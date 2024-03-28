MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI" or the "Investment Fund Manager") and Evovest Inc. ("Evovest" or the "Portfolio Manager") (together, the "Promoters") announced today the launch of the Evovest Global Equity ETF (the "ETF"). The ETF has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the Evovest Global Equity ETF with National Bank Investments, a significant milestone that reflects our continued evolution and team efforts. Through this collaboration, we can significantly expand our reach and introduce our innovative investment approach to a broader pool of investors," said Carl Dussault, President and CEO of Evovest.

NBI will act as Investment Fund Manager of the ETF and Evovest will act as Portfolio Manager of the ETF.

The ETF will commence trading on the TSX today.

Exchange-Traded Fund Ticker Symbol (TSX) Management Fee1 Evovest Global Equity ETF EVO 0.73 %

1 The annual management fee is based on the average daily net asset value of the ETF. The management fee, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

The Investment Fund Manager also announced that as of today, the full 0,73% management fee has been waived until June 30, 2024 (the "Rebate Period"). When the Rebate Period ends, the ETF's management fee will revert to 0.73%.

The ETF's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. It invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other investment funds, in a diverse portfolio comprised primarily of common shares of companies located around the world. In selecting securities for its portfolio, the portfolio manager relies on its proprietary machine learning models ("ML models"). ML models are quantitative algorithms that generate predictive results based on the historical data it is asked to treat.

About the Evovest Global Equity ETF

The Evovest Global Equity ETF is offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. The ETFs' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. For more information about the Evovest Global Equity Fund, visit etf.evovest.com.

About Evovest Inc.

Evovest Inc. ("Evovest") is an innovative equity portfolio manager. Evovest's systematic investment process follows a scientific approach by combining fundamental analysis expertise and a deep knowledge of machine learning. In addition to being a certified B Corp, Evovest is a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Tobacco-Free Finance Pledge. For more information about Evovest and its mission, visit www.evovest.com or consult its LinkedIn page.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at December 31, 2023, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $81.86 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

