MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced today that none of its outstanding 16,000,000 Series 38 Shares will be converted on November 15, 2022, into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series 39 (NVCC) (the "Series 39 Shares").

During the conversion period, 82,826 Series 38 Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 39 Shares, which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as per the terms of the Series 38 Shares described in the prospectus supplement dated June 5, 2017.

As a result, no Series 39 Shares will be issued on November 15, 2022, and holders of Series 38 Shared will retain their shares.

The Series 38 Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NA.PR.C. The annual dividend rate for such shares for the five-year period commencing on November 16, 2022, and ending on November 15, 2027, will be 7.027%.

