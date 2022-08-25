OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As Quebecers get ready to head to the polls on Oct. 3, the National Association of Federal Retirees (Federal Retirees) is campaigning for the modernization of services and care for Quebec seniors.

"We know that Quebec's health-care system is in bad shape. This is a reality that has been in the news for years. The system needs to be restructured and significant investments need to be made to provide accessible, quality health care and social services," says Jacques Lambert, district director in Quebec. "Quebec needs a clear plan to ensure that its health-care system meets the needs of an aging population ⁠— a population that deserves to be treated with dignity. Seniors must be involved in policy decisions that affect their well-being and care."

The next Quebec government must commit to a significant investment in care and services for seniors, the implementation of a seniors strategy and the restoration and modernization of the health-care system.

It is time to change our perspective on aging.

Federal Retirees is asking the parties vying to form the next provincial government to prioritize the interests of Quebec seniors by:

Investing meaningfully in seniors care and services from a continuum of care perspective.

Establishing a provincial seniors strategy based on the social determinants of health, guaranteed, supervised and monitored by a person appointed by the national assembly.

Investing meaningfully in the renewal and modernization of the health-care system and front-line services.

"The pandemic has shown that not everyone is equal when it comes to health. The availability of care and services, living conditions, working conditions, facility conditions and the decision-making processes in times of crisis must be standardized," says Andrée Lise Provost, district director in Quebec. "It is time to invest in the dignity and well-being of seniors. After 2 1/2 years of tragedy, we should learn from our mistakes and make the much-needed changes to correct them. This provincial election is our opportunity to do so."

