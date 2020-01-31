National Bank employees and retirees donate close to $3.4 million to United Way Centraide

Over $22 million has been given to the organization over the past seven years.

This donation includes contributions from thousands of National Bank employees and retirees across Canada, plus a corporate donation.

The Bank's United Way Centraide campaign was led by four campaign co-governors:

Martin Gagnon, Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Financial

Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking

Patrice Roy, Vice-President, Payments, Cash Management and International Solutions

Jean-François Babin, National Bank

Quote

"Our teams across the country share a clear goal: to have a tangible, positive impact on people's lives. It's with great pride, year after year, that we strive to go the extra mile to give back to the community," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "United Way Centraide does incredible work to improve the wellbeing of at-risk communities and that's why it's important for us to support them."

Link

www.unitedway.ca

About National Bank of Canada

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Andreia Furtado, Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel. : 514 394-4074

Related Links

