National Ballet of Spain's Choreographer, Collaborator & Dancer - Javier Latorre coming to Vancouver's Fox Cabaret August 19th

Expo Flamenco brings multi-award winning, international touring artist Javier Latorre to Vancouver for one performance only.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - His name is synonymous with art, dance, and flamenco. Born in Valencia, Javier began dancing at the age of 5. By 16, he joined the National Ballet of Spain under the direction of Antonio Gades. By 1988 he began choreographing his own works and created his first company "Ziryab Danza". Today he has created more than 60 pieces of work for over 20 companies including ballets, operas, musicals, TV series and movies. He has collaborated with musicians such as Enrique Morente and stage and film directors such as Carlos Saura and is a regular collaborator with the National Ballet of Spain.

Javier has been the recipient of many awards including "Giraldillo" for best choreography of the Biennial de Sevilla 2002, three time winner in the National Flamenco Art Contest of Córdoba, including the "Antonio" prize for best Bailaor (dancer) and the Critic's Award at Festival de Jerez 2003, just to name a few.

Today he spends his time as a choreographer, collaborator, performer and teaches workshops and master classes all over the world.

Javier is bringing to Vancouver his assistant and fellow dancer Vlada Vest. Russian born but raised in Israel, Vlada has been working with Latorre since 2018 and has appeared in his productions such as Concerto Fantástico and Lorca X Bach.

Local veteran Flamenco Cantaora (singer) Jafelin Helten, founder of Expo Flamenco, a foundation that has been connecting and preserving Flamenco communities around the world since 2015, naturally will be on vocals. Jafelin is considered one of Canada's best Flamenco singers and tends to spend half of her time in Spain studying with the best of the best and competing in prestigious competitions like Cante de las Minas.

Javier wants this showing to be just like they do it in the Tablaos in Spain, so this is set to be a very rare opportunity to see this intimate show.

August 19th at The Fox Cabaret

3231 Main St., Vancouver

Tix $45 on Eventbrite

Javier Latorre is also offering Flamenco Masterclasses in Bamberas, Tangos, Beginner, and Advanced Technique classes -

Drop-ins available

August 12 &13 @ The Scotiabank Dance Centre

Aug. 14-17 @ Vancouver Tap Society

