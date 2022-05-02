OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As Ontarians get ready to head to the polls on June 2, the National Association of Federal Retirees (Federal Retirees) is campaigning for a better way forward for aging in the province.

Federal Retirees is calling on all parties to ensure older adults can access safe, high-quality health care when they need it the most, and is aiming to ensure all candidates — and Ontario's next government — understand a plan for older Ontarians is needed now.

"Older Ontarians have disproportionately suffered during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Anthony Pizzino, Federal Retirees' chief executive officer. "Ontario needs a plan for older adult care — one that fixes the cracks we've seen worsen during the pandemic, addresses the pandemic's consequences and leads to a healthier future for aging in Ontario."

This election, Federal Retirees is calling on all parties to commit to:

Home care, community care and long-term care standards with better regulation, oversight, accountability and transparency to deliver better care and outcomes.

Establishing an independent seniors advocate and a provincial seniors strategy that encourages age-positive well-being and age-friendly communities, with older adults involved in policy decisions that impact their well-being.

Funding to meet the needs of older adults, including vision care, health human-resource planning and the immediate need to address backlogged surgeries and other procedures.

"The last two years have been challenging for older Ontarians and their families — and for too many, tragic," says Linda MacDonald, Federal Retirees' district director of Ontario and chair of the advocacy committee. "Their health and access to health care have been hit hard. Ontario needs a plan to ensure older adults can access safe, high-quality health care when they need it the most. It's time to address healthy aging, deteriorating access to health care and better home care and long-term care ⁠— and this provincial election is our moment to make that happen."

To learn more about Federal Retirees' Ontario election campaign, visit: federalretirees.ca/ontarioelection2022

About Federal Retirees:

The National Association of Federal Retirees is the largest national advocacy organization representing active and retired members of the federal public service, Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and retired federally appointed judges, as well as their partners and survivors. With close to 170,000 members, including 60,000 veterans and their families, the Association has advocated for improvements to the financial security, health and well-being of our members and all Canadians for nearly 60 years.

