

2021

2022

2021

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income



















Net foreign currency translation adjustments





















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

(9)

1

(13)

10





Net foreign currency translation (gains) losses on investments in foreign operations reclassified to net income

−

2

−

2





Impact of hedging net foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(19)

2

(28)

24













(28)

5

(41)

36



Net change in debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income





















Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

(8)

(5)

(71)

2





Net (gains) losses on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income























reclassified to net income

3

2

32

(12)





Change in allowances for credit losses on debt securities at fair value through























other comprehensive income reclassified to net income

−

−

−

−













(5)

(3)

(39)

(10)



Net change in cash flow hedges





















Net gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(18)

47

(9)

100





Net (gains) losses on designated derivative financial instruments reclassified to net income

4

3

12

9













(14)

50

3

109



Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

1

−

−

−

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income



















Remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans

(92)

10

(45)

170



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (1)

3

(10)

24



Net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities





















designated at fair value through profit or loss

4

6

216

(5)





(89)

19

161

189







(135)

71

84

324

































Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)







Year ended October 31











2022

2021(1)





















Preferred shares and other equity instruments at beginning







2,650

2,950

Issuances of preferred shares and other equity instruments







500

500

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity instruments for cancellation







−

(800)

Preferred shares and other equity instruments at end







3,150

2,650





















Common shares at beginning







3,160

3,057

Issuances of common shares pursuant to the Stock Option Plan







61

104

Repurchases of common shares for cancellation







(24)

−

Impact of shares purchased or sold for trading







(1)

(1)

Common shares at end







3,196

3,160





















Contributed surplus at beginning







47

47

Stock option expense







17

11

Stock options exercised







(7)

(11)

Other







(1)

−

Contributed surplus at end







56

47





















Retained earnings at beginning







12,854

10,444

Impact of an accounting policy change as at November 1, 2020







−

(137)

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments







3,384

3,140

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on other equity instruments







(119)

(131)

Dividends on common shares







(1,206)

(958)

Premium paid on common shares repurchased for cancellation







(221)

−

Issuance expenses for shares and other equity instruments, net of income taxes







(4)

(4)

Remeasurements of pension plans and other post-employment benefit plans







(126)

475

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income







(27)

64

Net fair value change attributable to the credit risk on financial liabilities

















designated at fair value through profit or loss







601

(12)

Impact of a financial liability resulting from put options written to non-controlling interests







(8)

(25)

Other







12

(2)

Retained earnings at end







15,140

12,854





















Accumulated other comprehensive income at beginning







(32)

(118)

Net foreign currency translation adjustments







333

(190)

Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income







(105)

(30)

Net change in gains (losses) on cash flow hedges





8

306

Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures







(2)

−

Accumulated other comprehensive income at end







202

(32)

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments







21,744

18,679



















Non-controlling interests at beginning







3

3

Non-controlling interest from the acquisition of Flinks Technology Inc.







−

3

Purchase of the non-controlling interest of the Credigy Ltd. subsidiary







−

10

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests







(1)

−

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests







−

(13)

Non-controlling interests at end







2

3





















Equity







21,746

18,682



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income





As at October 31, 2022

As at October 31, 2021

Accumulated other comprehensive income









Net foreign currency translation adjustments

204

(129)

Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

(34)

71

Net gains (losses) on instruments designated as cash flow hedges

31

23

Share in the other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

1

3





202

(32)































(1) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect an accounting policy change applicable to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.



Segment Disclosures

(unaudited) (millions of Canadian dollars)

The Bank carries out its activities in four business segments, which are defined below. For presentation purposes, other activities are grouped in the Other heading. Each reportable segment is distinguished by services offered, type of clientele, and marketing strategy. The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2021. This presentation reflects the fact that the loan portfolio of borrowers in the ʺOil and gasʺ and ʺPipelinesʺ sectors as well as related activities, which had previously been reported in the Personal and Commercial segment, is now reported in the Financial Markets segment. The Bank made this change to better align the monitoring of its activities with its management structure.

Personal and Commercial

The Personal and Commercial segment encompasses the banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals, advisors, and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment comprises investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks.

Financial Markets

The Financial Markets segment encompasses corporate banking and investment banking and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I)

The USSF&I segment encompasses the specialty finance expertise provided by the Credigy subsidiary; the activities of the ABA Bank subsidiary, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets.

Other

This heading encompasses treasury activities; liquidity management; Bank funding; asset/liability management activities; the activities of the Flinks subsidiary, a fintech company specialized in financial data aggregation and distribution; certain specified items; and the unallocated portion of corporate units.

Results by Business Segment























Quarter ended October 31(1)



Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets



USSF&I

Other





Total

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

















































Net interest income(2) 785

654

187

114

113

287

277

241

(155)

(106)

1,207

1,190 Non-interest income(2)(3) 286

276

426

447

450

209

(10)

1

(25)

88

1,127

1,021 Total revenues 1,071

930

613

561

563

496

267

242

(180)

(18)

2,334

2,211 Non-interest expenses 551

511

343

342

252

213

90

76

110

126

1,346

1,268 Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 520

419

270

219

311

283

177

166

(290)

(144)

988

943 Provisions for credit losses 42

(5)

2

1

32

(40)

10

3

1

−

87

(41) Income before income taxes (recovery) 478

424

268

218

279

323

167

163

(291)

(144)

901

984 Income taxes (recovery)(2) 127

113

70

58

74

85

35

34

(143)

(75)

163

215 Net income 351

311

198

160

205

238

132

129

(148)

(69)

738

769 Non-controlling interests −

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

−

− Net income attributable















































to the Bank's shareholders and holders of other equity instruments 351

311

198

160

205

238

132

129

(148)

(69)

738

769 Average assets(4) 145,382

133,393

8,345

7,699

160,778

152,001

20,395

17,143

74,921

61,352

409,821

371,588 Total assets 146,915

135,209

8,363

7,914

157,803

141,007

21,217

17,393

69,442

54,098

403,740

355,621