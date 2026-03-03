MONTREAL, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), will speak at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on March 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (ET).

The webcast link is accessible via National Bank's website at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

