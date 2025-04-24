MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2025, was elected as director of the Bank during the annual meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

The Board of Directors welcomes Scott Burrows, Sarah Morgan-Silvester, and Irfhan Rawji who have been elected as members of the Board for the first time.

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD Pierre Blouin Elected 216,383,780 99.44 1,223,904 0.56 Pierre Boivin Elected 210,871,533 96.90 6,736,198 3.10 Scott Burrows Elected 216,667,420 99.57 940,263 0.43 Yvon Charest Elected 210,790,691 96.87 6,817,040 3.13 Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 216,270,496 99.39 1,337,236 0.61 Laurent Ferreira Elected 216,559,704 99.52 1,048,028 0.48 Annick Guérard Elected 215,769,251 99.16 1,838,480 0.84 Karen Kinsley Elected 214,705,352 98.67 2,902,380 1.33 Lynn Loewen Elected 214,907,811 98.76 2,699,921 1.24 Rebecca McKillican Elected 216,226,624 99.37 1,381,107 0.63 Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Elected 216,215,379 99.36 1,392,353 0.64 Sarah Morgan-Silvester Elected 216,993,846 99.72 613,886 0.28 Robert Paré Elected 213,251,312 98.00 4,356,419 2.00 Pierre Pomerleau Elected 216,430,015 99.46 1,177,717 0.54 Irfhan Rawji Elected 217,254,466 99.84 353,266 0.16 Macky Tall Elected 215,368,672 98.97 2,239,059 1.03

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting of shareholders are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.

