National Bank and Canadian Western Bank confirm that the previously announced amendments for the CWB Tier 1 Capital Reorganization have been approved

CWB Preferred Shares Series 5 & 9: Approved

CWB Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 & 2: Approved

MONTREAL and EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 16, 2024, National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) ("National Bank") and Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) ("CWB") announced a tier 1 capital reorganization, involving the amendments to the following CWB securities:

$125 million First Preferred Shares Series 5 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the " Series 5 Preferred Shares ");

First Preferred Shares Series 5 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the " "); $125 million First Preferred Shares Series 9 (NVCC) (the " Series 9 Preferred Shares " and together with the Series 5 Preferred Shares, the " Preferred Shares ");

First Preferred Shares Series 9 (NVCC) (the " " and together with the Series 5 Preferred Shares, the " "); $175 million 6.00% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 (NVCC) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the " Series 1 LRCNs "); and

6.00% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 (NVCC) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the " "); and $150 million 5.00% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 2 (NVCC) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "Series 2 LRCNs" and together with the Series 1 LRCNs, the "LRCNs").

The Preferred Share Amendments

CWB is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meetings of the holders of the Series 5 Preferred Shares and the Series 9 Preferred Shares, which were conducted today to approve certain amendments to the terms of the Series 5 Preferred Shares and the Series 9 Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Share Amendments"):

Series 5 Preferred Shares: the resolution was approved by 95.48% of the votes cast by Series 5 Preferred Shareholders; and

Series 9 Preferred Shares: the resolution was approved by 93.90% of the votes cast by Series 9 Preferred Shareholders.

The amendments required the approval of 66⅔% of the votes cast by the applicable series of CWB Preferred Shareholders present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the applicable meeting. Copies of both reports of voting results will be available on CWB's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The LRCN Amendments

CWB is also pleased to announce the results from the consent solicitation of the holders of the Series 1 LRCNs and Series 2 LRCNs to approve certain amendments to the indentures governing the Series 1 LRCNs and the Series 2 LRCNs (the "LRCN Amendments"). Written consent of the holders of a majority in principal amount of each series of LRCNs, as applicable, approving the amendments to the indentures of the Series 1 LRCNs and Series 2 LRCNs was obtained.

The LRCN Amendments required the written consent of the holders of a majority in principal amount of each of the outstanding series of LRCNs and the consent solicitation cut-off time was today at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time).

As previously announced, the Preferred Share Amendments and the LRCN Amendments have been proposed pursuant to CWB's covenant in the transaction agreement for the previously announced acquisition of all of the common shares of CWB by National Bank (the "Transaction") to take certain corporate actions prior to the completion of the Transaction in order to permit the exchange of the CWB Preferred Shares into new National Bank preferred shares and an early redemption of the LRCNs.

Implementation and Consent Fees

The implementation of the Preferred Share Amendments and the LRCN Amendments is conditional upon, among other things, the completion of the Transaction, which requires approval by the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) and the Minister of Finance (Canada). The implementation of the Preferred Share Amendments is also subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list the new First Preferred Shares of National Bank.

As further described in the management proxy circular of CWB in respect of the meetings, and subject to the Preferred Share Amendments coming into force, a consent fee of $0.50 per Preferred Share will be payable to the holders of Preferred Shares who voted, either in person or by proxy, regardless of whether such vote was for or against the applicable Preferred Share Amendment.

As further described in the consent solicitation statements of CWB in respect of the Series 1 LRCNs and Series 2 LRCNs, if the LRCN Amendments come into force, CWB will pay a consent fee to the holders of Series 1 LRCNs and Series 2 LRCNs in the amounts set out in the consent solicitation statements.

