National Bank employees and retirees donate close to $3.4 million to United Way Centraide Français
Jan 31, 2020, 10:00 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank employees and retirees raised close to $3.4 million during the 42nd edition of the United Way Centraide campaign.
Highlights
- Over $22 million has been given to the organization over the past seven years.
- This donation includes contributions from thousands of National Bank employees and retirees across Canada, plus a corporate donation.
- The Bank's United Way Centraide campaign was led by four campaign co-governors:
- Martin Gagnon, Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Financial
- Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking
- Patrice Roy, Vice-President, Payments, Cash Management and International Solutions
- Jean-François Babin, National Bank
Quote
"Our teams across the country share a clear goal: to have a tangible, positive impact on people's lives. It's with great pride, year after year, that we strive to go the extra mile to give back to the community," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "United Way Centraide does incredible work to improve the wellbeing of at-risk communities and that's why it's important for us to support them."
