National Bank Investments Announces Changes Relating to a NBI Fund

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today the name change of the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund, a reduction in its management and administration fees and a change to the management fee reduction plan for high net worth investors (the "Reduction Plan").

Name change

On or about August 31, 2026, the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund will be renamed as follows:

Current Name New Name NBI Floating Rate Income Fund NBI Ultra Short-Term Fixed Income Fund

Management and administration fee reductions

Effective on or about August 31, 2026, management and administration fees for the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund series listed in the table below will be reduced as follows:

Funds and Series Management fees Administration fees Current New Current New NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (Investor, Investor-2, Advisor, Advisor-2 and T Series) 1.05 % 0.75 % 0.10 % 0.05 % NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (F and FT Series) 0.55 % 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.05 %

Change to the Reduction Plan

Effective on or about September 8, 2026, NBI will discontinue the Reduction Plan applicable to the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund. For further details regarding the Reduction Plan, please consult the "Management fee reduction plan for high net worth investors" section in the Simplified Prospectus of the NBI Funds and NBI ETFs.

All the aforementioned changes will be included in an amendment to the simplified prospectus of the NBI Funds and NBI ETFs which will be filed on the SEDAR+ website and on the NBI website.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2026, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $128 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]