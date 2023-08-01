Acquisition aligned with National Bank's commitment to the Canadian Tech industry



Accelerates growth of the Technology and Innovation Banking group across Canada

Excellent fit with National Bank's track-record with entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial culture

Support for dynamic Canadian technology-based companies that drive innovation

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank (the "Bank") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the commercial loan portfolio of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Bank will acquire a portfolio in the Technology, Life Science and Global Fund Banking sectors, further diversifying its commercial loan portfolio across Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately CAD 1 billion in loan commitments of which around CAD 325 million are outstanding. The assets will be integrated into National Bank's Technology and Innovation Banking Group, under the leadership of Tuyen Vo, Head of this group since 2019.

For over 25 years, the Bank has been supporting companies and investors in the tech sector. Through a team of dedicated experts, the Bank offers full-service banking and tailored advice on venture-lending products, growth and M&A financing, treasury and foreign exchange management, investment banking advisory and private management services, as well as direct investments in fintechs via its corporate venture capital arm.

"With this acquisition and following years of high growth by the Technology and Innovation Banking Group, the Bank strengthens its presence in the tech industry across Canada," said Michael Denham, Executive Vice-President, Commercial and Private Banking at National Bank. "As the Bank keeps expanding, we are thrilled to support Canadian innovation in sectors that offer solutions to the many challenges our society is facing. We are upbeat about the future of technology-based companies and this acquisition demonstrates this."

Closing is expected in the coming weeks and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice supervising the proceedings of Silicon Valley Bank under the Winding Up and Restructuring Act (Canada). The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the Bank's consolidated results.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Bank, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, the risks associated with changes in general economic conditions, and changes made to guidelines on risk-weighted capital and their interpretation. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About National Bank of Canada

With $418 billion in assets as at April 30, 2023, National Bank of Canada , together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Debby Cordeiro, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-0538