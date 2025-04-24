News provided byNational Bank of Canada
MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2025, was elected as director of the Bank during the annual meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.
The Board of Directors welcomes Scott Burrows, Sarah Morgan-Silvester, and Irfhan Rawji who have been elected as members of the Board for the first time.
Here are the detailed results of the votes:
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
OUTCOME
|
FOR
|
% FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
% WITHHELD
|
Pierre Blouin
|
Elected
|
216,383,780
|
99.44
|
1,223,904
|
0.56
|
Pierre Boivin
|
Elected
|
210,871,533
|
96.90
|
6,736,198
|
3.10
|
Scott Burrows
|
Elected
|
216,667,420
|
99.57
|
940,263
|
0.43
|
Yvon Charest
|
Elected
|
210,790,691
|
96.87
|
6,817,040
|
3.13
|
Patricia Curadeau-Grou
|
Elected
|
216,270,496
|
99.39
|
1,337,236
|
0.61
|
Laurent Ferreira
|
Elected
|
216,559,704
|
99.52
|
1,048,028
|
0.48
|
Annick Guérard
|
Elected
|
215,769,251
|
99.16
|
1,838,480
|
0.84
|
Karen Kinsley
|
Elected
|
214,705,352
|
98.67
|
2,902,380
|
1.33
|
Lynn Loewen
|
Elected
|
214,907,811
|
98.76
|
2,699,921
|
1.24
|
Rebecca McKillican
|
Elected
|
216,226,624
|
99.37
|
1,381,107
|
0.63
|
Arielle Meloul-Wechsler
|
Elected
|
216,215,379
|
99.36
|
1,392,353
|
0.64
|
Sarah Morgan-Silvester
|
Elected
|
216,993,846
|
99.72
|
613,886
|
0.28
|
Robert Paré
|
Elected
|
213,251,312
|
98.00
|
4,356,419
|
2.00
|
Pierre Pomerleau
|
Elected
|
216,430,015
|
99.46
|
1,177,717
|
0.54
|
Irfhan Rawji
|
Elected
|
217,254,466
|
99.84
|
353,266
|
0.16
|
Macky Tall
|
Elected
|
215,368,672
|
98.97
|
2,239,059
|
1.03
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting of shareholders are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.
About National Bank of Canada
With $484 billion in assets as at January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.
