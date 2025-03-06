MONTREAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) announced today the release and filing with securities regulators of the notice of its annual meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Meeting") and its Management Proxy Circular.

With these publications, the Bank is inviting its shareholders to express their position on various topics submitted to a vote such as director nominees, the approach to executive compensation, the appointment of the independent auditor, as well as the Bank's governance practices. It is also an opportunity for the Bank to communicate its achievements, current projects as well as report on its commitments to ensure its continued success.

The Circular can be consulted on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+. The Meeting will be held in Calgary at the Fairmont Palliser, in a hybrid format, on April 24, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (MDT), or 11:30 a.m. (EDT). Participants who wish to attend the Meeting either in person, via live webcast or by phone are asked to go to nbc.ca for information on how to participate.

The Bank also announced that its Corporate Social Responsibility Statement is now available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.

About National Bank of Canada

With $484 billion in assets as at January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

