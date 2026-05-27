MONTREAL, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada's (TSX: NA) Board of Directors announces an increase of 8 cents per common share to $1.32 per common share for the quarter ending July 31, 2026. This dividend is payable on August 1, 2026, to common shareholders of record on June 29, 2026.

The Board of Directors also declares quarterly dividends on the following series of first preferred shares. The dividends of the series 30, 38, 40, and 42 first preferred shares are payable on August 15, 2026, to first preferred shareholders of record on July 6, 2026. As for the first preferred shares of series 47 and 49, these dividends are payable on July 31, 2026, to first preferred shareholders of record on July 24, 2026.

Series Ticker symbol (TSX) Dividend number Dividends per share 30 NA.PR.S No. 50 $0.3869375 38 NA.PR.C No. 36 $0.4391875 40 NA.PR.E No. 34 $0.363625 42 NA.PR.G No. 32 $0.4410 47 NA.PR.I No. 6 $0.3981875 49 NA.PR.K No. 6 $0.4781875

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividend reinvested, free of charge, in common shares in accordance with the Bank's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-888-838-1407. Beneficial or non-registered common and preferred shareholders must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in such Plan.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Services Financial Performance Management, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]; Jean-François Cadieux, Vice President, Public Affairs and Government Relations, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]