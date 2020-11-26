National Assembly of Quebec: Joyce's Principle must be situated beyond "petty politics"

WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard, calls on all the political parties represented in the National Assembly to pay immediate attention, beyond all partisanship, to Joyce's Principle as proposed by the Atikamekw Nation.

Joyce's Principle is a set of concrete proposals demanded by her Nation following the death of an Atikamekw woman, Joyce Echaquan, in a context of unacceptable racism that has shaken the whole of Quebec.

"Today I appeal to all political parties in the National Assembly to join forces to adopt and rapidly implement Joyce's Principle. What is at stake here, on a human, social and political level, must leave no room for partisan pettiness. The AFNQL will not accept it," said Chief Picard.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political body that brings together 43 chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell: 418-254-4620

Related Links

http://apnql.com

