April 24, 2025

MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2025, was elected as director of the Bank during the annual meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

The Board of Directors welcomes Scott Burrows, Sarah Morgan-Silvester, and Irfhan Rawji who have been elected as members of the Board for the first time.

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Pierre Blouin

Elected

216,383,780

99.44

1,223,904

0.56

Pierre Boivin

Elected

210,871,533

96.90

6,736,198

3.10

Scott Burrows

Elected

216,667,420

99.57

940,263

0.43

Yvon Charest

Elected

210,790,691

96.87

6,817,040

3.13

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

216,270,496

99.39

1,337,236

0.61

Laurent Ferreira

Elected

216,559,704

99.52

1,048,028

0.48

Annick Guérard

Elected

215,769,251

99.16

1,838,480

0.84

Karen Kinsley

Elected

214,705,352

98.67

2,902,380

1.33

Lynn Loewen

Elected

214,907,811

98.76

2,699,921

1.24

Rebecca McKillican

Elected

216,226,624

99.37

1,381,107

0.63

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler

Elected

216,215,379

99.36

1,392,353

0.64

Sarah Morgan-Silvester

Elected

216,993,846

99.72

613,886

0.28

Robert Paré

Elected

213,251,312

98.00

4,356,419

2.00

Pierre Pomerleau

Elected

216,430,015

99.46

1,177,717

0.54

Irfhan Rawji

Elected

217,254,466

99.84

353,266

0.16

Macky Tall

Elected

215,368,672

98.97

2,239,059

1.03

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual meeting of shareholders are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.

About National Bank of Canada

With $484 billion in assets as at January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

