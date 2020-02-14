National Bank Investments announces a portfolio manager change

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today a change of portfolio manager for the NBI High Yield Bond Fund and the NBI High Yield Bond Private Portfolio (the "funds").

On or about February 24, 2020, National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT") will be appointed as portfolio manager to the funds and investment decisions will be delegated to J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. ("JPMIM"). JPMIM will act as the funds' sub-advisor, with NBT ensuring that their decisions remain compliant within this given mandate.

The investment objective of the funds remains unchanged. However, the NBI High Yield Bond Fund will modify its investment strategy to allow it to invest 100% in underlying funds. This change is in line with the governance process of NBI's open architecture structure.

NBI also announces the termination of the NBI Tactical Fixed Income Private Portfolio, effective immediately.

The change will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds, which will be available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) as well as on the National Bank Investments website (www.nbinvestments.ca).

