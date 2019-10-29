National Bank Investments Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Hatem Zarrouk, Regional Vice President, National Bank Investments Inc., joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF (NUBF). NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. National Bank Investments is an investment fund management firm which manufactures and distributes mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. NUBF commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on October 21, 2019.